The Hockey Writers
3 Observations From Lightning’s 2022 Training Camp
The Tampa Bay Lightning have started training camp and are preparing for their first preseason contests, back-to-back games with the Carolina Hurricanes. In this training camp, the team’s primary task will be to figure out how some new additions and returning veterans can successfully step into new roles. The...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Big Salary Cap Jump
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Elliotte Friedman talks about the status of conversations between David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks have lost two key forwards from their top six for a few weeks. The Toronto Maple Leafs have to shift things around in the absence...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 9/27/2022
The St. Louis Blues are off to a hot start in the 2022-23 preseason. After defeating the Dallas Stars last night, 4-0, the team is now 2-0. Tonight, they’ll be traveling northeast to the United Center to face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 PM. The team has a...
The Hockey Writers
3 Panthers Prospects Who Will Take the Next Step This Season
The Florida Panthers officially started their training camp last week at the Ice Den in Coral Springs, Florida. Everyone both young and veteran is looking to refine their tools on the ice or make a name for themselves by impressing their coaches and their veteran peers. There are some that will make the cut but there will also be some that have to go home.
markerzone.com
TREVOR ZEGRAS LEAVES PRESEASON GAME AFTER COYOTES PROSPECT DECKS HIM IN OPEN ICE (VIDEO)
Trevor Zegras left tonight's preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes after prospect Jan Jenik:. If you recall, last season the two sides had an altercation that made headlines when Arizona's Jay Beagle rag-dolled Ducks' star Troy Terry:. Allan Walsh -- Jenik's agent -- was boasting about the hit, too. So...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Yamamoto Primed for Breakout Season in 2022-23
The Edmonton Oilers have a great young group that is only getting faster and more skilled. An important piece of the future is Kailer Yamamoto, who has now established himself as a top-six winger on the team. We’ve gotten a taste of what the coaching staff is thinking regarding lines, and it appears as though Yamamoto will start the season on the first line.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes’ Center Depth Can Overcome Offseason Departures
The NHL’s most elite teams all have one thing in common: center depth. Centers are often talented but are also defensively responsible. There are one-dimensional centers, like Mark Scheifele, who tend to focus on offense more than defense, but others, like Phillip Danault, make up for that. Some teams are fortunate enough to have a balance of the two in their top two centers, or even have two strong two-way centers slotted into their top six.
NHL
Samuel Girard 'Free to Go' for Upcoming Season
After suffering a broken sternum in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against St. Louis, which sidelined the 24-year-old blueliner for the remainder of the Colorado Avalanche's eventual Stanley Cup Championship run, Girard is all healed up and ready to go for the upcoming campaign.
Yardbarker
Blues Among Teams Interested In Trading for Jakob Chychrun
According to Elliotte Friedman , the St. Louis Blues are among the handful of teams who might be interested in acquiring Jakob Chychrun in trade. Chychrun has been rumored to be on the trade block for some time and he recently confirmed during a press conference that he did notify the team he would like to be moved to a contender. While the Blues might not be in the top five as far as Stanley Cup contenders go, they are almost always competitive.
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Players to Watch in Upcoming Preseason Games
The Winnipeg Jets opened their preseason with a 4-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, the first of six games that they will play, with their last preseason game coming on Oct. 7. This week has given new head coach Rick Bowness the first chance to see most of these players on the ice. And while it’s not a guarantee that these players will play every game in the preseason, the games they do play are extremely important for their development.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: Strome, Training Camp & More
With training camp in the rearview mirror and preseason now in full swing, fans are waiting to see how this season’s Anaheim Ducks team compares to last season’s. Here’s the Ducks’ news out of training camp. No In-Season Extensions for Star Trio. General manager Pat Verbeek...
The Hockey Writers
5 Devils Takeaways From Preseason Win vs. Canadiens
It’s been a minute since writing a takeaways post, but the 2022-23 preseason got underway last night for the New Jersey Devils. They traveled to Montreal to take on the Canadiens and came away with a 2-1 victory to open up exhibition games. Here are five takeaways from last night’s win ahead of a tilt against the New York Islanders at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Prospect Report: Ville Petman
The 2022-23 NHL preseason is underway, and Ville Petman is one of the Seattle Kraken prospects who is looking to stand out from the pack. They signed the Finnish forward back in June, and he’ll likely be joining their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The...
The Hockey Writers
3 Ways Canadiens Justifiably Give Primeau NHL Ice Time in 2022-23
Montreal Canadiens goalie Cayden Primeau just got his first taste of NHL action this season, appearing in relief of Jake Allen in Game 1 of the preseason against the New Jersey Devils. While he played competently enough stopping 11 of 13 shots, the hope should be he sees little to no more once the regular season starts.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways from Ducks 2022 Training Camp
The beginning of training camp signals that the regular season is fast approaching and for the Anaheim Ducks, there was certainly a lot more buzz about them heading into this season’s camp compared to last season. There was plenty to take away from the Ducks’ four days of training camp.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Lessons Learned in Game 3 of the Preseason
The Toronto Maple Leafs shut out the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in game three of the preseason. We learned a lot from game three of the preseason, including the importance of stretching, two players are much more than just versatile and Curtis Douglas is a giant. Maple Leafs Have Two X-Factors.
The Hockey Writers
Previewing the OHL Season With Otters’ Head Coach B.J. Adams
The Erie Otters enter the 2022-23 season with both a different look and higher expectations. Thanks to some key moves made during the offseason, there is an excitement about where the Otters could be heading. The Otters open their 2022-23 season Thursday night in Peterborough. They play their first four...
The Hockey Writers
Consensus Wrong: Oilers Should Be Favoured Over Maple Leafs
Most betting sites have the Toronto Maple Leafs as the most favoured Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup in 2022-23 and the second or third most likely in the NHL (from ‘NHL Stanley Cup Odds: 2022-23 Winner Futures Betting’, The Philadelphia Inquirer, 7/21/22). Considering what the Edmonton Oilers accomplished last season, making it to the Western Conference Final, I beg to differ.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Steel & Sustr Fighting for Roster Spots in Preseason Game
The Minnesota Wild are back in preseason action against the Colorado Avalanche tonight at 9 PM ET, only this time they’ll suit up as the road team. The Wild came away with an overtime win on Sunday against an admittedly star-less Avalanche squad after being up by two goals at the end of the second period. While preseason games rarely hold much value in terms of how well teams compare to each other, it is always fun to start the season off with a win.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.”
