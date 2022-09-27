ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
villages-news.com

Procedure outlined for anticipated debris collection in The Villages

The Villages Community Development Districts utilize an emergency debris hauler who will mobilize immediately after storm-passage to assist counties and local municipalities with clearing of roadways, and will then begin collecting debris from the right-of-way after the storm. The contractor will make multiple passes through all areas of The Villages...
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Ocala, FL
Education
City
Ocala, FL
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Education
ocala-news.com

Ocala Electric Utility crews addressing multiple power outages

Ocala Electric Utility crews are currently addressing multiple power outages that were caused by Hurricane Ian. As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, OEU reports that there are 27 open outages affecting 1,039 customers. Doug Peebles, Director of Ocala Electric Utility, stated, “All OEU employees are diligently working to restore power...
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Guidance offered for Leesburg residents who lose power in hurricane

When the impacts of Hurricane Ian affect the Leesburg area, it is likely many Leesburg Electric customers will lose power. To report an outage, call the Leesburg Electric Trouble Reporting System at 1-833-223-1313. The system will use the phone number associated with your utility account to process your report. Customers...
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Hurricane Ian to cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages

Hurricane Ian will cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages. The District Office has released the following information:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is being rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Friday collections will be as scheduled, weather permitting.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcps#Hurricanes#Linus K12#Linus High School#Hurricane Ian
villages-news.com

Duke Energy gathers 10,000 linemen in preparation for Ian’s arrival

Duke Energy has moved 10,000 linemen and support personnel into its 35-county service area which includes part of The Villages, Lake, Sumter and Marion counties. More than 2,000 trucks with more than 6,000 workers rolled into the 80-acre staging site in The Villages. The site, located on State Road 471 was filled to capacity by 11 a.m. Wednesday. Once the crews had situated their trucks and checked their equipment they were transported by buses to area hotels.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages relying on retention ponds to hold rainfall from Hurricane Ian

The Villages is relying on its retention ponds to hold the rainfall from Hurricane Ian, thereby protecting the community from flooding. The Villages’ extensive stormwater system includes more than 700 lakes, basins and wetland areas. To ensure adequate capacity of the storm water management system throughout the community, the...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Williston City Council passes “No-Build” Resolution

WILLISTON — Williston City Council has passed a “No-Build” resolution, in opposition of the proposed Florida Northern Turnpike Extension Project at the Sept. 20 council meeting. Public opposition had been fierce throughout almost all of the Northern Florida municipalities that would be affected by the project. Currently,...
WILLISTON, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hurricane Ian Update #3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – For the safety of our neighbors and employees as Hurricane Ian approaches, City offices will be closed tomorrow, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30. Gainesville Regional Utilities’ lobby and drive-thru also will be closed tomorrow through Friday, and GRU has suspended customer disconnections for nonpayment through Sunday, Oct. 2.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Environment
iheart.com

Clay County, Florida Emergency Management

This is Superintendent David Broskie with an update on the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian on our school district. District leadership is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian around the clock alongside our partners at Clay County Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and local meteorologists. Due to the projection and potential aftermath of the storm, in partnership with Emergency Management and our mutual agreement for the use of our schools that operate as hurricane shelters, we are closing schools and district offices for Wednesday, September 28, through Friday, September 30. After school activities and athletics will continue as normal for today, Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala provides flood safety tips for residents

In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the City of Ocala is providing several safety tips for residents to ensure that they are prepared and informed as the storm approaches. In the event of a flood during or after the storm, the City of Ocala Engineer’s Office, Stormwater Engineering Division, recommends that residents take the following actions to remain safe and keep property losses to a minimum:
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy