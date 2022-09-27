Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Andre Iguodala.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Urges The Nets To Learn From The Warriors And Stephen Curry: "He Was Injured Going Into The Playoffs. The Team Still, You Know, Fought And Won Games."
Kevin Durant will soon turn 34 years old, but even at this age, he is still considered one of the best players in the league. But that doesn't mean KD's time with the Nets has been disappointing. When he joined forces with Kyrie Irving, many expected the duo to lead...
LeBron James reveals his all-time Lakers starting 5, includes Jerry West
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James attempted the extremely tough task of creating the greatest starting five of Lakers players ever. James, who ended up excluding Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on his list, did create a pretty amazing lineup. “All-time starting five for the Lakers?” James said. “I’m going Magic [Johnson] at...
Paul George Calls Warriors Best Team in NBA
Paul George gave respect to the champs.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Steve Kerr for NBA Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think
New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations. Mazzulla, as Udoka did prior to...
Warriors host K-pop star Suga, Steph and Klay spar sumo wrestling legend in Japan
The Warriors enjoyed Day 2 of their Japan experience Thursday with an open practice while hosting K-Pop BTS star Suga, as Steph and Klay also sparred with sumo wrestling legend Hakuhō Shō.
Proud to be an American: 76ers star Embiid now U.S. citizen
Joel Embiid is an American citizen
Report: Draymond Green Would Love to Play With Luka Doncic
An interesting report about Draymond's future desires.
Andre Iguodala Reacts to Returning to Golden State Warriors
Andre Iguodala is back for a final NBA season.
NBC Sports
Steph, BTS star Suga honored to meet in wholesome exchange
Two of the world’s brightest stars collided on Thursday when Warriors great Steph Curry met Suga of K-pop sensation BTS ahead of the team’s preseason games in Japan. Curry took to social media after the wholesome encounter, welcoming the boy band’s lead rapper, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, to Dub Nation.
NBC Philadelphia
Steph Curry, Warriors Receive Warm Welcome, Gifts From NBA Fans in Japan
Steph, JP receive welcoming gifts from Warriors fans in Japan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the rest of the Warriors were given a warm welcome by NBA fans in the Tokyo International Airport. “Excited to be here,” Curry said with a smile after landing....
Wichita Eagle
Pelicans Wrap Up 1st Training Camp Practice
The unofficial start to the 2022-2023 NBA season has begun for the New Orleans Pelicans. With Media Day wrapped up and the first preseason game less than 2 weeks away, the Pelicans gathered to hold the first organized team practice in preparation. Here are some notable quotes from the practice session.
Wichita Eagle
The Key To The Guardians Success Has Been Away From Progressive Field
A lot of other teams are probably looking at the Cleveland Guardians and asking themselves, "How did that team go out and win the division?" While there are a number of reasons, one has to do with how the team performed away from Progressive Field. The Guardians were able to...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Additional Darvin Ham Assistant Coaches Revealed
In a fresh press release, your Los Angeles Lakers have announced that some new faces will be joining first-year L.A. head coach Darvin Ham and previously-announced Frank Vogel-era holdover assistants Phil Handy and Jon Pastorek, plus Dru Anthrop. Earlier this summer, the Los Angeles Times had reported that another former Vogel assistant, Quinton Crawford, would be retained, but the statement from L.A. this week makes no mention of Crawford.
Draymond Green looking to play with 1 opposing NBA star?
After building an empire with Steph Curry over the last decade, Draymond Green could looking to trade him in for someone who is 11 years younger. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an unnamed Western Conference executive this week who suggested that the Golden State Warriors star Green might be intrigued about the possibility of playing with Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic.
NBA・
