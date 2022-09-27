ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

‘Circle S Acres’ is all set for their opening day

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Headed into their seventh season, Circle S Acres is back open just in time for the spooky season. “Our opening day is September 30th and the last day of our season will be November 5th,” said co-owner Lindsey Schaertl. Whether twisting and turning through a custom four-acre corn maze, picking fresh flowers […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Crowds waited for hours Tuesday morning to be the first customers to order from the San Angelo Chipotle Mexican Grill. “I’m excited, like so stoked… I was like I was gonna plan on camping out last night just to be here, one of the first people,” Kaymi Copeland said.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Area Family Donates Endowed Scholarship for Local Students at Howard College

BIG SPRING – The Howard College Board of Trustees approved a resolution recognizing the Lee and Dorothy Straley family for their donation during the regular meeting on Monday, September 26, 2022.  The family's donation creates the Lee and Dorothy Straley Endowed Scholarship which will be a valuable resource for students. “The Straley’s bedrock belief in education and learning is the foundation for this scholarship,” said Dr. Cheryl Sparks, Howard College President. “They lived a motto, ‘Work hard, do what is right, and go forward knowing that you have done the very best you can,’ that…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lampasas, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
San Angelo LIVE!

Economic Developers Firebomb City Hall

SAN ANGELO, TX — City Hall was firebombed during the City of San Angelo Development Corporation meeting Wednesday morning and it’s still burning. John Bariou, COSA-DC’s vice chair, took most of the time during the regularly-scheduled corporate meeting expressing his frustration with policies, procedures, manpower, and fiduciary decisions at the corporation. Bariou, known for his long Santa Claus white beard and tenacity to serve the community, arrived in San Angelo as a retired intelligence analyst with the U.S. Air Force who was educated in engineering. He said he applied those skills to open up a long-festering wound at City Hall.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Cassie’s Place is hiring

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Cassie’s Place is looking to hire part-time, full-time, and weekend kennel techs. The local animal rescue has open positions for reliable individuals to work for their dogs. “Our animals depend on their caregivers. Reliability & Compassion is expected, with a heart for the mission of a non-profit rescue. The work is […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
saisd.org

October is National Principals Month - Help SAISD Celebrate by Thanking a Principal

At San Angelo ISD, we are thankful for our outstanding campus leaders who make a difference in the lives of nearly 14,000 children and 2,000 staff members in our community every day. This October is National Principals Month, and you’re invited to join us in celebrating their visionary leadership and dedication to growing the hopes and dreams of our future-ready learners by submitting a personalized thank you note through our simple form available here.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Christmas Carol#Food Truck#Linus K12#Linus High School#Flyers#Highschool#The Panoramic Pictures#Debit Credit Cards#Goldbeck Company#Emmanuel Episcopal#Central Cross Country#Badger Cross Country Meet
saisd.org

Glenn Middle School

San Angelo Police Department has informed San Angelo ISD that a suspect is in custody in connection with the social media threat made to the Lake View High School campus last Thursday, September 22, 2022. Threats made to a campus on social media can result in a felony charge due to the widespread effects on the public and school system.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: September 29, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

There's a Crash Here Almost Daily

SAN ANGELO, TX — A crash at the intersection of Bryant Ave. and the Houston Harte Expressway service road saw the southbound lanes of Bryant closed for about two hours Sunday night. Two ambulances rushed two crash victims to the emergency room at Shannon. Both vehicles were black in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
asurampage.com

Illegal pickers strike campus parking

Three catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles across the campus of Angelo State University in the past year to harvest precious metals worth hundreds of dollars. According to the University Police Department crime logs, the first theft occurred between 1 and 5 p.m. on April 11. The converter was stolen from a vehicle in parking lot 42A, near the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building, and no witnesses or suspects were found. A report was made, and the case was suspended.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Teen Arrested for School Shooting Threat

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Police Department gave an update on Tuesday about the shooting threat that occurred at Lake View High School last week. As previously reported, on Sep. 22, LVHS was put on lockdown following a threat at the school. Now police say they have arrested the suspect.
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy