20 high-paying, growing jobs that only need a high school diploma
These jobs require a high school diploma or equivalent, pay more than the median annual wage, and are projected to grow over the decade.
Sharpest Drop in College Enrollment Is Among Black and Latino Men
Experts say the development could reverberate for generations since the children of parents who didn't go to college are less likely to get a degree themselves.
Farming is dangerous, but access to affordable health insurance remains elusive, survey finds
Agriculture is one of the most hazardous industries in America. In 2020, federal data show more farmers died from fatal occupational injuries than did police officers, logging workers, or roofers. But in the agriculture industry, access to affordable health care is challenging – particularly for new farmers. Mary Claire...
These are the top 10 occupations that make it the hardest for workers to switch jobs, according to researchers
Researchers analyzed 16 million workers' resumes to find the occupations that make it the hardest move from one job to another, leading to lower pay.
Aviation International News
House Passes Aviation Workforce Development Bill
The U.S. House yesterday overwhelmingly approved a bill to create a center that would help foster aviation and aerospace workforce development. Introduced by Rep. Andre Carson (D-Indiana), the National Center for the Advancement of Aviation Act of 2021, H.R.3482, would establish a private, tax-exempt organization that would support development of aviation and aerospace education curricula and educators, promote employment opportunities in the industry, and support military personnel seeking to transition into aviation or aerospace careers.
entrepreneursbreak.com
Staff Augmentation VS Managed Services: Which Model To Choose?
What should a business do if it cannot maintain a constant in-house team or lacks specific skills in its internal team? More and more companies around the globe are choosing IT outsourcing as a go-to solution for their business needs. This allows them to find new talents from any part of the world, expand their delivery capacity, reduce costs and optimize development processes. You can outsource both within your own country and overseas, but recently the nearshore software development model has been gaining popularity.
8 Top Companies That Pay for Employees’ College Education
Gone are the days when you had to join the military if you wanted to get free college. Today, top companies are paying for workers’ college, a benefit that stands out in the crowded job market. A survey by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) reports that 48...
ZDNet
Highly skilled tech workers are becoming a rarity, and companies have tough decisions to make
In the ever-evolving employment landscape, tech companies are changing their typical hiring strategies to compensate for the talent lost to the Great Resignation – and have some tough decisions to make when it comes to ordering teams back to the office. A.Team's 2022 Tech Work Report surveyed almost 2,600...
thepennyhoarder.com
CorVel is Hiring an Entry-Level Customer Service Rep (Includes Benefits)
CorVel, a risk management company, is hiring a customer service representative to work from home full time from anywhere. You will be providing customer service via email and phone, as well as inputting data into the system. You must have a high school diploma or the equivalent, along with customer...
CNBC
Some of the best roles are posted on ‘hidden’ job boards—how to find them
The secret to landing your dream role isn't submitting hundreds of applications on companies' websites — in fact, many great jobs aren't posted online at all. More and more people are finding and landing new opportunities through the "hidden job market": vacancies that aren't publicly listed or advertised with recruiters but instead are filled through "internal candidates or referrals," Stacey Perkins, a career and leadership coach at recruiting firm Korn Ferry, tells CNBC Make It.
Phys.org
Widening participation in STEM requires an attitude change
Students rule themselves out of, or in to, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines, based on stereotyped views of what makes a typical student, a new study has found. New research from the University of Reading has found a social hierarchy in STEM, as well as narrow but differing...
MedicalXpress
How health care leaders can foster psychologically safer workplaces
Every day it seems the Canadian health care staffing crisis worsens, with emergency room closures, not enough family doctors and long wait times to get into long-term care. At the core are health care workers who are physically and mentally burnt out from the unsafe work environments they've been asked to work in for years, which were made remarkably worse during COVID-19.
elearningindustry.com
The Role Of An LMS In New Employee Onboarding
A Learning Management System (LMS) for employee onboarding helps in the onboarding, training, evaluation, and smooth integration of new hires into a company. Employee onboarding is crucial to ensuring they enter their new roles with the most clarity possible and experience the fewest obstacles initially. Onboarding should be viewed as...
msn.com
Disability Services in Higher Education with Kaitlin Molloy
———- I have no idea what the back to school season will look like for college and university students in the fall. After all, right now it’s early July in 2020. COVID-19 is picking up pace. Protests are still happening. The presidential election is going to get really ugly. And the US is in full recession.
laboratoryequipment.com
Just 5 Universities Train Majority of Academics
Previous studies have shown that papers with a diverse set of authors are cited more often and produce higher-impact discoveries. That makes sense—different people with different life experiences bring different ideas to the table. It’s hard for new ideas and research to emerge if the opportunities are not present.
Graduate school and beyond: graduate degrees make students more appealing to employers
Graduate students have found themselves with more employment opportunities than in prior years. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. As the percentage of people earning bachelor’s degrees increases, furthering one’s education to remain competitive in the job market has become more important.
What do NJ employees, employers want in post-COVID work environment?
For more than 70 years, experts in talent solutions at Robert Half have published their annual Salary Guides, not only taking a look at what workers are making, but what they want out of their work experience. Those trends have been rapidly changing in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic...
University bans fossil fuel companies from recruiting students with careers service
A university has shut out fossil fuel companies from its careers services, saying it is committed to addressing the climate crisis.Birkbeck, University of London, said it would no longer invite oil and gas firms to careers fairs or advertise their job opportunities to students due to their environmental impact. Fossil fuel companies would also be banned from any other recruitment opportunities through its careers service.It follows a campaign to stop the industry from recruiting on university campuses because of the climate crisis. Activists have said the move by Birkbeck, an evening university in London, was their first victory.Have you been...
