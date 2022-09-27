ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Police seek help identifying 2 suspects in Castleberry Hill shootout

By Rosana Hughes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

Atlanta police need help identifying two suspects who were allegedly involved in at least two exchanges of gunfire that caused property damage earlier this month in a busy nightlife area of the Castleberry Hill neighborhood.

The Sept. 2 gunfire, first reported around 11:30 p.m. and again just after midnight, resulted in damage to a home’s glass door. Eighteen shell casings — 14 9mm casings and four .45 casings — were recovered at the scene, according to an incident report.

No injuries were reported.

In a 17-second security video released by police, a group of men is seen walking down Peters Street when a loud pop is heard. The video then cuts to a few seconds later, when two men are seen walking between buildings on Trenholm Street.

Police said both men appeared to have been holding firearms. Investigators believe they were exchanging gunfire with an unknown person or group.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Video below contains profanity.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

When officers arrived shortly after midnight, they spoke with witnesses who provided photos and video of the suspects and the vehicles involved, the report states.

Additional security footage shows the driver of a Dodge Durango parking the vehicle in front of Escobar Restaurant & Tapas shortly after midnight and stepping out with a rifle, according to the report. The driver then returns to the vehicle and parks it on Trenholm Street, where a witness said more shots were fired.

Business owners in the area have become increasingly concerned over the violence that has made its way into their neighborhood in recent years.

In May, an argument escalated to gunfire outside Escobar . No injuries were reported in that case, but several vehicles and other properties were damaged, police said at the time.

One of those properties was an art gallery and community center next to Escobar, and one of the artists had just finished giving a group of women a tour of an art exhibit when the gunfire erupted.

Nappy Roots member kidnapped at gunpoint at Atlanta brewery, shot during escape

Just a few blocks away, Nappy Roots rapper Scales, whose real name is Melvin Adams, was forced into a car at gunpoint and shot when he tried to break free from his attackers in August.

Police said Scales, a co-owner of Atlantucky Brewing, and a patron were on their way to another venue after the bar closed when they were approached by two men demanding cash from Atlantucky’s safe. The patron was shot as he tried to flee, police said, but the hip-hop artist was forced into a vehicle when it became clear he had nothing to give.

Anyone with information on the Sept. 2 incident can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

