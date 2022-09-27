Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Hurricane Ian causes tornados and power outages in Florida
OAKLAND, Calif. - Power outages, downed trees, and tornados gave Florida residents a preview of the Hurricane Ian's destructive power as it barreled toward the eastern Gulf Coast overnight Tuesday with a potential Cat 4 force. Images from Broward County in southern Florida showed branches ripped from tree trunks, crashing...
KTVU FOX 2
Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2
Hurricane Ian slammed Florida for a second day after making landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
KTVU FOX 2
Residents evacuate from Hurricane Ian's path
Florida Gov. Ron Desantis updated the situation on Tuesday telling residents in evacuation zones to leave immediately. As many as 8,000 people have lost power as Hurricane Ian prepares to land with Category 4 force on Wednesday.
KTVU FOX 2
Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley
STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
KTVU FOX 2
California inflation relief payments: Here's when the first batch of checks will go out
LOS ANGELES - Mark your calendars - some money could be headed your way very soon. The first round of inflation relief payments will be distributed on Oct. 7, according to the Franchise Tax Board. The first group to get their hands (or bank accounts) on the Middle Class Tax...
KTVU FOX 2
Bear escapes after destroying an SUV while trapped for hours
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. - A Peninsula woman got the surprise of her life when a bear came running out of her SUV while she was on a weekend getaway in Gold Country. She said a bear spent six or seven hours trapped in her SUV before it escaped back into nature.
KTVU FOX 2
Here's how to make money on all your empty wine bottles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Empty wine and liquor bottles will become eligible for refunds as California expands its recycling program. California will soon pay you 10 cents per bottle, according to a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday. Starting 2024, the state's recycling program will include wine and liquor...
