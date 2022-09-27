Read full article on original website
Branding Iron Online
Trustees push back against Saddle Up ‘Adulting 101’ Seminar
Controversy has erupted over the new “Adulting 101” seminar that was part of Saddle Up programming, with critics claiming that it was “indoctrination” that promoted “casual consensual sex.”. The purpose of the Adulting 101 seminar was to teach life skills that are important in college....
Branding Iron Online
The father of Experimental Economics visits UW
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Vernon L. Smith, Ph.D., sat down with the incoming College of Business Dean Scott Beasuler, who recently joined the university. High-ranking university administrators joined the two individuals along with over 50 students from all walks of life at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. “At my...
Branding Iron Online
Four finalists selected for VP of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion position
Sept. 19 through Sept. 28, the four finalists selected for the Vice President position at the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODEI) visited campus for two days of engagement. The visits included public presentations where the campus community participated both in person and virtually, with opportunities to ask questions...
