O'Gara: Chris Rodriguez is back, and it's painfully obvious why Kentucky needs him to reach new heights

When Chris Rodriguez returns from his 4-game suspension Saturday at Ole Miss, he might as well come out rocking No. 45. He won’t — he prefers No. 24 — but if you watched Kentucky in the first part of 2022, you can see exactly why one could liken the All-SEC running back’s return to Michael Jordan’s post-baseball return to the Chicago Bulls in 1995.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky football: Has the UK-Ole Miss game turned upside down?

In 2022, we’ve all had plenty of opportunities to get used to change in the world. But for Kentucky football fans, this weekend might be the push over the edge. First, Kentucky and Ole Miss are undefeated, battling to stay/reach the top 10 and maintain an actual shot at the College Football Playoff. That alone is outside the scope of what either team is really used to (although each team is 15-3 over its past 18 games).
LEXINGTON, KY
Watch: Lane Kiffin sounds like a coach who is unhappy at Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sounded like a guy this week who’s unhappy with his current situation in Oxford. The former Tennessee Vols head coach went on a mini-rant during a media session where he basically lambasted the Ole Miss fan base for not showing up at games.
OXFORD, MS
Watch: Highlights from Kentucky Basketball Practice

The Kentucky men’s basketball team started official practice as the regular season is just around the corner. Big Blue Madness is two weeks from Friday and the team is hitting the floor to prepare for the upcoming 2022-23 schedule. The Kentucky Men’s Basketball Twitter account posted highlights from the...
LEXINGTON, KY
OPC hires former Oxford, Ole Miss wide receiver Joey Walden

A familiar face will be on the sidelines of flag football games this fall at mTrade Park. Joey Walden was hired as an athletic manager for the Oxford Park Commission, and the former Oxford High football standout will be in charge of flag football, youth softball and adult softball moving forward.
OXFORD, MS
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Easiest Decision I Ever Made

I am not sure that I chose Ole Miss as much as Ole Miss chose me. For me, there was no real choice. For as long as I can remember, Ole Miss sat alone at the top of the list; no other school could even come close. Even though my...
OXFORD, MS
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Overnight Lexington shooting hospitalizes 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man walked himself into a Lexington hospital a little after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday after being shot. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, according to police, who added they haven’t been able to pinpoint an exact location of the shooting yet, but are still investigating.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Boil water advisory in place for some in Berea

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A boil water advisory is in place for people in Berea. That includes Berea Municipal Utility and Southern Madison Water District Customers. Berea says overnight a piece of equipment failed, causing low water pressure to several areas. They say the advisory is a precaution. Water service...
BEREA, KY
k105.com

Casey Co. minister falls into pond while performing wedding ceremony

A minister performing an outdoor wedding on Saturday in Casey County took the plunge himself when he tumbled into a pond during the ceremony. Pastor Jason Coulter, music director at Green River Pentecostal Church in Hustonville, was performing Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s wedding ceremony on the edge of a pond when, as the bride was being led to the pond-side dock, he bent over to pick up some notes that had blown away.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Suspect in custody after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Lexington. Police say they were called shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Orleans Circle for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found some evidence that indicated there...
LEXINGTON, KY
wklw.com

Fleming Co. May Missing Nearly 4 Months

Police in Flemingsburg are asking for the public’s help once again to find a man missing since early May. Charles Prater was last seen May 9th in Bluebank. He was reported missing on June 3rd. Prater was wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and pajama pants when last seen. The family is offering a four-thousand-dollar reward for information leading to his location. Anyone who may know something is urged to call Fleming Co Dispatch.
FLEMINGSBURG, KY
thelevisalazer.com

WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN FIND POUND AND A HALF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINE ON LEXINGTON MAN

Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man from Lexington was arrested during a traffic stop after approximately a pound and a half of Crystal Methamphetamine was found. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol Deputies located a gallon freezer bag of Crystal Methamphetamine, along with Fentanyl, and Ecstasy in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
LEXINGTON, KY
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Man Faces Grand Larceny Charges

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly stealing construction tools from job sites. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sept. 8 and Sept. 12, officers took reports of construction tools and supplies being stolen from job sites. After an investigation, Joshua Crumpler, 37, of Oxford was arrested and...
OXFORD, MS

