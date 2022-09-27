ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Report: Millions For Cops In New York State

There is some good news this week regarding public safety in the State of New York. There are reports that money has been allocated for police agencies in The Empire State. What does that mean and where does the money go or come from? It appears that the money follows a promise that Governor Hochul will help agencies get what they need to serve and protect.
PIX11

Dad of Brooklyn man killed by NYPD decries Lee Zeldin campaign ad

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The father of a Brooklyn man fatally shot by police in 2018 is accusing New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin of “criminalizing and dehumanizing” his late son by including his image in a campaign ad decrying violent crime. Eric Vassell, father of the late Saheed Vassell, issued a statement […]
BROOKLYN, NY
wesb.com

Hochul Leads Zeldin by 17 Points

A new Siena Poll has New York Governor Kathy Hochul expanding her lead over her Republican challenger. Hochul currently leads Congressman Lee Zeldin by 17 points, 54-37%. That’s three points more than her lead in the same poll last month. The poll shows the two candidates in a dead...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State

There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
ELECTIONS
jcitytimes.com

Sheriff Arrests 21 Jersey City Residents in Warrant Sweep

The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 21 Jersey City residents during a warrant sweep across Hudson County on Saturday. Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the arrests were part of the HCSO’s “Operation Fall Sweep.”. “Taking these alleged criminals off of our streets...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
amny.com

NYPD removes abandoned and idling trucks following community complaints in the Bronx

The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Lawyers Don’t Want Cop’s ‘Bullethead’ Street Name Cited at Brooklyn Trial

City lawyers want an NYPD sergeant’s nickname barred from testimony in an upcoming Brooklyn Federal Court trial accusing five cops of wrongful arrest. Sgt. David Grieco is known by the street name “Bullethead” to plaintiff Justin McClarin and potential witness Desmonn Beckett, plaintiffs’ lawyer Eylan Schulman says in court papers.
BROOKLYN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley

It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

