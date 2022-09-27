Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, and one reporter couldn't finish his report because the storm was too strong. Jim Cantore, who was reporting for MSNBC was in Punta Gorda, Florida to show how the damage Hurricane Ian has caused. He said the winds were at 90 to 95 miles per hour and tried to show viewers the strength of the winds by going out near the street and holding a pole. That didn't provide much protection as Cantore was nearly blown away, leading to him taking a knee on the ground. That didn't help either, and Cantore, who also works for The Weather Channel, decided to take shelter to stay safe.

