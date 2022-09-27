Go for enhanced home security with customizable motion detection with the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus. This security cam comes with enhanced color night vision and also a pair of motion-activated lights. All you have to do is adjust the outdoor cam and mount it easily. Additionally, you can adjust the viewing angle and consider the area covered. In fact, you can also keep it powered with a Quick Release Battery Pack. This can easily swap in and out without messing with your setup. No matter the weather, you can easily capture details in HD video with this camera. Deter intruders with built-in spotlights and get real-time alerts whenever there’s motion in your garden. With this security camera in your house, you can easily never let any action go unnoticed. Also, it comes in three options to choose from–battery, plug-in, and solar.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO