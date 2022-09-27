ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia State basketball teams finished top 10 in attendance last season

The Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball teams both finished in the top 10 in attendance among all NCAA Division II schools last season. The men ranked No. 7 nationally, which continued a string of 19 straight years, not counting COVID, of ranking in the top 25 in attendance for Emporia State.
Area high school cancels Friday night football game

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Northern Heights High School in Lyon County announced to parents and fans that they will not play Friday against Olpe. In a statement to parents, the school said: “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole […]
Girls tennis takes third at home invite

The Emporia High School girls tennis team finished third out of seven teams at a home tournament at Emporia High School on Monday afternoon. Kali Keough went 3-1 on the day to finish second in first singles. She fell to top-seeded Ella Novion of Olathe Northwest in the finals.
Homecoming football game highlights week ahead for Emporia High School

Another busy week lies ahead for Emporia High School sports. After being on the road the last two weeks, the football team returns home for homecoming on Friday night against Centennial League rival Manhattan. The Spartans are 1-3 on the season and are coming off a 34-21 loss to Topeka High, though all 21 of those points came in the fourth quarter. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Area school volleyball roundup

Olpe High School claimed the championship at the Olpe Invitational Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Eagles compiled a 5-0 match record, earning them a first-place finish. It was quite a turnaround for Olpe after going 0-5 at this tournament a year ago. After a loss to Lebo last Tuesday, Olpe regrouped and dominated its tournament.
EMPORIA HIGH FOOTBALL: Information sparse as investigation continues

Halfway into the Emporia High football season, there is still no resolution to — or new information about — an alleged battery involving at least one player right before the season started. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says officers have been conducting follow-up interviews as requested by Lyon...
ESU announces investments in art, renovations to King Hall

Emporia State University announced investments in its art programs and upcoming renovations to King Hall Wednesday afternoon. The university said investments would be made to expand and enhance the Department of Art and “create new opportunities for current and future aspiring artists.”. The announcement included the creation of six...
USD 253 board of education makes statement on football investigation

The USD 253 Board of Education made a public statement at its meeting Wednesday night regarding the alleged assault that occurred in the Emporia High School football locker room back in August. “The district continues to work with local law enforcement and legal counsel in navigating the matter involving the...
Bridge open above, logjam clearing below

Every year around this time, Chase County has a logjam. But not in high school sports. “It develops every year,” Cottonwood Falls city spokesperson Bree Larkin said Tuesday.
Duane "Eldon" Siebuhr

Including Pearson Farms and John Dill, during harvest. season for nearly 20 years. He is survived by his wife, Wilma of their home in. (Johnny) Fields of Hartford and 6 grandchildren and 17. great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters,. Theda Wolford and Elaine Smith of Emporia and Audrey.
New football stadium part of Olpe fitness plan

Olpe can be a nice town for walking, but old narrow sidewalks can be a bother. “A lot of them are only about three feet wide,” City Clerk Joyce Wilson said Thursday. “A lot of people, instead of walking down the sidewalk, are walking on the streets.”
No injuries, but equipment destroyed in crash at Kansas Turnpike’s Emporia tollgate

It didn’t result in a hospital trip, but a crash led to some significant damage to some of the Kansas Turnpike’s equipment at the Emporia tollgate. Shortly before 3 pm Wednesday, a semi driven by 51-year-old Angel Chirino-Becerril of Tultepec, Mexico, was going through the gate. Chirino-Becerril apparently merged into the KTAG lane, realized he didn’t want to go through that lane and then merged left. His semi hit what’s called the crash attenuator, equipment used to absorb impact and thus keep both tollbooths and toll collectors safe.
Time to take picture postcard photos

As Florida faces the fury of Hurricane Ian, a fine first full week of fall fills the Emporia area. Monday morning's low at Emporia Municipal Airport was 47 degrees. That made it the coolest morning since Monday, May 23. Cottonwood Falls fell to 45.
Flint Hills enrollment jumps 18%

Enrollment at Flint Hills Technical College is up nearly 18% from last fall, numbers released Thursday show. The Kansas Board of Regents reported as of the 20th day of the fall semester, FHTC had 1,610 students overall. This includes about 671 “full-time equivalent” students, a number which is up nearly 13% from last fall.
Lane changes lead to turnpike crash

A truck driver from Mexico was injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash at the Emporia turnpike gate. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Angel Chirino-Becerril, 51, of Tultepec was driving south and merging into the KTAG lane around 2:50 p.m.. But then he decided he didn’t want that lane, so he merged left again.
