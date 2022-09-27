Read full article on original website
Related
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Death Explained By Inmate: Why He Did It
The real life inmate, Christopher Scarver, described how Jeffrey Dahmer's death happened long before the Netflix true crime drama came out.
Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man
JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?
Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace
A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenda Cleveland Tried to Warn Cops About Jeffrey Dahmer — Her Story Is Told in 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
TW: This contains mention of gruesome, real-life violence. Glenda Cleveland (Niecy Nash) refuses to eat a sandwich from her neighbor Jeffrey Dahmer (yes, the serial killer, played by Evan Peters in the series) in the chilling trailer for the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Article continues below...
EW.com
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
William Reynolds dead at 90 with Gunsmoke actor’s cause of death revealed to be pneumonia complications
GUNSMOKE actor William Reynolds has died at 90 from non-Covid pneumonia complications, his son revealed. Reynolds, who shot to fame as Special Agent Tom Colby in the 1960s series The FBI, died on August 24, his son Eric confirmed to Deadline. Reynolds got his start in Hollywood in 1952 after...
Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama
Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
Netflix Dahmer Doc Backlash After Critics Remind Viewers of Real Victims
Many on social media are praising actor Evan Peters' good looks, but critics are reminding viewers to remember Jeffrey Dahmer's real victims.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Family Is Still Alive: Details About His Father Lionel and Brother David
Details about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's father Lionel Dahmer and brother David Dahmer's whereabouts in 2022.
Comedian David Arnold Is Dead at Only 54, but What Was His Cause of Death?
Stand-up comedian David A. Arnold, who was also the creator and showrunner of the show The Girl Lay Lay, recently died at the age of 54. His death was reportedly unexpected, which naturally led many fans to wonder what his cause of death was. The news of Arnold's death was announced in a statement from his family, and they also provided some insight into his cause of death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch
Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
Figments of Hell Were Found Inside Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Refrigerator
Whether you like it or not, it's every few years or so that vile serial killer tales are plucked from the horrid depths of the past and brought to our screens. Serial killer and rapist Richard Ramirez — who terrorized Californians from 1984 to 1985 — was the subject of Netflix's 2021 docuseries Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer (which did a fairly good job at highlighting the stories of his victims).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Was Jeffrey Dahmer Actually a Genius? His IQ Score Suggests a Surprising Fact
Some might think serial killers wouldn’t necessarily be the smartest people — surely, they must know that eventually they’ll get caught and imprisoned. However, many serial killers are considered geniuses by measure of IQ, and perhaps just lack the humility to realize that they will get caught. Jeffrey Dahmer is one of those many “brilliant” serial killers.
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
Molly Ringwald’s Role as Shari on ‘Dahmer’ Is Just The Beginning of Her Time in Ryan Murphy’s Universe
There are a countless number of stunning performances in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. But there is one recurring character who has likely been making viewers pause. Yes, that is Molly Ringwald in Dahmer. And this is just the beginning of her time in Ryan Murphy’s extended universe. Consider this your guide to who exactly Ringwald is playing in this miniseries and where you can expect to see her next. Who Does Molly Ringwald Play in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story? The former queen of ’80s comedies portrays Shari Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer’s stepmother. Lionel Dahmer (played by Richard Jenkins)...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
27K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0