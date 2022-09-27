Read full article on original website
CNET
Harrison Ford Shares First 'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer, Says Film 'Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford returns as legendary explorer Indiana Jones on June 30, 2023, and at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday, Lucasfilm gave audiences a first look at how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford's 80 years. The trailer hasn't yet appeared online, but...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
ComicBook
Thunderbolts: Harrison Ford Rumored to Be Marvel's Top Choice To Replace William Hurt's Thaddeus Ross
Marvel's Thunderbolts is in development for release in 2024, and a new rumor points to a major actor possibly being courted by Marvel Studios for the film. According to movie scooper Jeff Sneider, Star Wars and Indiana Jones icon Harrison Ford "either is or was the studio's top choice to star in THUNDERBOLTS as the General himself." That said, the scoop does come with the critical qualifier that "It's unclear if he already passed...".
ComicBook
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
‘Jurassic World’ Director Says the Series Should’ve ‘Probably’ Ended After Spielberg’s Original: It’s ‘Inherently Un-Franchisable’
“Jurassic World Dominion” recently crossed the coveted $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, making it the third consecutive film in the franchise to hit that milestone. Moviegoers around the world seemingly can’t get enough of the “Jurassic” movies, but “Dominion” director Colin Trevorrow recently suggested to Empire magazine that none of the sequels should’ve even been made. In Trevorrow’s own words, the “Jurassic” franchise “probably” should’ve started and ended with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original. “I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the franchise,” Trevorrow said about “Jurassic World Dominion.” “The...
James Earl Jones Signs Over Rights To Voice Of Darth Vader, Signalling Retirement From Legendary Role
James Earl Jones – one of the most distinctive voices in the history of film – appears to have made steps to step back from voicing the Star Wars character, Darth Vader, after nearly 40 years in the role. Vanity Fair reports that the actor, aged 91, has signed over the rights to his voice to filmmakers using new AI, technology, Matthew Wood of Lucasfilm told the magazine that the actor “wished to keep Vader alive” “He had mentioned he was looking into winding down this particular character,” Wood told Vanity Fair. “So how do we move forward?” Jones made his debut as...
NFL・
George Reeves: The Mysterious Life and Death of TV's Original "Superman"
Many actors have played Superman over the years, on both the big-screen and small, including Dean Cain in the 1990s on TV's heralded show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, to Christopher Reeve in a series of feature films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, to Henry Cavill in more recent years on the big screen with movies like Justice League (2017/2021).
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Bruce Willis’ last films is topping streaming charts
Fans were left shocked and saddened in March when Bruce Willis’ family announced he’s retiring from acting for medical reasons. The Die Hard and Pulp Fiction star is suffering from aphasia, a condition that affects the brain’s language and communication centers. For many, this threw Willis’ apparently...
TVOvermind
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy Breaks Silence on Hugh Jackman's Return as Wolverine
The next few years are set to bring some beloved and unexpected characters into the movies and television shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it looks like that will include a pretty surprising face, with confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The news was broken via a video from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday, which briefly featured Jackman offhandedly agreeing to play Wolverine one more time in the film. The news almost immediately broke the Internet — and now Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is speaking out about it. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Levy jokingly thanked his experience on Stranger Things for training him to keep his "big mouth shut" about the news for the past several weeks.
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones star joins Yellowstone prequel
Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn has been cast in 1923, the prequel to Yellowstone. The actor, known for the role of sardonic mercenary Bronn in HBO's hit fantasy series, will join Fast & Furious' Helen Mirren and Star Wars' Harrison Ford in the upcoming series (via Deadline). Currently in...
How to watch Hocus Pocus 2 online, trailer, release date and time, cast
Hocus Pocus 2 arrives 29 years after the lighting of the Black Flame Candle. Read on to watch Hocus Pocus 2 starring Sarah Jessica Parker.
Collider
‘Logan’ Director James Mangold Tells People to “Chill” After Reacting to Hugh Jackman’s Return as Wolverine
Director James Mangold reacted to the news of Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine with a tweet that was beginning to cause controversy before the filmmaker doused the flames with a follow-up post. Mangold directed Jackman in two solo Wolverine movies — 2013’s moderately well-received The Wolverine, and its Academy Award-nominated 2017 follow-up Logan.
Polygon
Deadpool 3 will bring back Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine
Deadpool is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Deadpool 3, which got a teaser video on Tuesday. The video was released by Wade Wilson himself, Ryan Reynolds, and was more like a real-life tease than an actual trailer. But Reynolds reveals that Deadpool 3 is on the way, and more importantly that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine for the film. The film even got a release date: Sept. 6, 2024.
hypebeast.com
Warner Bros. Developing 'Constantine' Sequel, Reuniting Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
According to reports, Warner Bros. Pictures is now developing a sequel to Constantine. The news comes 17 years after the release of the original live-action adaptation of the DC Comics character and has John Constantine fans excited after months of rumors. Constantine 2 is expected to be a direct sequel...
See Rare Photos of James Earl Jones Amid His Retirement From the ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
For more than six decades, James Earl Jones has voiced iconic movie characters, captivated Broadway audiences and shown that there are no limits to what he can do. In September 2022, the EGOT winner retired from the Star Wars franchise after voicing Darth Vader for nearly 50 years. Prior to stepping back from the spotlight, James was photographed during a few rare public appearances.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ will see Hugh Jackman reclaim a major Marvel movie record
As you may have heard, an atom bomb was dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe last night when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only has Deadpool 3 claimed the release date a lot of fans suspected it would seize, but Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws to return as Wolverine – confirming one of the longest-running rumors we can remember.
ComicBook
Agents of SHIELD Star Chloe Bennet Cast of Dave Season 3
Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet has joined the cast of FXX's comedy series Dave for Season 3. According to the report, Bennet is joining the show in a "recurring role" for "a multi-episode arc" as a character named Robyn, who is a photographer from Wisconsin. Robyn and the titular Dave will meet while the latter is on tour, after successfully getting his latest album off the ground. Dave is loosely based on the life and career of comedic rapper Lil Dicky, aka Dave Burd.
Collider
Sam Raimi to Direct Remake of Ventriloquist Horror Film 'Magic'
Magic, a 1978 horror film about an evil puppet starring beloved actor Anthony Hopkins, is going to be remade by legendary director Sam Raimi according to producer Roy Lee. Lee recently appeared on the podcast Post Mortem with Mick Garris and broke the news, saying “I’ve only worked with [Sam Raimi] as a producer on films… actually… the first time I’m gonna work with him as a director is on a remake of Magic. Which is something that we’re working on now. The Anthony Hopkins movie. We’re just actually hearing the final versions of the different takes from writers next week.”
Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine After Saying 'Ship Has Sailed' on Role
Hugh Jackman will reportedly reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3. The news comes as a surprise for many fans since the actor had said he was done with the character after 2017's Logan. The announcement that Jackman is returning as the superhero came via actor Ryan...
