Environment

CBS Sacramento

Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued

A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City. 
The Independent

Mexico earthquake sparks ‘desert tsunami’ in Death Valley cave 1,500 miles away in Nevada

An earthquake that struck Mexico earlier this week prompted four-foot waves to crash around a cave system in Nevada’s Death Valley. The 7.6 magnitube quake shook the states of Colima and Michoacán in western Mexico on Monday (19 September). The Devil’s Hole cave system in Death Valley National Park, which is located in eastern California and stretches into parts of Nevada, is around 1,500 miles to the north. The highest temperature ever recorded on Earth was registered in Death Valley on 10 July 1913, when a temperature of 56.7 degrees Celsius (134 Fahrenheit) was reached, according to Guinness World...
NBC News

'No, not again!' In Mexico, 3 powerful earthquakes struck the same day

MEXICO CITY — As the parents of children killed when a school collapsed during Mexico’s 2017 earthquake celebrated a Mass in their memory, the ground began to shake again. “No, not again! My God, not again!” they shouted when a magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled the capital Monday, killing two people in the Pacific coast state of Colima.
The Independent

natureworldnews.com

Rare Pupfish to be Counted After Recent Mexico Earthquake Triggers Desert Tsunami in Death Valley Cave Known as 'Devils Hole'

The latest Mexico earthquake caused a four-foot high desert tsunami in Nevada's Death Valley cave, which is also known as "Devils Hole." Experts plan to count pupfish populations after the seismic activity. Monday's 7.6-magnitude earthquake near Mexico's southwest coast was followed by five minutes of typically calm water deep inside...
Futurity

TheDailyBeast

nationalinterest.org

The Independent

Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks house in Mexico

At least two people have died after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Michoacán state in western Mexico on Monday, 19 September.One person died after being crushed by a department store facade in Manzanillo, while another was found dead at a mall.At least 20 hospitals in the state suffered structural damage, according to authorities.The tremor struck on the anniversary of two previous earthquakes that caused widespread devastation and killed thousands of people in 1985 and 2017.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Mexican president shares first update after magnitude 7.7 earthquake near CoalcomanMexican president shares first update after magnitude 7.7 earthquake near CoalcomanGarda car rammed by drivers performing dangerous handbrake turns in Dublin
ENVIRONMENT

