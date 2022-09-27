Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
New York households to payments get up to $1,050Jake WellsNew York City, NY
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The Best Sliders in America Can Be Found Inside this Tiny New Jersey RestaurantTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
Related
Report: Millions For Cops In New York State
There is some good news this week regarding public safety in the State of New York. There are reports that money has been allocated for police agencies in The Empire State. What does that mean and where does the money go or come from? It appears that the money follows a promise that Governor Hochul will help agencies get what they need to serve and protect.
Man who said he was beaten by Hasidic safety patrol in Brooklyn awarded $4.5 million: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man who alleged he was partially blinded in an attack by members of a Hasidic safety patrol in Brooklyn was awarded $4.5 million earlier this month by a state Civil Court judge, the Daily News reported. Taj Patterson, who is gay, reportedly told authorities...
'A survival lifeline': Families decry ban on care packages in NY prisons
Residents rally outside of Gov. Kathy Hochul's Manhattan offices on Tuesday to end a ban on mailed care packages to state prisons. The ban prevents people in the state’s correctional facilities from receiving packages from in-person visitors. [ more › ]
WKTV
NYAG changes gun buyback rules after man claims he made $21K trading 3D-printed guns at Utica event
The New York Attorney General’s Office has changed the guidelines for its gun buyback program after a man allegedly made $21,000 bringing 3D-printed guns to the Utica event in August. At the time of the Utica buyback, the OAG offered $25 for non-working or antique guns, and an extra...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Undercover narcotics bust nabs nearly 40 alleged drug dealers, including Hudson Valley teacher
The evidence was seized in the Port Jervis-based operation authorities call “Operation Final Blow.”
Dad of Brooklyn man killed by NYPD decries Lee Zeldin campaign ad
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The father of a Brooklyn man fatally shot by police in 2018 is accusing New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin of “criminalizing and dehumanizing” his late son by including his image in a campaign ad decrying violent crime. Eric Vassell, father of the late Saheed Vassell, issued a statement […]
Kathy Hochul builds lead over Lee Zeldin in race for NY governor, poll says
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has expanded her lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin as the candidates enter the final six weeks of their campaign for governor, according to a new poll released today. The Siena College poll of likely voters found Hochul, a Democrat from Erie County, has a 17-point...
‘You should spend eternity in prison.’ Judge delivers hefty sentence to man convicted of raping, killing S.I. grandmother
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— It wasn’t just the “horrifying” rape and murder of a beloved Staten Island grandmother that factored into a hefty sentence delivered Wednesday to the man convicted of those crimes, explained Judge Mario Mattei to a packed courtroom in state Supreme Court, St. George.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wesb.com
Hochul Leads Zeldin by 17 Points
A new Siena Poll has New York Governor Kathy Hochul expanding her lead over her Republican challenger. Hochul currently leads Congressman Lee Zeldin by 17 points, 54-37%. That’s three points more than her lead in the same poll last month. The poll shows the two candidates in a dead...
Mayor Adams Wants Migrants Housed in this New York City Neighborhood
Mayor Eric Adams and migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Five buses arrived in New York City on Tuesday as the city is building up tent city in the Bronx. Tent city is not a permanent home for migrants but a temporary home to facilitate their transfer which is expected to last up to four days.
Gotham Gazette
The Issues Dominating the 2022 Election for New York Governor: Where The Candidates Stand
This is Part 2 of a two-part article on the issues dominating the 2022 general election for New York Governor between Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin. Read Part 1 here. As Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin face off in this year’s...
Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State
There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
jcitytimes.com
Sheriff Arrests 21 Jersey City Residents in Warrant Sweep
The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 21 Jersey City residents during a warrant sweep across Hudson County on Saturday. Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the arrests were part of the HCSO’s “Operation Fall Sweep.”. “Taking these alleged criminals off of our streets...
amny.com
NYPD removes abandoned and idling trucks following community complaints in the Bronx
The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.
WKTV
Man claims he was paid $21,000 for 3D-printed guns at New York AG's buyback event in Utica
A man who identified himself only as "Kem" saw people tweeting about using 3D printers to make guns for the sole purpose of selling them for big bucks at gun buyback programs, like the one the New York State Attorney General's Office held at the Utica Police Department last month. He got to work on a $200 3D printer he got for Christmas.
bkreader.com
Lawyers Don’t Want Cop’s ‘Bullethead’ Street Name Cited at Brooklyn Trial
City lawyers want an NYPD sergeant’s nickname barred from testimony in an upcoming Brooklyn Federal Court trial accusing five cops of wrongful arrest. Sgt. David Grieco is known by the street name “Bullethead” to plaintiff Justin McClarin and potential witness Desmonn Beckett, plaintiffs’ lawyer Eylan Schulman says in court papers.
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
New Jersey Globe
Dozens of Hindu groups slam Teaneck Dems, want ‘hate filled’ resolution rescinded
A group of more than 50 New Jersey-based Hindu American organizations have slammed the Teaneck Democratic organization for passing a “hate filled” resolution condemning some Hindu groups and demonizing their community by taking sides in a global conflict over the treatment of Muslims in India and want the action rescinded.
Gotham Gazette
What’s Behind the Increased Use of Kendra’s Law in New York City?
When Mayor Eric Adams was on the campaign trail last year, he repeatedly called for city and state officials to step up the use of Kendra's Law – a state law that allows court-ordered outpatient mental health treatment for people deemed dangerous to themselves or others. "We must strengthen...
Comments / 1