27 First News
Sharman Stephanie Simon, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharman Stephanie Simon passed away at the Cleveland Clinic on Monday, September 26, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease. On November 15, 1953, Sharman was born to her parents, Steve and Marie (Minarovich) Simon. She was a 1971 graduate of Boardman...
27 First News
Delbert A. Porch, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delbert A. Porch, 49 of Youngstown, departed this life unexpectedly on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his residence. Delbert was born September 13, 1974 in Youngstown, a son of Belbert Moore and Edith Porch. He was a graduate of South High School. Delbert was a...
27 First News
Roger S. Williams, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger S. Williams, 58, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born November 9, 1963 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a son of Daryl S. and Rose (Willison) Williams. Roger was a sales manager for Leaf Filter. He was...
27 First News
Nancy Lee Kostelic, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee (Ziegler) Kostelic, 74, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at AustinWoods Nursing Center. Nancy was born on May 21, 1948, In Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Richard N. and Margaret T. (Stecak) Ziegler. A 1966 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, she...
27 First News
Pamela Craig, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Craig, age 51, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. Pamela was born on June 3, 1971, to her mother, Doris Carpenter and her father, Harry Craig. There was nothing in life that she loved more than...
27 First News
Debra Linn Mayfield, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Debra Lynn Dunn Mayfield will be held Monday, October 3, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1617 Third Street NE in Canton, Ohio. Debra passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was born in...
27 First News
Wynter Ryomi Hicks, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The beautiful moments of pregnancy have turned to sorrow and heartfelt loss with the death of baby Wynter Ryomi Hicks on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She leaves behind her mother, Niyah Hicks; grandparents, Krystlle Hicks and James Thomas, Sr.; numerous aunts, one uncle and other...
27 First News
Richard Lee “Garv” Garver, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Garver “Garv”, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 22, 2022, while at home and surrounded by the love of his family, following a long illness. He was 83. Richard was born on April 4, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio,...
27 First News
Barbara A. Melanson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Melanson, 80, passed away Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at Gillette Nursing Home. She was born June 18, 1942, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Leonard T. and Catherine Pechkurow Whitehouse. Barbara was a 1960 graduate of Boardman High School. She was...
27 First News
Cheyenne C. Forrester, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheyenne C. Forrester, aka Cheyenne Steh, lost her battle with depression on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the age of 26 years old. She was born August 25, 1996, in Greenville, Pennsylvania. A lifetime area resident, Cheyenne loved spending time with her niece and her...
27 First News
Connie Rae Patchin, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Rae Patchin, 71 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born September 4, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond Richard Patchin, Sr. and the late Marian Frances (Justice) Patchin. Connie was...
27 First News
Cheyenne C. Forrester, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheyenne C. Forrester, aka Cheyenne Steh, lost her battle with depression on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the age of 26 years old. She was born August 25, 1996, in Greenville, Pennsylvania. A lifetime area resident, Cheyenne loved spending time with her niece and her...
27 First News
Bridgette D. Ann Hall, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bridgette D. Ann (Cheeks) Hall, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Bridgette was born on January 6, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John and Eleanor (Shobel) Cheeks. On August 8, 1998, she was united in marriage...
27 First News
Gregory J. Dickson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory J. Dickson, 68, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born November 19, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late James R. Dickson and the late Mary D. (Bokros) Dickson. Gregory retired from...
27 First News
Jo Anne Haas, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 23, 2022, Jo Anne Haas, age 68 of Canfield, Ohio, passed away at her daughter’s home in Warren, Ohio. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 27, 1953 to Joseph and Margaret (Pritchard) Connolly. Jo Anne is survived be her...
27 First News
Stanley Artar, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Artar, 97 of Struthers, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Stanley was born October 20, 1924 in Powhatan Point, Ohio, a son of Andrew Ortar and Anna (John) Kastrevec. He was a graduate of Powhatan Point High School.
27 First News
Mary B. Hatton, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary B. Hatton, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was 85. Mary was born August 21, 1937 to Clyde Aiken and his wife, Margaret (later Margaret Hunter). A lifelong resident of Hermitage, Mary married her childhood sweetheart, William “Bill” Parker and raised four...
27 First News
Margaret “Peggy” Simkins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Margaret J. “Peggy” Simkins, who passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 20. She was 61. She was born January 13, 1961, in Youngstown and was a daughter of John E. and Margaret E....
27 First News
Diana S. Pugh, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana S. Pugh, 76 of Warren, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, September 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren, Ohio, where she received dedicated care from doctors and nurses. Diana was born on February 2, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph...
27 First News
Thomas Hendricks, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Hendricks, 85, was born December 7, 1936 in Youngstown and passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Hospice House, Poland, Ohio. He lived a full life. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1954, then attended Youngstown State University before going on to...
