Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com

Frost Advisory In Effect, Another Frosty Night Ahead

If you left your vehicle outside overnight, don’t be surprised if you walk out the door this morning and see a little frost on it. Now, if you live in Rockford, you may have less of a chance to see patchy frost compare to those who live in open areas.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Chill sticks around; Patchy frost possible this week

The wind Monday afternoon definitely had a chill to it as gusts were as high as 25 mph at times. Despite the sunshine, high temperatures only warmed into the low 60s area wide, with Rockford reaching 64 degrees. The average high is 72 degrees. Temperatures are expected to remain below average through the week, but gradually warm by the time the weekend arrives.
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Sunday Night

After rounds of scattered showers earlier in the day, more are possible Sunday night, as are thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm warning was previously issued for Lake and McHenry counties, alerting of wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour. People were advised to expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Mysterious Object In The Sky Tonight, Over The Skies Of Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
City
Rockford, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Something Strange In The Sky, Several Military Aircraft Seen At The Rockford Airport Shortly Afterwards

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Broadway Florist closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Broadway Florist announced on Tuesday that it will officially close it’s doors in mid-October. The business has been serving the Rockford community since 1929. Broadway Florist will continue operating as normal with the same flowers until they close, with 50% off of all...
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Injured in Early Tuesday Morning Single Vehicle Crash

Shortly before 2:00 Tuesday morning Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of S. IL RTE 2 for a single vehicle accident. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that 27-year-old Andrew R. Boken of Oregon was driving a GMC pickup truck north in the 7000 block of S. IL RTE 2, when the truck exited the west side of the roadway, striking a mailbox, and a moderate sized tree.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
100fmrockford.com

KFC in south Rockford reopens after repairs

ROCKFORD — The KFC restaurant on 11th Street has reopened after repairing a gas leak and other hazards that led to its condemnation in May. The city lifted the restaurant’s condemned status on Sept. 12 after the restaurant fixed the gas leak, repaired the men’s restroom and addressed other issues cited in the inspection report.
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel 3000

19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area

Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Last 72 Hours, Police Conducted Numerous Traffic Stops in Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
1440 WROK

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! This Illinois KFC Reopens After Closing For Months

The KFC on 11th Street in Rockford, Illinois officially reopens after being shut down for months after an inspection discovered a gas leak in the restaurant. It's always sad when any business closes, but it's always good news when they announce they're reopening! As for this Rockford restaurant, I can only assume most residents who live in the area are excited to have KFC back up and running to get all their favorite chicken and fixins'.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

93-year-old Rockford business closing for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October. On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed

From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Madison gas prices soar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Longtime Rockford business catches fire Sunday Night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least seven departments were called to a Sunday night fire at a long time Rockford business. Shortly before 9 p.m. crews responded to a fire at MTE Hydraulics in the 4700 block of Kishwaukee Street. According to the company’s website, MTE has been in business since 1948 specializing in the design and manufacture of dependable hydraulic pumps; as well as motors, tools and dies. Investigators were still determining the cause of the fire. Crews entered the building from the roof, where much of the smoke was coming from. No word yet on any damage estimates.
ROCKFORD, IL

