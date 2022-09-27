Read full article on original website
Search and rescue teams deployed to SW Florida in Ian’s aftermath
'Hopefully we’ll be able to see a lot of those people brought to safety.'. Teams of emergency rescue workers have been sent to Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian bashed the area Wednesday, bringing life-threatening storm surge, heavy winds and rain to the area. Four Florida Urban Search and Rescue...
Gov. DeSantis acknowledges flood claim concern as Ian cuts path across Florida
'There’s obviously going to be some folks that are going to be in need of support and relief and we’re obviously going to work as best we can.'. Some Florida residents in Hurricane Ian’s path could face a total loss of their home without insurance coverage to replace it if they don’t have flood insurance. It’s too early to say how many, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, but he admitted it could be an issue after the storm clears.
Spencer Roach’s home destroyed by Hurricane Ian
'This is more similar to Katrina than the Florida storms we are familiar with.'. Rep. Spencer Roach said Hurricane Ian has left countless residents in his Lee County district homeless — and he is one of them. The North Fort Myers Republican evacuated the district before the Category 4...
Rick Scott concerned about ‘failing’ Florida property insurers
'We've got to have a robust property insurance market in this state.'. The property insurance market continues to get scrutiny during the Gov. Ron DeSantis era, with his immediate predecessor the latest to denote distress amid Hurricane Ian’s onslaught. Rick Scott spoke Wednesday night about solvency issues with the...
Florida officials say ‘time is now’ to evacuate for coastal residents in Ian’s path
'I don’t think anyone should go into this thinking that somehow they may lose power for like one night and then it’s all just going to snap back on.'. Residents in Southwest Florida, the Tampa Bay region and along the Gulf Coast who are under evacuation orders need to leave now to escape the threat of Hurricane Ian, Florida officials continue to urge.
Gov. DeSantis warns SW Florida to shelter in place, brace for Hurricane Ian
Forecasts show Hurricane Ian could make landfall in Charlotte County within hours. Gov. Ron DeSantis is warning the storm will bring life-threatening winds and storm surge. But he stressed at an early morning press conference that Florida has conducted the greatest preparation in its history in the days the storm has threatened the state.
Curfews in effect for much of SW Florida as first-in teams clear roads
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is taking calls to check loved ones that can't be reached by phone. Lee County remains under curfew a day after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa. But the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is sending deputies in response to emergency calls and to do checks when possible on individuals unaccounted for after the storm.
Gov. DeSantis: Lee, Charlotte power and road infrastructure must be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian
'You are looking at a storm that changed the character of a significant part of the state.'. After Hurricane Ian ravaged the region, Gov. Ron DeSantis is saying infrastructure to restore power in Lee and Charlotte counties will need to be largely rebuilt. The same goes for some bridges to barrier islands where many who chose to ride out the storm remain trapped in flooded communities.
Hurricane Ian will be one of Florida’s ‘indelible’ storms, Gov. DeSantis says
‘This is going to be one of these historic storms, and it’s really going to shape the communities in Southwest Florida and have a profound impact on our state.’. Although Hurricane Michael struck Northwest Florida before Gov. Ron DeSantis was elected in 2018, recovery from the historic Category 5 storm shaped the early days of the Governor’s administration. Now, DeSantis and others are already placing Hurricane Ian among the likes of Florida’s most devastating storms ahead of the hurricane’s impending landfall.
New emergency restoration, renovation company opens branch in Tampa as Hurricane Ian slams into state
Venturi Restoration says it has completed 'tens of thousands' insured projects. Venturi Restoration had been weighing the merits of opening a Tampa branch office for months before finally deciding to officially take the plunge and open a property restoration business in Florida. After making the commitment, Venturi Restoration CEO Mark...
Power back for 602,000 FPL customers, others face ‘prolonged outages’ after Hurricane Ian
Roughly 22% of FPL’s 5.27 million customers await reconnection. Florida Power & Light crews worked through the night to restore power for more than half a million customers across the state. By Thursday morning, 601,780 customers had their lights back on. About 1.17 million await help. More than 20,000...
Gov. DeSantis: Long recovery awaits SW Florida as Hurricane Ian hits hard
'It will be one of the storms people always remember when they think about Southwest Florida. It’ll probably be the big one that they always remember.'. Florida’s emergency management teams, including search and rescue and power restoration workers are poised to help save lives and get the power back on once Hurricane Ian leaves, but parts of Southwest Florida will take weeks and months to recover, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
Call me maybe? Domestic insurers release hotline numbers for Hurricane Ian claims
Nine Florida-based insurance companies have hurricane response plans in place. To help residents expedite hurricane claims the Florida Property & Casualty Association is releasing claims hotline phone numbers for nine of its member companies. “After ensuring that your home and family are safe and secure, contact your insurance agent or...
Nearly a quarter of Florida customers without power after Hurricane Ian
Workers are toiling ‘around the clock’ to restore power, but some reconnections will take a while. Less than a day after Hurricane Ian tore across Florida, 24% of utility customers did not have power, according to the most recent figures from the Public Service Commission. The Sunshine State’s...
PIFF outlines hurricane claim steps, homeowner rights
PIFF details insurance-related consumer protections in Florida law. As Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast, the Personal Insurance Federation of Florida (PIFF) is urging Floridians to learn the steps to making an insurance claim and to be mindful of Floridians’ Homeowner Bill of Rights. “This is...
Last Call for 9.28.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. If the Waffle House Index is any indication, Southwest Florida is as waterlogged as an All-Star Special pooled in syrup poured by the eager hands of a road-tripping toddler.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
The storm struck Cuba with sustained, top winds of 125 mph; expected to hit Florida after strengthening. Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Ian headed for SW Florida, but Gov. DeSantis warns Tampa, inland areas to brace for impact
'There’s still uncertainty with where that exact landfall will be.'. The latest update in the forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Ian hitting Venice, about 20 miles south of Sarasota, late Wednesday or early Thursday. But large swathes of Florida will see major effects of the storm much sooner.
Experts: Hurricane Ian to cause ‘major’ to ‘extreme’ flooding across peninsula
'You’re going to be dealing with a significant storm surge here, which is just going to wipe structures off their foundation.'. Hurricane Ian reached near-Category 5 strength Wednesday morning while crawling toward southwest Florida, and weather experts are predicting the storm will cause significant flooding across the Florida Peninsula.
Pinellas, Hillsborough counties order residents to shelter in place as roads become more hazardous
As the storm moves slowly across Florida, conditions in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are expected to worsen throughout the day, even if the storm remains to the south. Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are advising residents to shelter in place as the worst of Hurricane Ian is yet to come. Hillsborough...
