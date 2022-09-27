ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Options activity hints U.S. stock market has not reached bottom- Barclays

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05o4i1_0iCOYsqt00

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Options trading activity does not yet hint at a bottom in U.S. stocks, Barclays derivatives strategists said on Tuesday, rebutting speculation among some investors that a record surge in put option trading volumes suggested the market may be nearing a reversal.

With the S&P 500 (.SPX) marking a fresh bear market low on Tuesday, down 24% for the year, traders and investors are searching for clues as to when the market may bottom out.

Trading in put contracts - typically used to protect against market losses - has surged, with a record 33.93 million put contracts changing hands on Friday alone. That left traders who view extreme put-option activity as a sign of investor pessimism peaking wondering if the selloff is done.

That's not the case, according to Barclays.

"Contrary to popular belief, equity investors did not hastily pile into protection buying," Barclays equity derivatives strategist Stefano Pascale said in a note on Tuesday.

"But unlike the previous market lows in June, they also more patiently refrained from rushing to monetize existing hedges, suggesting they expect the worst is yet to come."

But while the trading activity suggests there is still fear in the market, it has not risen to levels associated with past market bottoms.

Put contracts give the buyer the right to sell securities at a fixed price in the future and investors often buy them as a way to insure against potential losses.

Surging volumes of puts does not always point to extreme fear, however, since some of the volume may be due to investors selling these contracts in the belief market losses are likely to be limited.

"We don't see evidence of record equity protection buying when selling activity is also properly accounted for," Pascale said.

For instance, in options on ETFs, puts selling reached a four-year record, according a Barclays analysis, signaling peak fear is still distant.

On Tuesday, the Cboe Volatility Index (.VIX), known as Wall Street's fear gauge, was at a 3-month high of 33, but far below peaks hit during past bear market lows.

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Keith Schell
1d ago

Bottom is about 21,000 to 24,000 but the real issue the coming interest rate destruction is going to be epic

Reply(1)
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Options Contracts#Barclays#Options Trading#Stock#Equity Market#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Spx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Why I'm Not Worried About the Stock Market

A lot of scary words have been floating around with "recession" and "inflation" at the top of the list. People are worried about the economy and the Federal Reserve has not been helping as it steadily raises interest rates. That, in theory, acts as a check on inflation, but mostly makes money more expensive which impacts mortgage rates, credit card interest, and really any money people borrow going forward.
STOCKS
The Hill

The cheapest US homes are in these 10 states: study

(NEXSTAR) – Home buyers open to embracing a new state will get a lot more house for their money, a new study shows. An analysis by The Ascent, which rates and reviews personal finance products, found that the average median home price in the first quarter of 2022 was $428,700.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

609K+
Followers
357K+
Post
282M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy