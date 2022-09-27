Judge says Iowa’s third ag-gag law is unconstitutional, like previous versions

Read full article on original website
Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law
Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
Judge strikes down Iowa livestock filming law
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge in Iowa has struck down the third attempt in recent years by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once gain that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution.
Federal court finds 3rd Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge in Iowa has struck down the third attempt in recent years by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution.
1st Amendment Protects Activist Recordings of Factory Farms, Rules Federal Judge
Iowa animal-rights groups are celebrating after a judge ruled that the state cannot criminalize unauthorized recordings of factory farms, slaughterhouses, puppy mills, and other livestock facilities. On Monday, Judge Stephanie Rose of the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Iowa ruled that a 2021 Iowa "ag-gag" law aimed...
The Largest-Ever Survey of American Gun Owners Finds That Defensive Use of Firearms Is Common
The largest and most comprehensive survey of American gun owners ever conducted suggests that they use firearms in self-defense about 1.7 million times a year. It also confirms that AR-15-style rifles and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, frequent targets of gun control legislation, are in common use for lawful purposes, which the Supreme Court has said is the test for arms covered by the Second Amendment.
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Ex-Mueller prosecutor: Trump is "quiet-quitting" special master case after realizing his "blunder"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Former general counsel of the FBI Andrew Weissmann explained why he thinks Donald Trump is "quiet quitting" his special master case.
D.C. Officer Beaten In Capitol Riot Loses It On TV After Courtroom Incident
Former cop Michael Fanone told CNN's Don Lemon the courtroom confrontation has "become my new reality. It's every single day of my life."
Former Chief Deputy Attorney General and Candidate for Nevada State Supreme Court Charged in 1972 Hawaii Cold Case Murder
New details have emerged in a Hawaii cold case murder dating back more than 50 years — including the subsequent and surprising work history of the man charged in connection with the slaying. Tudor Chirila, also known as Tudor Chirila Jr., now 77, was taken into custody in the...
The former U.S. president who was more traitorous than Trump
It’s important to keep in mind that Trump is not — yet — the worst ex-president in U.S. history. Trump has made a serious effort to dishonor his post-presidency, of course. He likely has encouraged future insurrections by vowing to pardon the rioters who sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And he’s stashed boxes of top secret documents at his home at Mar-a-Lago, raising serious national security concerns.
U.S. District Judge grants Mott use of firearms for hunting
A U.S. District Judge ruled Friday Jon Mott of Yellville, one of four Arkansas’ Jan. 6 defendants, to have his bond conditions modified so he could use guns for “subsistence hunting.” One condition of his release pending trial, was that he was not to possess any firearms or dangerous weapons.
Lake Michigan beach ownership case appealed to U.S. Supreme Court
A long-shot attempt by three lake-adjacent property owners in the town of Porter to claim a private beach on Lake Michigan has landed at the U.S. Supreme Court. Plaintiffs Randall Pavlock, Kimberley Pavlock and Raymond Cahnman are seeking to undo a 2018 Indiana Supreme Court ruling, and subsequently enacted Indiana statute, that proclaimed the shoreline of Lake Michigan is owned by the state and held in trust for the enjoyment of all Hoosiers.
Louisiana Ranks Among the Least Educated States in the Country
Education levels are on the rise in the United States. According to newly released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 79.9 million American adults – 35% of the nation’s 25 and older population – have a bachelor’s degree or higher. As recently as five years ago, fewer than 33% of American adults […]
Judge Rules Delaware Can’t Enforce Ghost Gun Law
Federal judge rules Delaware can’t enforce ghost gun law. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika issued a temporary injunction against a Delaware law banning the manufacture and possession of homemade, untraceable guns, The Associated Press reported. The law, passed by the state Legislature and signed by Democratic Governor John Carney late last year, was swiftly challenged by gun-rights groups, who argued that the regulation violates the Second Amendment. Noreika’s injunction means the law may not be enforced until the lawsuit is settled. Context: In August, new regulations from the Biden administration requiring serial numbers and background checks for “buy-build-shoot” kits went into effect. As The Trace reported this month, dealers have already found ways to skirt the new rules. Find all our ghost gun coverage here.
Conservative group vows to continue fight against race-based student grants
A conservative law firm will appeal the dismissal of its lawsuit claiming a state financial aid program for minorities is unconstitutional. Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit against the state’s Higher Educational Aids Board in April 2021 over a grant meant to prevent students from dropping out due to economic hardship.
Lawsuit: The wait for Madison School District records at 9 months and growing violates state law
A Fitchburg man seeking public records from the Madison School District about high school football has waited more than nine months for a response, according to a lawsuit filed Monday that asks a judge to find the district in violation of Wisconsin’s open records law. According to the lawsuit,...
Justice McKeig headlines Promoting Peace event
An eye-opening talk hosted in Owatonna headlined an event focused on race and diversity in Minnesota. The day-long Promoting Peace conference, which happened alongside Welcoming Week, took place Thursday. The program aimed to show residents how the early-childcare system could feed into the criminal justice system, and how race affects...
In the poorest states in America, 9 of the lowest 10 have Republican Legislatures.
Rich Poor Divide(Shutterstock) People come into the United States from all over the world to find freedom and to earn enough to raise their families. Yet, poverty is a pervasive problem in America. As of 2020, 11.4% of the US lives in poverty. In 2020, 35% of households with incomes below the federal poverty line were food insecure. 18 out of every 100,000 people in the US were homeless as of January 2020.
Lawmakers found a new excuse to not pass a stock trading ban before the midterms: not enough time to read the bill text
"I don't think this bill was written to pass the House," said Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who's pushed stock-ban legislation for two years.
State ed board candidates spar over Nebraska test scores, hot-button issues
OMAHA -- Incumbent Deborah Neary and challenger Marni Hodgen sparred Tuesday over student test scores at a public forum where they were asked about some hot-button education issues. The two are running for the Omaha-area District 8 seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education. Hodgen and Neary were asked...
