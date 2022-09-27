Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State basketball teams finished top 10 in attendance last season
The Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball teams both finished in the top 10 in attendance among all NCAA Division II schools last season. The men ranked No. 7 nationally, which continued a string of 19 straight years, not counting COVID, of ranking in the top 25 in attendance for Emporia State.
Area high school cancels Friday night football game
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Northern Heights High School in Lyon County announced to parents and fans that they will not play Friday against Olpe. In a statement to parents, the school said: “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole […]
Emporia gazette.com
Girls tennis takes third at home invite
The Emporia High School girls tennis team finished third out of seven teams at a home tournament at Emporia High School on Monday afternoon. Kali Keough went 3-1 on the day to finish second in first singles. She fell to top-seeded Ella Novion of Olathe Northwest in the finals.
Emporia gazette.com
Homecoming football game highlights week ahead for Emporia High School
Another busy week lies ahead for Emporia High School sports. After being on the road the last two weeks, the football team returns home for homecoming on Friday night against Centennial League rival Manhattan. The Spartans are 1-3 on the season and are coming off a 34-21 loss to Topeka High, though all 21 of those points came in the fourth quarter. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Emporia gazette.com
Area school volleyball roundup
Olpe High School claimed the championship at the Olpe Invitational Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Eagles compiled a 5-0 match record, earning them a first-place finish. It was quite a turnaround for Olpe after going 0-5 at this tournament a year ago. After a loss to Lebo last Tuesday, Olpe regrouped and dominated its tournament.
KVOE
EMPORIA HIGH FOOTBALL: Information sparse as investigation continues
Halfway into the Emporia High football season, there is still no resolution to — or new information about — an alleged battery involving at least one player right before the season started. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says officers have been conducting follow-up interviews as requested by Lyon...
Emporia gazette.com
ESU announces investments in art, renovations to King Hall
Emporia State University announced investments in its art programs and upcoming renovations to King Hall Wednesday afternoon. The university said investments would be made to expand and enhance the Department of Art and “create new opportunities for current and future aspiring artists.”. The announcement included the creation of six...
Emporia gazette.com
USD 253 board of education makes statement on football investigation
The USD 253 Board of Education made a public statement at its meeting Wednesday night regarding the alleged assault that occurred in the Emporia High School football locker room back in August. “The district continues to work with local law enforcement and legal counsel in navigating the matter involving the...
Emporia gazette.com
Bridge open above, logjam clearing below
Every year around this time, Chase County has a logjam. But not in high school sports. “It develops every year,” Cottonwood Falls city spokesperson Bree Larkin said Tuesday.
Why Adrian Martinez promised one K-State receiver an expensive meal after beating OU
“Not every receiver is going to go do that. He laid it on the line so we wouldn’t turn over the ball and he protected me.”
Duane "Eldon" Siebuhr
Duane "Eldon" Siebuhr
Including Pearson Farms and John Dill, during harvest. season for nearly 20 years. He is survived by his wife, Wilma of their home in. (Johnny) Fields of Hartford and 6 grandchildren and 17. great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters,. Theda Wolford and Elaine Smith of Emporia and Audrey.
Emporia gazette.com
New football stadium part of Olpe fitness plan
Olpe can be a nice town for walking, but old narrow sidewalks can be a bother. “A lot of them are only about three feet wide,” City Clerk Joyce Wilson said Thursday. “A lot of people, instead of walking down the sidewalk, are walking on the streets.”
KVOE
No injuries, but equipment destroyed in crash at Kansas Turnpike’s Emporia tollgate
It didn’t result in a hospital trip, but a crash led to some significant damage to some of the Kansas Turnpike’s equipment at the Emporia tollgate. Shortly before 3 pm Wednesday, a semi driven by 51-year-old Angel Chirino-Becerril of Tultepec, Mexico, was going through the gate. Chirino-Becerril apparently merged into the KTAG lane, realized he didn’t want to go through that lane and then merged left. His semi hit what’s called the crash attenuator, equipment used to absorb impact and thus keep both tollbooths and toll collectors safe.
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County History Center to host grand reopening, renaming of kids zone
On October 8 from 10 a.m. to noon, the Lyon County History Center will have a grand reopening of the Loretto Langley Kids Zone. The kids play zone offers a new look, new activities, and a soon-to-be-announced new name!. In 2020, the Loretto Langley Kids Zone was closed because of...
Emporia gazette.com
Time to take picture postcard photos
As Florida faces the fury of Hurricane Ian, a fine first full week of fall fills the Emporia area. Monday morning's low at Emporia Municipal Airport was 47 degrees. That made it the coolest morning since Monday, May 23. Cottonwood Falls fell to 45.
Emporia gazette.com
Flint Hills enrollment jumps 18%
Enrollment at Flint Hills Technical College is up nearly 18% from last fall, numbers released Thursday show. The Kansas Board of Regents reported as of the 20th day of the fall semester, FHTC had 1,610 students overall. This includes about 671 “full-time equivalent” students, a number which is up nearly 13% from last fall.
Emporia gazette.com
Lane changes lead to turnpike crash
A truck driver from Mexico was injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash at the Emporia turnpike gate. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Angel Chirino-Becerril, 51, of Tultepec was driving south and merging into the KTAG lane around 2:50 p.m.. But then he decided he didn’t want that lane, so he merged left again.
