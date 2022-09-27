Read full article on original website
Frost Advisory In Effect, Another Frosty Night Ahead
If you left your vehicle outside overnight, don’t be surprised if you walk out the door this morning and see a little frost on it. Now, if you live in Rockford, you may have less of a chance to see patchy frost compare to those who live in open areas.
Chill sticks around; Patchy frost possible this week
The wind Monday afternoon definitely had a chill to it as gusts were as high as 25 mph at times. Despite the sunshine, high temperatures only warmed into the low 60s area wide, with Rockford reaching 64 degrees. The average high is 72 degrees. Temperatures are expected to remain below average through the week, but gradually warm by the time the weekend arrives.
Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Sunday Night
After rounds of scattered showers earlier in the day, more are possible Sunday night, as are thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm warning was previously issued for Lake and McHenry counties, alerting of wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour. People were advised to expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.
Rockford Scanner™: Another Mysterious Object In The Sky Tonight, Over The Skies Of Winnebago County
Rockford Scanner™: Something Strange In The Sky, Several Military Aircraft Seen At The Rockford Airport Shortly Afterwards
Broadway Florist closing its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Broadway Florist announced on Tuesday that it will officially close it’s doors in mid-October. The business has been serving the Rockford community since 1929. Broadway Florist will continue operating as normal with the same flowers until they close, with 50% off of all...
Sterling native living in Florida, preparing for Hurricane Ian landfall
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla./STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - As Hurricane Ian inches closer to Florida, a Sterling native is preparing to ride out the storm just north of Tampa Bay. “We have a pantry full of nonperishable items and I probably have about 10 gallons of water on standby as well.”
Madison resident stranded in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
MADISON, Wis. — Roderick Ritcherson was looking forward to a trip to the Florida Keys with his mother, his kids and his grandkids. But that trip turned sour as Hurricane Ian grew closer. “I guess it’s similar to in Madison,” Ritcherson said. “You know, we experience severe snowfalls and...
Driver Injured in Early Tuesday Morning Single Vehicle Crash
Shortly before 2:00 Tuesday morning Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of S. IL RTE 2 for a single vehicle accident. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that 27-year-old Andrew R. Boken of Oregon was driving a GMC pickup truck north in the 7000 block of S. IL RTE 2, when the truck exited the west side of the roadway, striking a mailbox, and a moderate sized tree.
KFC in south Rockford reopens after repairs
ROCKFORD — The KFC restaurant on 11th Street has reopened after repairing a gas leak and other hazards that led to its condemnation in May. The city lifted the restaurant’s condemned status on Sept. 12 after the restaurant fixed the gas leak, repaired the men’s restroom and addressed other issues cited in the inspection report.
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area
Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
Rockford Scanner™: Last 72 Hours, Police Conducted Numerous Traffic Stops in Winnebago County
