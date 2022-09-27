Read full article on original website
Metro News
Huntington prepares to see influx of visitors with Charleston’s Capital Sports Center project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A plan to build an $80 million indoor sports complex in Charleston will generate a ripple effect of increased visitors in nearby cities like Huntington. Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the city is preparing for more traveler spending at hotels and restaurants when the Capital Sports Center is complete in the next two years.
WVSSAC football rankings – week six
It's week six of the West Virginia high school football season, and below is the list of top 20 rankings by the WVSSAC.
WVNews
Part of Liberty Avenue in Clarksburg, West Virginia, down to 1 lane due to road slippage
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A section of Liberty Avenue has a partial closure reducing it down to a single lane due to a slippage which has compromised a portion of the the roadway. The city's engineer is still investigating reasons for the slippage and engineering a repair, according...
WVNews
Ribbon cutting held for Vanity Fur Pet Grooming Salon in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Vanity Fur Pet Grooming Salon held a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this week. Meghan Jenkins, owner, was presented with the honor of Best Pet Groomer during the 2022 Best of Harrison County awards. Jenkins would like to thank her customers for their support and those who voted during the competition.
Mountain Valley Pipeline supporters determined to fight on
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Supporters of finishing the Mountain Valley Pipeline will not let a big defeat in the U.S. Senate keep them from fighting onward. By a big margin, the U.S. Senate approved a “Motion to Proceed” vote to fund the federal government by the end of this week, to prevent a shutdown. But […]
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 5: Petersburg vs. Moorefield
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rivals Petersburg and Moorefield meet in week five.
