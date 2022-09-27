Renault boss de Meo quits Telecom Italia's board of directors

MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) said on Tuesday that Renault (RENA.PA) boss Luca de Meo had resigned as director at Italy's biggest phone company to focus on the turnaround plan of the French carmaker.

De Meo's resignation will be effective after Telecom Italia's board of directors meeting scheduled on Thursday, TIM said, adding the company's nomination committee will start a process to select a new director.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Chris Reese

