CHP identifies victim of deadly rollover crash on Highway 41
A 20-year-old SLO County man was killed in the crash on Monday.
Drunk driver arrested after chase on Highway 101, CHP says
CHP officers spotted the woman “recklessly driving” while they were recovering a gun from the side of the highway, the agency said.
CHP identifies Los Osos man killed in Hwy 41 crash
A 20-year-old man from Los Osos killed in a crash Monday morning on Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero has been identified by the California Highway Patrol as Justin William West.
Single-vehicle car accident leaves one child dead, one flown to hospital and others injured
One child was found dead under a car and two others were injured after a car flipped over into heavy brush along Highway 1 in Vandenberg Village Wednesday morning. The post Single-vehicle car accident leaves one child dead, one flown to hospital and others injured appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
One Child Dead, Two Injured After Wednesday-Morning Rollover in Lompoc
A single-vehicle rollover in Lompoc on Wednesday morning resulted in two major injuries — to the 18-year-old female driver and 8-year-old female passenger — and the death of a 10-year-old female passenger, according to a report from California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Griffith. The crash occurred shortly before...
Man dies in rollover crash off Highway 41 after being ‘fully ejected’ from vehicle, CHP says
The 20-year-old Los Osos man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Residential structure fire in Paso Robles
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire call at 730 23rd Street in Paso Robles on Tuesday. The post Residential structure fire in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Utility potholing in Arroyo Grande to impact traffic
Exploratory potholing to locate underground utilities on Los Berros Rd. between Quailwood Ln. and North Frontage Rd. in Arroyo Grande will impact traffic flow.
Fire crews put out house fire in Paso Robles
Paso Robles firefighters were able to contain a house fire to the bedroom where it broke out, city officials said Wednesday.
Four car accident on 101 South slows traffic
A four-car accident on highway 101 South on Friday is blocking the leftmost lane slowing traffic down, according to California Highway Patrol. The post Four car accident on 101 South slows traffic appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Fire on 23rd Street 09.27.2022
Paso Robles Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on 23rd street near Park Street. The call came in around 7:25 Tuesday evening. Fire trucks lined 23rd street and police blocked 23rd off at Spring, behind Caesar’s Pizza while fire crews investigated the structure fire. It...
Construction will bring minor delays to Hwy 41 drivers
Road work kicked off Monday for a project that will build a soldier pile wall along Hwy 41 near Morro Bay.
Three people were injured in a vehicle collision in Templeton
The crash involving two vehicles occurred on Vineyard Drive and Santa Rita Road in Templeton temporarily shut down roads on Saturday at around 2:15 p.m.
calcoastnews.com
Driver hands SLO officer half-smoked joint, arrested
A San Luis Obispo Police officer arrested a 40-year-old man on Saturday who handed a half-smoked joint to a officer during a traffic stop. Officer Paul Sisemore stopped David Villers for speeding on Los Osos Valley Road and noticed the vehicle smelled like marijuana. Villers then handed the officer a half-smoked joint, leading to a further investigation, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 19-25
On Sept. 19, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz Stone, 32, Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant. On Sept. 19, James Allen Hallett, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3200 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and a local misdemeanor warrant.
kprl.com
North County Weather 09.29.2022
Mostly sunny, but much cooler today. Highs near 87 in Paso Robles. Same in Atascadero. W winds 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 53. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny but cooler. High’s near 83 in Paso Robles. Same in Atascadero, 83 degrees. WSW...
Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 19, 2022. 04:45— Manuel...
New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area
NIPOMO, Calif. -- The long-planned new Nipomo shopping center has opened for business, bringing added shopping and increased traffic to the busy downtown area. Located along S. Frontage Road, near the intersection of Tefft Street and the Highway 101 on and off ramps, the shopping center features four new businesses. The shopping center is located The post New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Bomb threat prompts shelter in place at local high school
Campus has been cleared, no device located according to sheriff’s office. – A bomb threat caused Templeton High School to shelter in place on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Templeton Unified School District and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. The threat was made against the high...
calcoasttimes.com
Arroyo Grande shop catches on fire
A fire broke out on Thursday at a commercial building in Arroyo Grande that houses the business Innovative Cleaning Solutions. A caller reported the blaze at 1023 E. Grand Avenue shortly before 11 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Five Cities firefighters and Cal Fire personnel arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.
