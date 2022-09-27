ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Aviation International News

House Passes Aviation Workforce Development Bill

The U.S. House yesterday overwhelmingly approved a bill to create a center that would help foster aviation and aerospace workforce development. Introduced by Rep. Andre Carson (D-Indiana), the National Center for the Advancement of Aviation Act of 2021, H.R.3482, would establish a private, tax-exempt organization that would support development of aviation and aerospace education curricula and educators, promote employment opportunities in the industry, and support military personnel seeking to transition into aviation or aerospace careers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
entrepreneursbreak.com

Staff Augmentation VS Managed Services: Which Model To Choose?

What should a business do if it cannot maintain a constant in-house team or lacks specific skills in its internal team? More and more companies around the globe are choosing IT outsourcing as a go-to solution for their business needs. This allows them to find new talents from any part of the world, expand their delivery capacity, reduce costs and optimize development processes. You can outsource both within your own country and overseas, but recently the nearshore software development model has been gaining popularity.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
thepennyhoarder.com

CorVel is Hiring an Entry-Level Customer Service Rep (Includes Benefits)

CorVel, a risk management company, is hiring a customer service representative to work from home full time from anywhere. You will be providing customer service via email and phone, as well as inputting data into the system. You must have a high school diploma or the equivalent, along with customer...
JOBS
CNBC

Some of the best roles are posted on ‘hidden’ job boards—how to find them

The secret to landing your dream role isn't submitting hundreds of applications on companies' websites — in fact, many great jobs aren't posted online at all. More and more people are finding and landing new opportunities through the "hidden job market": vacancies that aren't publicly listed or advertised with recruiters but instead are filled through "internal candidates or referrals," Stacey Perkins, a career and leadership coach at recruiting firm Korn Ferry, tells CNBC Make It.
JOBS
Phys.org

Widening participation in STEM requires an attitude change

Students rule themselves out of, or in to, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines, based on stereotyped views of what makes a typical student, a new study has found. New research from the University of Reading has found a social hierarchy in STEM, as well as narrow but differing...
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

How health care leaders can foster psychologically safer workplaces

Every day it seems the Canadian health care staffing crisis worsens, with emergency room closures, not enough family doctors and long wait times to get into long-term care. At the core are health care workers who are physically and mentally burnt out from the unsafe work environments they've been asked to work in for years, which were made remarkably worse during COVID-19.
HEALTH
elearningindustry.com

The Role Of An LMS In New Employee Onboarding

A Learning Management System (LMS) for employee onboarding helps in the onboarding, training, evaluation, and smooth integration of new hires into a company. Employee onboarding is crucial to ensuring they enter their new roles with the most clarity possible and experience the fewest obstacles initially. Onboarding should be viewed as...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
msn.com

Disability Services in Higher Education with Kaitlin Molloy

———- I have no idea what the back to school season will look like for college and university students in the fall. After all, right now it’s early July in 2020. COVID-19 is picking up pace. Protests are still happening. The presidential election is going to get really ugly. And the US is in full recession.
EDUCATION
laboratoryequipment.com

Just 5 Universities Train Majority of Academics

Previous studies have shown that papers with a diverse set of authors are cited more often and produce higher-impact discoveries. That makes sense—different people with different life experiences bring different ideas to the table. It’s hard for new ideas and research to emerge if the opportunities are not present.
COLLEGES
The Independent

University bans fossil fuel companies from recruiting students with careers service

A university has shut out fossil fuel companies from its careers services, saying it is committed to addressing the climate crisis.Birkbeck, University of London, said it would no longer invite oil and gas firms to careers fairs or advertise their job opportunities to students due to their environmental impact. Fossil fuel companies would also be banned from any other recruitment opportunities through its careers service.It follows a campaign to stop the industry from recruiting on university campuses because of the climate crisis. Activists have said the move by Birkbeck, an evening university in London, was their first victory.Have you been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

