Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Search and rescue teams deployed to SW Florida in Ian’s aftermath

'Hopefully we’ll be able to see a lot of those people brought to safety.'. Teams of emergency rescue workers have been sent to Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian bashed the area Wednesday, bringing life-threatening storm surge, heavy winds and rain to the area. Four Florida Urban Search and Rescue...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis acknowledges flood claim concern as Ian cuts path across Florida

'There’s obviously going to be some folks that are going to be in need of support and relief and we’re obviously going to work as best we can.'. Some Florida residents in Hurricane Ian’s path could face a total loss of their home without insurance coverage to replace it if they don’t have flood insurance. It’s too early to say how many, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, but he admitted it could be an issue after the storm clears.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Spencer Roach’s home destroyed by Hurricane Ian

'This is more similar to Katrina than the Florida storms we are familiar with.'. Rep. Spencer Roach said Hurricane Ian has left countless residents in his Lee County district homeless — and he is one of them. The North Fort Myers Republican evacuated the district before the Category 4...
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Rick Scott concerned about ‘failing’ Florida property insurers

'We've got to have a robust property insurance market in this state.'. The property insurance market continues to get scrutiny during the Gov. Ron DeSantis era, with his immediate predecessor the latest to denote distress amid Hurricane Ian’s onslaught. Rick Scott spoke Wednesday night about solvency issues with the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida officials say ‘time is now’ to evacuate for coastal residents in Ian’s path

'I don’t think anyone should go into this thinking that somehow they may lose power for like one night and then it’s all just going to snap back on.'. Residents in Southwest Florida, the Tampa Bay region and along the Gulf Coast who are under evacuation orders need to leave now to escape the threat of Hurricane Ian, Florida officials continue to urge.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis warns SW Florida to shelter in place, brace for Hurricane Ian

Forecasts show Hurricane Ian could make landfall in Charlotte County within hours. Gov. Ron DeSantis is warning the storm will bring life-threatening winds and storm surge. But he stressed at an early morning press conference that Florida has conducted the greatest preparation in its history in the days the storm has threatened the state.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Curfews in effect for much of SW Florida as first-in teams clear roads

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is taking calls to check loved ones that can't be reached by phone. Lee County remains under curfew a day after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa. But the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is sending deputies in response to emergency calls and to do checks when possible on individuals unaccounted for after the storm.
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis: Lee, Charlotte power and road infrastructure must be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian

'You are looking at a storm that changed the character of a significant part of the state.'. After Hurricane Ian ravaged the region, Gov. Ron DeSantis is saying infrastructure to restore power in Lee and Charlotte counties will need to be largely rebuilt. The same goes for some bridges to barrier islands where many who chose to ride out the storm remain trapped in flooded communities.
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian will be one of Florida’s ‘indelible’ storms, Gov. DeSantis says

‘This is going to be one of these historic storms, and it’s really going to shape the communities in Southwest Florida and have a profound impact on our state.’. Although Hurricane Michael struck Northwest Florida before Gov. Ron DeSantis was elected in 2018, recovery from the historic Category 5 storm shaped the early days of the Governor’s administration. Now, DeSantis and others are already placing Hurricane Ian among the likes of Florida’s most devastating storms ahead of the hurricane’s impending landfall.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis: Long recovery awaits SW Florida as Hurricane Ian hits hard

'It will be one of the storms people always remember when they think about Southwest Florida. It’ll probably be the big one that they always remember.'. Florida’s emergency management teams, including search and rescue and power restoration workers are poised to help save lives and get the power back on once Hurricane Ian leaves, but parts of Southwest Florida will take weeks and months to recover, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Call me maybe? Domestic insurers release hotline numbers for Hurricane Ian claims

Nine Florida-based insurance companies have hurricane response plans in place. To help residents expedite hurricane claims the Florida Property & Casualty Association is releasing claims hotline phone numbers for nine of its member companies. “After ensuring that your home and family are safe and secure, contact your insurance agent or...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nearly a quarter of Florida customers without power after Hurricane Ian

Workers are toiling ‘around the clock’ to restore power, but some reconnections will take a while. Less than a day after Hurricane Ian tore across Florida, 24% of utility customers did not have power, according to the most recent figures from the Public Service Commission. The Sunshine State’s...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

PIFF outlines hurricane claim steps, homeowner rights

PIFF details insurance-related consumer protections in Florida law. As Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast, the Personal Insurance Federation of Florida (PIFF) is urging Floridians to learn the steps to making an insurance claim and to be mindful of Floridians’ Homeowner Bill of Rights. “This is...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods

The storm struck Cuba with sustained, top winds of 125 mph; expected to hit Florida after strengthening. Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
FLORIDA STATE

