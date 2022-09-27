Read full article on original website
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2: Release Date, New Cast, Crossovers, and More
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was a big risk for Paramount+. Not only is adding any new series to the legendary franchise a difficult decision — though with five current Star Trek shows in production, Paramount+ doesn't seem to think so — but Strange New Worlds had the idea to mimic the formula of the original series, leaving it even further open to criticism from longtime fans. But Star Trek: Strange New Worlds pulled it off, becoming one of the best series in the franchise, and certainly making a claim to being the best of the new batch.
Why Star Trek Fans Should Still Watch The Original Star Trek: The Motion Picture, According To Producer David Fein
Star Trek producer David Fein shared why he thinks it's still important for the original cut of the movie to exist.
'Star Trek' Sequel Removed by Paramount From Upcoming Film Slate
Paramount has removed its untitled “Star Trek” sequel from its upcoming film slate. The project, produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, had been dated to hit theaters on Dec. 22, 2023. The rather inevitable news comes roughly one month after director Matt Shakman exited the “Star Trek”...
The Director's Edition Of Star Trek: The Motion Picture Wants To Correct The Character Of Kirk
Robert Wise's 1979 film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" is the perfect adaptation of the 1960s TV series for the big screen. By 1979, "Star Trek" had been off the air for a decade, but had only grown in popularity thanks to eternal syndication. The same decade saw the rise of the "Star Trek" convention as a cultural institution. Series creator Gene Roddenberry began giving lectures, and he and his fans started to form a consensus together as to what "Star Trek" really meant; that is: an optimistic show about peace, philosophy, and diplomacy. After the success of "Star Wars," science fiction proved to be a commercially proven genre, so by 1979, a "Star Trek" motion picture was eminently logical.
'Star Trek 4' Taken Off Paramount's Release Schedule
Star Trek 4 won’t be boldly going anywhere anytime soon. The sequel has officially been removed from Paramount’s upcoming film slate. The film, which was being produced through J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot banner, was originally set to hit theaters on Dec. 22, 2023. Unfortunately, the news shouldn’t...
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid casts 'Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page
Buckle up, it’s time to venture back to the Wild Wild West. Amazon is producing a series based on real-life outlaws Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, with some major talent attached for the lead roles. Bridgerton hunk Regé-Jean Page will take on the role of Cassidy while Top...
'Andor' just made 'Indiana Jones' part of 'Star Wars' canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
'Trek the Halls': 'Star Trek' Characters Celebrate Christmas in This Perfect Holiday Gift
The intergalactic crew members of the Federation wear ugly Christmas sweaters and drink champagne in the pages of this illustrated holiday book, the perfect gift for any “Star Trek” fan in your life. “Trek the Halls,” a parody of the famous Christmas carol, features characters from across the “Star Trek” universe, spanning from “The Original Series” and “The Next Generation” to “Enterprise” and “Discovery.” Written by Rob Pearlman and illustrated by Luke Flowers, each page features fun Easter egg-filled scenes that hint at some of the most memorable storylines from the franchise — spot nods to Gorn, Guinan, Grudge and more....
Star Trek 4 delayed indefinitely following director exit
The fourth Star Trek instalment has been delayed indefinitely following director Matt Shakman's exit from the movie. The untitled sequel, which was set to begin filming at the end of the year and slated for a December 2023 release, has been removed from Paramount's upcoming film schedule, Variety reports. The...
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- The Illyrian Enigma Officially Announced
IDW Publishing has officially announced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Illyrian Enigma, the first Star Trek: Strange New Worlds comic book series. The miniseries debuts in December and occurs between the first and second seasons of Star Trek: Strange New World. The four-issue series comes from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-executive producer Kirsten Beyer and veteran Star Trek author Mike Johnson, who have previously collaborated on series including Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century and Star Trek: Picard – Stargazer. Megan Levens (Star Trek: The Mirror War–Troi, Star Wars Adventures) provides the artwork with Charlie Kirchoff (Star Trek: Year Five) coloring the series.
The Fate of Star Trek 4 Is in Limbo (Again)
The showrunner behind the Quantum Leap reboot still wants Scott Bakula to return. Tom Hiddleston hypes up the stakes of Loki’s second season. Plus, get a glimpse of the Halloween Ends soundtrack, and what’s coming on The Walking Dead. Spoilers, away!. Star Trek 4. Variety reports that Paramount...
The Acolyte: The Cast of the Star Wars Prequel Series (So Far)
Star Wars: The Acolyte is largely shrouded in mystery, but several stars have emerged from the shadows as part of the growing cast of the upcoming Disney+ prequel series. The Acolyte will take place over a century before the events of The Phantom Menace, during the final days of the High Republic era. Most plot details have been kept sheathed for now, though it is known that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is showrunning, writing, and directing the series and that she plans to take viewers into "a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emergent dark side powers."
It's Time for Star Wars to Move on From the Jedi
When it comes to Star Wars, even the most casual viewer can tell you that the core of its story is about the balance of good and evil, light vs. dark side. When the balance shifts too far one way, the universe can throw itself into turmoil.Throughout the franchise’s 45-year history, the Jedi side has always been seen as the good side—the correct one. While the Sith are certainly evil, lead a fascist regime, and are definitively the bad guys, positioning the Jedi as the story’s sole heroes overlook their pretty big faults. It diminishes the fact that they had...
Is Indiana Jones 'Star Wars' canon? George Lucas' ultimate crossover, explained
For a series that’s being labelled as the most standalone entry in the Star Wars saga to date, Andor just featured one heck of an easter egg that ties together Lucasfilm’s two most beloved cinematic universes. Episode four of Andor included a visit to Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard)’s...
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Adds 'The Witcher's Freya Allan
The Planet of the Apes franchise is beginning a new chapter as a new title and actor for the latest installment has been revealed. The new film, now titled Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will reportedly be set many years after the events of War For the Planet of the Apes, the epic conclusion to the last trilogy.
New 'Planet of the Apes' movie gets an official title and a star of 'The Witcher'
Following up one of the most acclaimed trilogies of the modern era is no easy task, especially when Rupert Wyatt and Matt Reeves combined to tell a fully story with a definitive conclusion across the acclaimed Planet of the Apes movies Rise, Dawn, and War. Of course, the fact that...
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Audiences will return to the Planet of the Apes in 2024. Fox just announced that the title of the next film in the franchise is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and it goes into production in October. As previously reported, it’s directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) and stars Owen Teague (It, The Stand) as the primary ape. Now The Witcher’s Freya Allen has joined the cast as the main human along with Peter Macon of The Orville.
The Mandalorian
With mild apologies to Din Djarin’s modified N1 Naboo Starfighter, we’ll always consider the Razor Crest to be the bounty hunter’s true ship. Lego hopes you feel the same—or at least close enough to shell out $600 galactic credits to purchase this new Ultimate Collector Series version of The Mandalorian’s ST-70 class M-111 Assault Ship. Like other entries in Lego’s high-end line, it’s enormous, incredibly detailed, and most impressive. Check it out!
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Full Cast Including George Takei and More
Avatar: The Last Airbender has wrapped filming on its first season, and the Netflix adaptation already has fans buzzing about what's to come. Despite its rocky history with Hollywood, the Nickelodeon franchise is poised to bring about Netflix's most ambitious live-action romp to date. Now, a new report has gone live detailing the show's full cast, and it seems icons like George Takei have signed on to bring the Fire Nation down.
Nier: Automata Anime Drops First 2 Trailers
Nier: Automata is one of those franchises you can recognize at a glance. Yoko Taro, its director, and the rest of the IP's executives have turned the role-playing game into a top-selling machine. Of course, this meant fans were curious to learn an anime was in the works for Nier: Automata, and its first two trailers have been released.
