MADISON, Wis. — Drivers will see a number of changes near Blair Street and East Washington Avenue beginning Wednesday as construction in the area moves ahead. The latest traffic switch, which is being done to allow crews to work on the sanitary sewer main and replace concrete in the area, is expected to last two to three weeks, the city said in an update Tuesday. It also aims to get a head start on construction on East Washington Avenue next year.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO