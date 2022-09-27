ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Hurricane Ian Update 4: St. Lucie County Offices Remain Closed Sept. 29, Combines Shelters

St. Lucie County - Wednesday September 28, 2022: St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners’ government offices, libraries, parks and attractions will remain closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 as Hurricane Ian impacts our area with strong winds and heavy rains. Some essential St. Lucie County employees will continue working at the Emergency Operations Center and at other locations until the storm passes through our area.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
St. Lucie County to Open Shelters TODAY, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m.

St. Lucie County - - Wednesday September 28, 2022: Because the forecast for Hurricane Ian remains uncertain, St. Lucie County Public Safety Department, along with its community partners, will open three hurricane shelters, including the medical special needs and pet-friendly shelters, beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29. There...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
SLC Government Offices Closed 9/28 for Hurricane Ian Impacts

St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners’ government offices, libraries and attractions will be closed on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact our area with tropical force storm winds and heavy rains. Additionally, all St. Lucie Public Schools and district offices will be closed...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Saint Lucie County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Treasure Coast Spared the Brunt of Ian

Treasure Coast - Thursday September 29, 2022: Power Outages, trees down, some flooding, and property damage, but no fatalities reported overnight from the storm. The Treasure Coast appears to have dodged the worst of Hurricane Ian which swept across our area overnight as a Tropical Storm. In St. Lucie County...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Search and Rescue Efforts Underway Following Hurricane Ian

Tallahassee - Thursday September 29, 2022: Since 1 a.m. Thursday, search and rescue operations have been underway in response to Hurricane Ian. Urban Search and Rescue Team 2 was the first on site and the Coast Guard made dozens of rescues overnight. There are 8 USAR teams with more than 800 team members performing search and rescue. There are currently 42,000 lineman responding to the more than 2 million reported power outages. Floridians should continue to heed local weather warnings and listen to local officials for updated safety information.
FLORIDA STATE
City of Fort Pierce - Hurricane Ian, Advisory 1

Fort Pierce - Wednesday September 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and preparing for any potential impact. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for most of Florida’s east coast. Winds will increase Wednesday and are forecast to be 30-35 mph sustained with gusts to 55 mph.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Hurricane Ian live updates Thursday: News from around the state, Palm Beach County forecast

The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. Tropical Storm Ian finished its destructive trek across Florida Thursday afternoon, leaving unfathomable damage to the Gulf Coast and more than 1 million households in the dark. At 5 p.m. Thursday,...
FLORIDA STATE
St. Lucie County to open shelters for Hurricane Ian

Leaders in St. Lucie County are preparing for the potential impact from Hurricane Ian. On Wednesday at 10 a.m., county leaders will open up three shelters for those subject to flooding. A general population shelter will open at Fort Pierce Central High School. A pet shelter will also be open...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
St. Lucie County Public Schools Will Remain Closed FRIDAY

St. Lucie County - Thursday September 29, 2022: All St. Lucie Public Schools and District Offices will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, September 30th due to power outages at several schools. "I want to thank our amazing staff members who went above and beyond to welcome our community into our shelters,...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian

Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
UPDATE: Mandatory Evacuation Orders, Preparations, Watches, and Warnings

Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Mandatory Evacuation Orders have been issued for select areas, including coastal communities, mobile homes and low-lying areas in several counties. To see if you are under an evacuation order, visit https://www.floridadisaster.org/evacuation-orders/ and follow local officials for updates. As of 11 AM Tuesday, September 27,...
FLORIDA STATE

