Los Osos, CA

California Accidents
Los Osos, CA
Baywood-los Osos, CA
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara Independent

One Child Dead, Two Injured After Wednesday-Morning Rollover in Lompoc

A single-vehicle rollover in Lompoc on Wednesday morning resulted in two major injuries — to the 18-year-old female driver and 8-year-old female passenger — and the death of a 10-year-old female passenger, according to a report from California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Griffith. The crash occurred shortly before...
LOMPOC, CA
#Traffic Accident
News Channel 3-12

Four car accident on 101 South slows traffic

A four-car accident on highway 101 South on Friday is blocking the leftmost lane slowing traffic down, according to California Highway Patrol.
kprl.com

Fire on 23rd Street 09.27.2022

Paso Robles Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on 23rd street near Park Street. The call came in around 7:25 Tuesday evening. Fire trucks lined 23rd street and police blocked 23rd off at Spring, behind Caesar's Pizza while fire crews investigated the structure fire.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Accidents
Chevrolet
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
calcoastnews.com

Driver hands SLO officer half-smoked joint, arrested

A San Luis Obispo Police officer arrested a 40-year-old man on Saturday who handed a half-smoked joint to a officer during a traffic stop. Officer Paul Sisemore stopped David Villers for speeding on Los Osos Valley Road and noticed the vehicle smelled like marijuana. Villers then handed the officer a half-smoked joint, leading to a further investigation, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 19-25

On Sept. 19, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz Stone, 32, Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant. On Sept. 19, James Allen Hallett, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3200 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and a local misdemeanor warrant.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

North County Weather 09.29.2022

Mostly sunny, but much cooler today. Highs near 87 in Paso Robles. Same in Atascadero. W winds 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 53. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny but cooler. High's near 83 in Paso Robles. Same in Atascadero, 83 degrees. WSW...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 19, 2022. 04:45— Manuel...
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area

NIPOMO, Calif. -- The long-planned new Nipomo shopping center has opened for business, bringing added shopping and increased traffic to the busy downtown area. Located along S. Frontage Road, near the intersection of Tefft Street and the Highway 101 on and off ramps, the shopping center features four new businesses.
NIPOMO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Arroyo Grande shop catches on fire

A fire broke out on Thursday at a commercial building in Arroyo Grande that houses the business Innovative Cleaning Solutions. A caller reported the blaze at 1023 E. Grand Avenue shortly before 11 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Five Cities firefighters and Cal Fire personnel arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.

