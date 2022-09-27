ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home

It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
Taste of Black Spirits Returns to Detroit

Black Spirits Legacy presents the Liquid Forum and the Taste of Black Spirits to highlight Black-owned brands and industry leaders, September 29-30. Many consumers are unaware of Black-owned spirit companies and their products. The Liquid Forum and TBS will create more awareness and access to these underrepresented brands. The Liquid...
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

With October comes Halloween events. The haunted garage sale returns, while several fall fests are happening. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. The Great Fall Festival. Oct. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maybury Farm in Northville. This fest includes live music, demonstrations,...
There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival

The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
Best Brunch in Detroit, MI — 40 Top Places!

Nothing starts a leisurely weekend in Detroit quite like a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re looking for a sugar rush, a hearty meal, or a hangover remedy, the Motor City has tons of daytime options to please your palate. And, guess what?. We’re helping you enjoy the best brunch in...
Michael Lutz
$150K For Detroit Vets

94.7 WCSX FM has raised $150,000 to benefit Detroit Veterans. Big Jim’s House Stone Soup Project once again used donations, including the actual vehicle, to build a 1974 Ford Bronco that went to the holder of a winning raffle ticket. “Building cars in Detroit and helping veterans is such...
Detroiter aims to revive neighborhood by fixing up one home at a time

Detroit — When Delores McKinney sought a Detroit neighborhood to do rehab projects, she picked the Nardin Park community on the city's west side because it reminded the Saginaw native of areas in Maryland and Washington, D.C., where she’d lived and worked. “When I saw Nardin Park, I...
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in Detroit

As the birthplace of the automobile, Detroit is no stranger to the positive changes that innovative technology can bring. While inflation is keeping the cost of everything from groceries to gas at record highs, Detroit’s minimum wage has remained at just $9.87 per hour. Since courts recently paused a hike in the local hourly rate until at least February 2023, that rate will remain unchanged for some time.
Dearborn Heights Fire Department to host open house

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The Dearborn Heights Fire Department is hosting its annual open house and inviting the public to help kick off National Fire Safety Month. The free event is open to the public and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 at its headquarters, located at 1999 North Beech Daly, just south of Ford Road.
Famous People You May Spot in Detroit This Weekend: 9/29-10/3/22

There's a lot happening this weekend in Detroit to kick off October 2022. Now that fall is officially here, Michiganders have to switch up what they do for fun on the weekends. With the exception of the extreme outdoor enthusiasts, people throughout the state are storing camping equipment and beach gear and have to look elsewhere for entertainment.
2120 Michigan Ave

Large Sunlit filled loft in Corktown Historical Neighborhood. Open floor plan with two bedroom, two full baths, lots of builtin closets for ample storage. Hardwood floors though out, designer countertops. 10' feet high ceilings with skylights, classic exposed brick walls, and lots of large windows to bring in natural sunlight. Pet friendly, and water is included in the rent. The perfect location, the loft sits above Slow's BBQ, and over looks Michigan Ave. $2100/month.- October Move in Date.
Elegant Southern Hospitality in Detroit

With a menu of catfish fritters and braised oxtail, ribs, collard greens, and black-eyed peas, SavannahBlue relies heavily on Southern favorites. But the restaurant sits in the heart of downtown Detroit. “I didn’t set out to create a Southern restaurant,” says restaurateur JD Simpson. “Southern food was simply what I knew.”
Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29

(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here. 

