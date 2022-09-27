Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area
Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
Traffic changes start Wednesday in area near Blair Street, East Washington Avenue
MADISON, Wis. — Drivers will see a number of changes near Blair Street and East Washington Avenue beginning Wednesday as construction in the area moves ahead. The latest traffic switch, which is being done to allow crews to work on the sanitary sewer main and replace concrete in the area, is expected to last two to three weeks, the city said in an update Tuesday. It also aims to get a head start on construction on East Washington Avenue next year.
nbc15.com
‘Gateway’ to Madison expected to grow with community-led projects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Incoming developments are expected to lead the transformation of the area surrounding Park Street, dubbed a “gateway into the city.”. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture is one major project in the works. On track to open in fall 2024, the venue will be visible from the Beltline (Hwy 12/18) and located off Park Street.
Quarra breaks ground on 25-acre headquarters in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Quarra Stone broke ground Wednesday on a new world headquarters in Sun Prairie. The 25-acre campus is valued at $19 million and was designed by a Norwegian architectural firm. It will be twice the size of Quarra’s Madison plant and is expected to create 34 new jobs. “Today commemorates the start of the construction of a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Cardinal
Sellery laundry back to pre-renovation prices, students express discontent
During the first two weeks of school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, residents of Sellery Residence Hall received laundry free-of-charge due to technological problems, but now prices are back to pre-renovation prices, according to UW Housing. When Sellery renovations started in May 2020, incoming students received free laundry throughout the...
State Highway 19 reopened near Sun Prairie following crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 have reopened at Town Hall Drive on the eastern edge of Sun Prairie Wednesday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Dane County dispatcher said they received multiple calls about a multi-vehicle crash in the area around 5:55 p.m. As of 7 p.m., the...
nbc15.com
Manure processing plant a possibility to keep Dane Co. lakes clean
Lali Rodriguez started her business inside a local salon just months ago. Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job. MMSD leaders would not confirm a reason behind Dr. Copeland’s departure, but they say the search for new leadership begins immediately. A Janesville man...
doingmoretoday.com
Building Community: Ella Apartments in Madison, Wisconsin
Last June, locals gathered in Eken Park to pay homage to the site while welcoming a new neighbor for the grand opening of a five-story, 135-unit building that includes a stunning 3,400-square foot mural by local artist Bill Rebholz. Located on East Washington Avenue, the highly visible Ella Apartments houses...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 3000
We asked, you answered: These are the coziest things to do this fall in Madison
Two years ago, Stacy Harbaugh shared ways to stay comfy and cozy during the winter months. As Dane County’s unofficial cozy expert and the person behind Instagram and Twitter account, @danecozy, Harbaugh handed the reins over to the Madison community this year in a poll to her followers. We listened — and here are the answers.
nbc15.com
Waunakee brewer’s expansion projected to bring 150 jobs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane Co. brewer is pouring tens of millions of dollars into a dramatic expansion plan that is expected to bring scores of new jobs to the region. On Wednesday, Octopi Brewing detailed the project, which will see the company more than double the size of its current facility on Uniek Road, in Waunakee, and add a whole new 200,000-sq.-foot building across the street. On top of that, Octopi will lease another warehouse located a few miles away.
Firefighters called to fraternity house for fire pit still smoldering on deck
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says a fraternity house downtown was damaged after an unattended fire pit continued to burn. Firefighters were sent to the house at 12 Langdon Street just before 1 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported seeing smoke and flames at the back of the home.
DCSO: Man whose body was found in Lake Monona drowned
MADISON, Wis. — A man who was found dead in Lake Monona last week drowned, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive on September 20. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Noll on Monday. RELATED: Medical examiner’s office identifies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stoughtonnews.com
New group hopes to spur downtown Stoughton business
A new group has been formed to help revitalize and enhance Stoughton’s downtown and its businesses, with an initial meeting this week attended by more than 30 downtown business owners. The Stoughton Downtown Merchants Association (SDMA) is a non-profit group whose mission is to support the promotion and vitality...
nbc15.com
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Fort Atkinson home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a dozen agencies responded to a fire late Wednesday morning at a home in Fort Atkinson. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to the fire on the 400 block of Edwards Street and called in other departments to assist. Volunteer firefighters and members of the Fort Atkinson Police Department were also on scene.
Daily Cardinal
UW–Madison’s UniverCity Year program finalist for national community engagement award
The University of Wisconsin–Madison’s UniverCity Alliance organization was recognized last week for its exemplary work by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities (APLU). UniverCity Year’s submission to the APLU was based on a case study of their work in Green County. The Green County initiative lasted from...
wpr.org
As Madison region grows, a new area code is coming to south central Wisconsin
Soon, 608 won't be the only area code in south central and southwest Wisconsin. A new area code is coming to south central and southwest Wisconsin. The change will eventually affect people getting new telephone numbers in the region currently served by area code 608 — a vast swath that includes Madison, La Crosse, Janesville, Beloit and the Wisconsin Dells.
nbc15.com
Madison gas prices soar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
CBS 58
Body pulled from Lake Monona identified as 49-year-old Milwaukee man
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Dane County medical examiner identified the body found in Lake Monona Sept. 20 as 49-year-old Brian Noll of Milwaukee. Authorities responded to the lake just before 6 p.m. and pronounced the victim deceased. The sheriff's office says they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding...
Madison police say they are being ‘inundated’ with reports of rent scams
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are currently being ‘inundated’ with fraud complaints about rental scams across the city. The department said Thursday morning that they have received numerous calls from people who were scammed into sending money to people claiming to be landlords for rental properties. The people who sent the money later found out either the person they have been talking to doesn’t manage the rental they were interested in — or the property doesn’t exist at all.
Daily Cardinal
New 353 area code to service Madison area
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced a new area code, 353, for south-central and southwestern Wisconsin on Thursday, citing an expected depletion of new 608 numbers. Area codes are the first three numbers of a phone number and represent the geographical region a number was assigned in. Madison and...
Comments / 0