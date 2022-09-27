ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBC Sports

Steve Kerr for NBA Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think

New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations. Mazzulla, as Udoka did prior to...
BOSTON, MA
Suga
Stephen Curry
Andrew Wiggins
Bambam
NBC Sports

Steph, BTS star Suga honored to meet in wholesome exchange

Two of the world’s brightest stars collided on Thursday when Warriors great Steph Curry met Suga of K-pop sensation BTS ahead of the team’s preseason games in Japan. Curry took to social media after the wholesome encounter, welcoming the boy band’s lead rapper, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, to Dub Nation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Pelicans Wrap Up 1st Training Camp Practice

The unofficial start to the 2022-2023 NBA season has begun for the New Orleans Pelicans. With Media Day wrapped up and the first preseason game less than 2 weeks away, the Pelicans gathered to hold the first organized team practice in preparation. Here are some notable quotes from the practice session.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Additional Darvin Ham Assistant Coaches Revealed

In a fresh press release, your Los Angeles Lakers have announced that some new faces will be joining first-year L.A. head coach Darvin Ham and previously-announced Frank Vogel-era holdover assistants Phil Handy and Jon Pastorek, plus Dru Anthrop. Earlier this summer, the Los Angeles Times had reported that another former Vogel assistant, Quinton Crawford, would be retained, but the statement from L.A. this week makes no mention of Crawford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green looking to play with 1 opposing NBA star?

After building an empire with Steph Curry over the last decade, Draymond Green could looking to trade him in for someone who is 11 years younger. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an unnamed Western Conference executive this week who suggested that the Golden State Warriors star Green might be intrigued about the possibility of playing with Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic.
