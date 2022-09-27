Read full article on original website
Garmin inReach Messenger: Easy-to-use satellite communicator provides messaging and security when outside of cellular coverage
OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Garmin ® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced inReach ® Messenger, a new communication-focused device with global two-way texting, location sharing, and SOS capabilities 1. Built for those who want a quick and easy way to reach loved ones when they’re without cellular coverage, inReach Messenger provides seamless satellite communication either as a standalone device or when paired to the new Garmin Messenger companion app for smartphones. This new app leverages Wi-Fi®, cellular and satellite connectivity for two-way texting and group messaging. The Messenger companion app will automatically choose between Wi-Fi, cellular or satellite connectivity to ensure every message is sent and received. In the event of an emergency, the inReach Messenger and Messenger App 2 can send an SOS message to the 24/7 staffed Garmin International Emergency Response Coordination Center ( IERCC ). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005060/en/ Garmin inReach Messenger provides messaging and security when outside of cellular coverage (Photo: Business Wire)
