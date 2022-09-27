ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Harris County commissioner says, 'no additional cops, no budget deal'

HOUSTON - Amid predictions of health care shortages, lost pay raises and potential layoffs Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey is looking to set the record straight. Ramsey says the price for his vote on a proposed budget, increasing year-over-year spending by more than $100 million, was a rock-solid...
For 2nd time, 2 Harris County commissioners skip meeting to prevent vote on new budget

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two members of Harris County Commissioners Court skipped a meeting Tuesday at which a vote was supposed to take place on a new budget and tax rate. It's the second time the Republican commissioners -- Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle -- skipped a meeting in order to prevent a vote from taking place. Without them present, there weren't enough commissioners to legally move forward. Four of the five commissioners must be present to meet quorum.
Houston City Council sets public hearings for $478 million bond

Houston City Council voted on Wednesday to set three public hearing dates to allow public input for the seven propositions that will appear on the ballot for the November 8th election. The three public hearing dates will be scheduled for October 5 at 6 p.m., October 12 at 6 p.m.,...
Harris County, TX
Rodney Ellis and the harris County Budget

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis - " People are going to die. That's not hyperbole. People are going to die because of these budget cuts. And my colleagues will have the blood on their hands" Ellis is speaking about the $100 million of increased spending he and the Democratic majority were unable to push thRough when Commissioners Tom Ramsey and Jack Cagle denied the court a quorum. Instead, Harris County leadership must get by on between $60- $70 million more than they spent last year. Greg Groogan leads the panel in a lively discussion on the Harris County budget.
BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
FACE OFF - Corruption in local government

Houston - Quanell X and Charles Adams sometimes agree on a topic but from very different points of view. In this Face-Off they discuss corruption in city government and the perception of corruption. During the discussion, they reference a FOX 26 What's Your Point? Sunday Survey that asked, "Do you believe corruption is rare or common in local government? That day 99% of respondents said it was common. We have opened that poll again Vote now on link below.
RESIDENT HOLDS ILLEGAL DUMPERS FOR POLICE

Monday afternoon a resident in the Magnolia Bend area witnessed two Hispanic males with a dump trailer dumping construction material on Red Bud Lane. After opening the rear doors they started to drive letting lumber and bricks from what appeared to be new construction fall out onto the ground. They then dumped the remainder of the material. The resident called the police then went out with his weapon and held them at bay until Precinct 2 Constables arrived. Arrested were Margarito Jimenez Jr., 24, of 2228 Shady Tree in Conroe, and Anthony Eliseo Leon-Sanchez, 21, of 11440 Ehlers Road in Conroe. Both were charged with Illegal dumping over 1000 pounds, a State Jail Felony. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioners Office sent crews to clean the mess up which was a total of 5,360 pounds. It was loaded on county trucks and transported to the landfill at the expense of the Montgomery County taxpayers. This has been an ongoing issue in the county for several years. Commissioner Metts said he appreciates the resident taking the initiative to contact law enforcement and report the incident.
Houston Mayor blasts 5th Ward cleanup plans

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a plan submitted to Texas environmental regulators to remediate legacy rail yard contamination in a north Houston neighborhood won’t be sufficient after the city’s health department found toxic chemicals in soil samples near the yard. “The remediation measures that the [Texas Commission on...
Houston announces change to controversial gun buyback program

Houston officials plan to announce the city's second annual gun buyback event on Monday afternoon, ABC 13 reported. The city has new rules in place for the next buyback event after a man sold dozens of 3D-printed guns back to the city during its inaugural buyback on Jul. 31. After the first buyback, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the man selling the 3D-printed guns seemed to be trying to exploit the program to line his pockets.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Montgomery and Willis, including Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Montgomery and Willis areas. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
