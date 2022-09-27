Read full article on original website
Transportation Being Provided to St. Lucie County Shelters for Hurricane Ian
St. Lucie County - Wednesday September 28, 2022: St. Lucie County’s Emergency Management Division is working with community partners to provide transportation to area shelters today before Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Residents seeking transportation to the General Population Shelters can call 772-460-HELP (4357) today from 7 a.m. to 5...
Hurricane Ian Update 4: St. Lucie County Offices Remain Closed Sept. 29, Combines Shelters
St. Lucie County - Wednesday September 28, 2022: St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners’ government offices, libraries, parks and attractions will remain closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 as Hurricane Ian impacts our area with strong winds and heavy rains. Some essential St. Lucie County employees will continue working at the Emergency Operations Center and at other locations until the storm passes through our area.
St. Lucie County to Open Shelters TODAY, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m.
St. Lucie County - - Wednesday September 28, 2022: Because the forecast for Hurricane Ian remains uncertain, St. Lucie County Public Safety Department, along with its community partners, will open three hurricane shelters, including the medical special needs and pet-friendly shelters, beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29. There...
SLC Government Offices Closed 9/28 for Hurricane Ian Impacts
St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners’ government offices, libraries and attractions will be closed on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact our area with tropical force storm winds and heavy rains. Additionally, all St. Lucie Public Schools and district offices will be closed...
Treasure Coast Spared the Brunt of Ian
Treasure Coast - Thursday September 29, 2022: Power Outages, trees down, some flooding, and property damage, but no fatalities reported overnight from the storm. The Treasure Coast appears to have dodged the worst of Hurricane Ian which swept across our area overnight as a Tropical Storm. In St. Lucie County...
Search and Rescue Efforts Underway Following Hurricane Ian
Tallahassee - Thursday September 29, 2022: Since 1 a.m. Thursday, search and rescue operations have been underway in response to Hurricane Ian. Urban Search and Rescue Team 2 was the first on site and the Coast Guard made dozens of rescues overnight. There are 8 USAR teams with more than 800 team members performing search and rescue. There are currently 42,000 lineman responding to the more than 2 million reported power outages. Floridians should continue to heed local weather warnings and listen to local officials for updated safety information.
City of Fort Pierce - Hurricane Ian, Advisory 1
Fort Pierce - Wednesday September 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and preparing for any potential impact. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for most of Florida’s east coast. Winds will increase Wednesday and are forecast to be 30-35 mph sustained with gusts to 55 mph.
Hurricane Ian live updates Thursday: News from around the state, Palm Beach County forecast
The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. Tropical Storm Ian finished its destructive trek across Florida Thursday afternoon, leaving unfathomable damage to the Gulf Coast and more than 1 million households in the dark. At 5 p.m. Thursday,...
St. Lucie County to open shelters for Hurricane Ian
Leaders in St. Lucie County are preparing for the potential impact from Hurricane Ian. On Wednesday at 10 a.m., county leaders will open up three shelters for those subject to flooding. A general population shelter will open at Fort Pierce Central High School. A pet shelter will also be open...
DeSantis Asks Biden for a Major Disaster Declaration for All 67 Florida Counties
Florida - September 28, 2022: Because of the severity and expected devastation from Hurricane Ian, Governor Ron DeSantis is requesting a Major Disaster declaration from President Biden for all 67 counties of the state, for all categories, and all types of assistance. If granted, a Major Disaster Declaration provides a...
St. Lucie County Public Schools Will Remain Closed FRIDAY
St. Lucie County - Thursday September 29, 2022: All St. Lucie Public Schools and District Offices will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, September 30th due to power outages at several schools. "I want to thank our amazing staff members who went above and beyond to welcome our community into our shelters,...
List of Statewide Preparations and Resources in Response to Hurricane Ian
Tallahassee - Wednesday September 28, 2022: Ian became a Category 3 hurricane early this Wednesday morning and is located in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, roughly 180 miles south of Punta Gorda as of 8pm. Hurricane Ian will approach the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday and storm impacts are...
Alachua County Issues Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impact
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation is ordered for those residing in mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles, and homes that may not survive the storm, along with those living in low-lying areas or those in proximity to bodies of water. Alachua County has opened
"As long as I'm alive:" West coast Floridians seek shelter in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — "Why worry? What’s going to happen is going to happen, ya know? " said Port Charlotte resident Carl Stratmann. Originally from Baltimore, Stratmann came down south to Florida's west coast to pick up his RV and haul it out of Hurricane Ian's way. He drove to Okeechobee County.
FDOT Begins Locking Down State Drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach Counties
Treasure Coast - Tuesday September 27, 2022: In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has begun to lock down state drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach Counties. The bridges will be closed to marine navigation once...
Hurricane Ian floods homes, businesses and streets in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee and Osceola County are being flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Channel 9 reporter Sabrina Maggiore saw one drover get stuck in floodwaters and the driver rescued by SWAT officers. Officials are warning drivers not to head out on the flooded roads. The...
Florida’s Turnpike shut down in Orange County due to ‘significant flooding’ from Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Florida’s Turnpike is shut down Thursday in both directions in Orange County. Troopers said they shut down both directions of the highway from mile markers 254 through 267 near the Millenia area. The highway was shut down due to...
Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian
Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
UPDATE: Mandatory Evacuation Orders, Preparations, Watches, and Warnings
Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Mandatory Evacuation Orders have been issued for select areas, including coastal communities, mobile homes and low-lying areas in several counties. To see if you are under an evacuation order, visit https://www.floridadisaster.org/evacuation-orders/ and follow local officials for updates. As of 11 AM Tuesday, September 27,...
SLC: Power Outages But No Reported Injuries or Major Damage in the County
St. Lucie County - Thursday September 29, 2022: Some power outages are being reported this morning across St. Lucie County, but over-all there has been only minor damage and no reported injuries from what is now Tropical Storm Ian. Overall, St. Lucie County Communications Director Eric Gill reports that flooding...
