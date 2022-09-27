ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington prepares to see influx of visitors with Charleston’s Capital Sports Center project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A plan to build an $80 million indoor sports complex in Charleston will generate a ripple effect of increased visitors in nearby cities like Huntington. Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the city is preparing for more traveler spending at hotels and restaurants when the Capital Sports Center is complete in the next two years.
Mountain Valley Pipeline supporters determined to fight on

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Supporters of finishing the Mountain Valley Pipeline will not let a big defeat in the U.S. Senate keep them from fighting onward. By a big margin, the U.S. Senate approved a “Motion to Proceed” vote to fund the federal government by the end of this week, to prevent a shutdown. But […]
