Major Florida bridge ripped apart by Hurricane Ian
The Sanibel Causeway, the only bridge connecting the islands of Sanibel and Captiva to the mainland, has had a section ripped out by Hurricane Ian.The damage was discovered this morning to the bridge, which runs between Sanibel Island and the Fort Meyers area, right near where the centre of the storm made landfall.It is currently unclear how many people may be on the islands, which are home to a small community, without road access to the mainland.A photo of the damage shows a major chunk of the road collapsed into the water. The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that...
East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the tropical system they have been tracking for nearly a week will not only threaten to cause damage in Florida, but it could also bring widespread impacts to the East Coast. For the first half of the new week, Ian is expected to intensify rapidly over...
Hurricane Ian: Biden says early reports show ‘what may be substantial loss of life’ – live
US president speaks at Fema headquarters: ‘This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history … The numbers are still unclear’
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Florida braced for worst
The hurricane was just shy of Category 5 force and was moving onshore along on the west coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon, threatening major catastrophe. Hurricane Ian, nearly a Category 5 storm packing 150-mph sustained winds, was moving onshore along the lower west coast of Florida, threatening disaster from life-threatening flooding and wind damage and drawing comparisons to some of the most notorious hurricanes to ever blast the state. AccuWeather forecasters continued to hone in on precisely where landfall will occur and have upped the storm’s rating on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes to a 5 -- the scale’s highest designation.
Hurricane Ian: Florida rescue crews search for residents trapped by floods
More than 2 million are without power and could be for weeks, and authorities have warned there may be numerous fatalities
Tropical Storm Ian expected to become hurricane again as it takes aim at South Carolina
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane again before making landfall in South Carolina Friday, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Ian made landfall on Florida's West Coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane before weakening into a tropical storm as it made its way across the state Wednesday...
Hurricane Ian: If you’re in Georgia or the Carolinas, here is what you need to do now
According to the National Hurricane Center, residents of northeast Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas need to be alert as Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall for a second time along the states’ east coasts. Ian, the NHC said, is likely to remain a hurricane as it moves up...
Tropical Storm Ian to rapidly intensify before pummeling Florida
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that hurricane-force winds and dangerous storm surge could threaten Cuba and Florida this week. Tropical Storm Ian came to life last week as the ninth named system in the Atlantic basin this season, and while it has yet to reach hurricane strength, AccuWeather forecasters continue to caution that a substantial hurricane threat exists along the eastern Gulf coast of the United States.
Tropical Storm Ian likely to reach hurricane status before next landfall; set to drench NC on Friday
Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for much of central North Carolina as Ian continues track toward the Tar Heel State.
Hurricane Ian: Mandatory Evacuations Start as Storm Starts to Move In
Parts of Florida began enacting mandatory evacuations on Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian, including the city of Tampa. The state's Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Monday morning, announcing the plan to facilitate evacuations. At the time of this writing, Hurricane Ian is forecast to hit Florida starting on Tuesday, with the brunt of the impact coming on Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian Winds Force MSNBC Reporter to Seek Shelter During Live Report
Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, and one reporter couldn't finish his report because the storm was too strong. Jim Cantore, who was reporting for MSNBC was in Punta Gorda, Florida to show how the damage Hurricane Ian has caused. He said the winds were at 90 to 95 miles per hour and tried to show viewers the strength of the winds by going out near the street and holding a pole. That didn't provide much protection as Cantore was nearly blown away, leading to him taking a knee on the ground. That didn't help either, and Cantore, who also works for The Weather Channel, decided to take shelter to stay safe.
Biden fears Hurricane Ian could be deadliest storm in Florida history
President Joe Biden said in a speech Thursday that he fears Hurricane Ian could become the worst storm in Florida history.
Aerial photos capture Hurricane Ian devastation on Florida coast
Florida has been left reeling after Hurricane Ian plowed a ruinous path across the state - and more destruction is likely with the enormous storm expected to regain strength in the coming hours.The hurricane crashed into the southwest coast close to Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, just shy of rare Category 5 status. Wind speeds reached 155mph amid reports of storm surge inundation of eight to ten feet (2.4- 3metres) above ground level.The number of fatalities and magnitude of the destruction was still emerging on Thursday. But no one was under any illusion that it was anything less than...
Hurricane Ian Leaves 1 Million People in Florida Without Power
An hour after Hurricane Ian made landfall, 1,031,722 customers in Florida were left without power.
Hurricane Ian is about to crash into a very crowded Florida
Hurricane Ian is barreling toward the Florida coast, with winds reaching upward of 155 mph after rapidly gaining strength in the past two days, reaching just short of Category 5 by Wednesday morning. The storm has already knocked out Cuba’s entire power grid after hitting the island Tuesday. But...
2.5 Million Floridians Ordered to Evacuate as Hurricane Ian Intensifies to Category 3
Hurricane Ian is barreling toward Florida’s west coast. The Category 3 storm is about 265 miles south of Sarasota, as of writing. It’s projected to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane and to move north and northeast, making landfall on Florida’s west coast just south of Tampa on Wednesday evening, according to NOAA’s latest public advisory.
Hurricane Fiona likely to be 'extreme weather event' as it barrels toward eastern Canada, forecasters warn
Deadly Hurricane Fiona has weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm but is still packing forceful winds of 125 mph as it barrels toward Canada's Atlantic coast.
Cuba bracing for strengthening Tropical Storm Ian
HAVANA — (AP) — Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations Monday as Tropical Storm Ian was forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching the western part of the island on its way to Florida. A hurricane warning...
Senior living providers prepare for Hurricane Ian’s fury
As Hurricane Ian was being upgraded to a Category 3 major hurricane on Tuesday, long-term care communities and hospitals in areas at highest risk for storm surge were evacuating — or preparing to evacuate. Twenty-nine nursing homes had evacuated as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the state Agency for...
