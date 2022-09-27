Read full article on original website
‘Circle S Acres’ is all set for their opening day
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Headed into their seventh season, Circle S Acres is back open just in time for the spooky season. “Our opening day is September 30th and the last day of our season will be November 5th,” said co-owner Lindsey Schaertl. Whether twisting and turning through a custom four-acre corn maze, picking fresh flowers […]
41st Annual Outdoor Fly-In set to take off in Oct.
This three day Fly-In is free for spectators.
Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Crowds waited for hours Tuesday morning to be the first customers to order from the San Angelo Chipotle Mexican Grill. “I’m excited, like so stoked… I was like I was gonna plan on camping out last night just to be here, one of the first people,” Kaymi Copeland said.
Area Family Donates Endowed Scholarship for Local Students at Howard College
BIG SPRING – The Howard College Board of Trustees approved a resolution recognizing the Lee and Dorothy Straley family for their donation during the regular meeting on Monday, September 26, 2022. The family's donation creates the Lee and Dorothy Straley Endowed Scholarship which will be a valuable resource for students. “The Straley’s bedrock belief in education and learning is the foundation for this scholarship,” said Dr. Cheryl Sparks, Howard College President. “They lived a motto, ‘Work hard, do what is right, and go forward knowing that you have done the very best you can,’ that…
Economic Developers Firebomb City Hall
SAN ANGELO, TX — City Hall was firebombed during the City of San Angelo Development Corporation meeting Wednesday morning and it’s still burning. John Bariou, COSA-DC’s vice chair, took most of the time during the regularly-scheduled corporate meeting expressing his frustration with policies, procedures, manpower, and fiduciary decisions at the corporation. Bariou, known for his long Santa Claus white beard and tenacity to serve the community, arrived in San Angelo as a retired intelligence analyst with the U.S. Air Force who was educated in engineering. He said he applied those skills to open up a long-festering wound at City Hall.
Cassie’s Place is hiring
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Cassie’s Place is looking to hire part-time, full-time, and weekend kennel techs. The local animal rescue has open positions for reliable individuals to work for their dogs. “Our animals depend on their caregivers. Reliability & Compassion is expected, with a heart for the mission of a non-profit rescue. The work is […]
Are You Ready For Adult Happy Meals? What Should Be in Them?
McDonald's in San Angelo is big news. Earlier in the year, when it was announced that McDonald's was opening a new location in San Angelo it was a big headline. As anyone can tell you, the drive thru lines at McDonald's here are often longer than the line at Chic-Fil-A. There aren't many places where that is true.
October is National Principals Month - Help SAISD Celebrate by Thanking a Principal
At San Angelo ISD, we are thankful for our outstanding campus leaders who make a difference in the lives of nearly 14,000 children and 2,000 staff members in our community every day. This October is National Principals Month, and you’re invited to join us in celebrating their visionary leadership and dedication to growing the hopes and dreams of our future-ready learners by submitting a personalized thank you note through our simple form available here.
Coke County Sheriff no longer enforcing Robert Lee city ordinances
According to Coke County Sheriff's Office, there is no longer a contract between the office and the City of Robert Lee to enforce city ordinances or answer calls regarding violations of city ordinances.
Southern Industrial Engines and Dusty Thompson Lose Lawsuit Over Deceptive Trade Practices
SAN ANGELO, TX — Dusty Thompson and Southern Industrial Engines had a bad week in court. On Friday, a jury found that Thompson and Southern Industrial Engines violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by engaging in false, misleading and deceptive acts and practices during the conduct of trade.
One Person Hospitalized After a Chain Reaction Crash on Ave. N Wednesday Morning
SAN ANGELO – One person was injured in a chain reaction three vehicle crash on Ave. N. Wednesday morning after an unsecured object fell out of the back of a pickup eventually causing the crash. According to San Angelo Police Department Traffic Division investigating officer Welch, the driver of...
Glenn Middle School
San Angelo Police Department has informed San Angelo ISD that a suspect is in custody in connection with the social media threat made to the Lake View High School campus last Thursday, September 22, 2022. Threats made to a campus on social media can result in a felony charge due to the widespread effects on the public and school system.
Human Bones Under Your Feet at Central Freshman Campus
It's the Halloween season and people are often vexed by stories of the paranormal. You can hardly switch through channels anymore without finding a paranormal show on one of the cable channels. They often say truth is stranger than fiction. Here in San Angelo, that can definitely be true. The...
5 medical choppers evac injured from multiple collisions in Runnels County in 24-hours
RUNNELS COUNTY – Two days of accidents in Runnels County had 5 life flights in less than 24 hours in Runnels County. At one point there were 3 helicopters on the ground at one time and two ambulances at the various collision scenes. One collision was on highway 67 toward Talpa, near CR 125. It…
Tom Green County jail logs: September 29, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
There's a Crash Here Almost Daily
SAN ANGELO, TX — A crash at the intersection of Bryant Ave. and the Houston Harte Expressway service road saw the southbound lanes of Bryant closed for about two hours Sunday night. Two ambulances rushed two crash victims to the emergency room at Shannon. Both vehicles were black in...
Illegal pickers strike campus parking
Three catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles across the campus of Angelo State University in the past year to harvest precious metals worth hundreds of dollars. According to the University Police Department crime logs, the first theft occurred between 1 and 5 p.m. on April 11. The converter was stolen from a vehicle in parking lot 42A, near the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building, and no witnesses or suspects were found. A report was made, and the case was suspended.
San Angelo Teen Arrested for School Shooting Threat
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Police Department gave an update on Tuesday about the shooting threat that occurred at Lake View High School last week. As previously reported, on Sep. 22, LVHS was put on lockdown following a threat at the school. Now police say they have arrested the suspect.
Man Loses Finger At Lowe’s. Do You Blame The Parent?
Some of my fondest memories as a child are hanging out with my dad. As a young boy, my dad and I were inseparable. I can often remember following my dad through a Lowe's store as he shopped for tools and garden supplies. For the most part my childhood memories are very pleasant.
‘Accidental’ shotgun blast lands Grape Creek man behind bars
The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office responded to Grape Creek after a man reported he had shot his significant other.
