Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
"A number of things made this a superior site" Edgar County has selected a new jail site. Here's where it is and when it could be running by
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - If you look across the street from the Edgar County highway department, you may just see a soybean field for now. Soon, the field will become the new location of the Edgar County jail. A new Edgar County jail is something that's been talked about...
Thieves target unusual location
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Over the weekend the Champaign County Animal Shelter was broken into. It’s not a normal place you would think crooks would target, but now they are increasing security. “It’s alarming, I think our first priority was making sure all the animals were accounted for and safe in their enclosures,” said Adoption Supervisor […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Gilbert Street Closing Monday for Norfolk Southern Rail Crossing Repairs North of Williams
DANVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 136 and S.R. 1 (Gilbert Street) in Danville will close Oct. 3. The closure is necessary for Norfolk Southern Railway to repair its crossing just north of Williams Street and is expected to last one day. A detour will be posted.
Illinois Amish Heritage Center hosts groundbreaking
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) – In preparation for a scheduled October barn raising, the Illinois Amish Heritage Center (IAHC) hosted a groundbreaking on Friday. For the first time in over a century, IAHC began the process of the Herschberger-Miller barn raising along Route 133 between Arthur and Arcola. In doing so, several IAHC board members and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Man arrested for domestic battery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champagin Police Department received a call about a domestic altercation at 6:40 p.m. on Monday. Police say that Ryley Watson, 22, of Champagin, battered his girlfriend and engaged in a struggle over an occupied baby carrier in the 2400 block of Carisbrooke Drive. We're...
Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
newschannel20.com
Champaign Park District hosts Halloween costume drive
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Park District will be hosting a Halloween costume drive to collect old Halloween costumes from the community. The drive began last Monday and will continue until Thursday, Oct. 13. Then on October 15 all donated costumes will be given away at a costume drive.
Effingham Radio
Report: Brownstown Man Killed In Trench Collapse Monday In Centralia
Southernillinoisnow.com reports that Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon announced 54 year old Darrell McCammack died during a Monday morning trench collapse in Centralia. Reports say McCammack was covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The trench collapse occurred at 10...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Police: Man arrested for punching dining hall employee
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police Department on Tuesday arrested a man for punching a dining hall employee. Police say Oluwadara O. Owoeye, 24, of Urbana, was at the Student Dining and Residential Programs Building when the incident happened. We're told Owoeye, who is not a University of...
WTHI
Edgar County Jail 5 pm
"A number of things made this a superior site" Edgar County has selected a new jail site. Here's where it is and when it could be running by. If you look across the street from the Edgar County highway department, you may just see a soybean field for now.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Custom Farm Bids – Contract Awarded – Any Questions Or Concerns?
The Shelby County Board awarded the custom farming contract to Kenny Compton during last week’s special meeting as covered in this article. We received a copy of the 6 bids received which can be downloaded at this link or viewed below. While the full board voted to award the...
newschannel20.com
Champaign plants in need of new home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — If you're looking for new plants to fill your home there are some free ones available in Champaign County. The Champaign County Forest Preserve District is holding a bring your own pot event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. They are giving away...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckerspayer.com
Illinois health system won't commit to see Aetna Medicare Advantage members without a contract
Carle Health in Urbana, Ill., said it won't commit to treating Aetna Medicare Advantage members, the only health plan offered to Illinois state retirees, until it has a contract with the insurer, The News-Gazette reported Sept. 28. Dennis Hesch, executive vice president of Carle Health, told The News-Gazette the system...
Westville house fire visible on I-74
WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A large house fire sparked in Westville earlier today. The house is located on Wisconsin Street near R.P. Lumber. Black smoke and flames were visible on I-74. People in the town claim this fire to be one of several in the last two days. This is a developing story.
WAND TV
Adult and child escape trailer fire, dog rescued
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family escaped a trailer home fire in Decatur Monday night. The Decatur Fire Department was called to a trailer in the 2500 block of Hedrick Cr. around 6:15 p.m. An adult and a child inside the trailer had gotten out on their own, but they...
Covered bridge closing for repairs
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — An iconic bridge in Mahomet is set to temporarily close soon as crews begin repairs. The covered bridge at the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve will close to traffic on Oct. 3, as crews replace the bridge’s roof. The bridge is planned to be closed for four days before reopening […]
Woman sentenced to six years for shaking baby
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from a Mattoon daycare has been sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being found guilty of shaking a baby. During the trial in July, the jury found 51-year-old Carmen Petak guilty on one count of aggravated battery of Karac Kearny. On a second charge […]
The Clinton Journal
Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake
Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
Suspicious person spotted in Pana; schools enter soft lockdown
PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pana School District entered a soft lockdown Tuesday. The Pana Police Department received two calls around 12:10 P.M. regarding a suspicious person riding a bicycle near North Hickory and Washington possibly carrying a long-gun strapped over their body. Officers quickly responded but could not locate the person. Due to the […]
4 injured in crash involving dump truck on US 36
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Four people were injured after a dump-truck vs passenger vehicle crash in Parke County Wednesday. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 10:52 a.m. Wednesday along US 36 just one mile west of Rockville. The sheriff said a Ford F150, driven by a 17-year-old male […]
Comments / 0