villages-news.com
The Villages Charter School changes course and decides to close for hurricane
The Villages Charter School has changed course from earlier in the week and has decided to close for Hurricane Ian. The charter school will have an early release day on Wednesday and will be closed on Thursday. A decision regarding Friday will be made as new information is available. The...
WCJB
West Port High School transitions into a special needs shelter as Hurricane Ian approaches
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - West Port High School was transitioned into a special needs shelter on Tuesday. Those who are in need of medical assistance or have disabilities can find shelter on the Ocala campus. They must go through screening, registration, and a medical assessment before being admitted. Shelter officials...
ocala-news.com
Special needs shelter opens at West Port High School, additional shelters opening on September 28
Marion County Public Schools and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management have announced multiple shelter locations in preparation for Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday, September 27 at 5 p.m., Emergency Management will open a special needs shelter at West Port High School (3733 SW 80th Avenue in...
villages-news.com
Procedure outlined for anticipated debris collection in The Villages
The Villages Community Development Districts utilize an emergency debris hauler who will mobilize immediately after storm-passage to assist counties and local municipalities with clearing of roadways, and will then begin collecting debris from the right-of-way after the storm. The contractor will make multiple passes through all areas of The Villages...
ocala-news.com
Marion County announces government office and service closures, sanitation schedule
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and local government agencies have announced multiple government office and service closures due to the potential effects from Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of the recent closures throughout Marion County:. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will close at noon...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Electric Utility crews addressing multiple power outages
Ocala Electric Utility crews are currently addressing multiple power outages that were caused by Hurricane Ian. As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, OEU reports that there are 27 open outages affecting 1,039 customers. Doug Peebles, Director of Ocala Electric Utility, stated, “All OEU employees are diligently working to restore power...
leesburg-news.com
Guidance offered for Leesburg residents who lose power in hurricane
When the impacts of Hurricane Ian affect the Leesburg area, it is likely many Leesburg Electric customers will lose power. To report an outage, call the Leesburg Electric Trouble Reporting System at 1-833-223-1313. The system will use the phone number associated with your utility account to process your report. Customers...
villages-news.com
Hurricane Ian to cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages
Hurricane Ian will cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages. The District Office has released the following information:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is being rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Friday collections will be as scheduled, weather permitting.
villages-news.com
Duke Energy gathers 10,000 linemen in preparation for Ian’s arrival
Duke Energy has moved 10,000 linemen and support personnel into its 35-county service area which includes part of The Villages, Lake, Sumter and Marion counties. More than 2,000 trucks with more than 6,000 workers rolled into the 80-acre staging site in The Villages. The site, located on State Road 471 was filled to capacity by 11 a.m. Wednesday. Once the crews had situated their trucks and checked their equipment they were transported by buses to area hotels.
villages-news.com
The Villages relying on retention ponds to hold rainfall from Hurricane Ian
The Villages is relying on its retention ponds to hold the rainfall from Hurricane Ian, thereby protecting the community from flooding. The Villages’ extensive stormwater system includes more than 700 lakes, basins and wetland areas. To ensure adequate capacity of the storm water management system throughout the community, the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston City Council passes “No-Build” Resolution
WILLISTON — Williston City Council has passed a “No-Build” resolution, in opposition of the proposed Florida Northern Turnpike Extension Project at the Sept. 20 council meeting. Public opposition had been fierce throughout almost all of the Northern Florida municipalities that would be affected by the project. Currently,...
alachuachronicle.com
Hurricane Ian Update #3
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – For the safety of our neighbors and employees as Hurricane Ian approaches, City offices will be closed tomorrow, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30. Gainesville Regional Utilities’ lobby and drive-thru also will be closed tomorrow through Friday, and GRU has suspended customer disconnections for nonpayment through Sunday, Oct. 2.
villages-news.com
Damage assessments taking place in The Villages in wake of Hurricane Ian
Damage assessments were taking place this morning in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Villages appears to have dodged a bullet as the storm took a southward track. Power outages were at a minimum. Palm fronds were down on roadways and in common areas. Villages-News.com’s Ron Clark was out this...
ocala-news.com
Calm Before The Storm In Ocala’s Summerglen Community
This colorful sunset was the calm before the storm in Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
iheart.com
Clay County, Florida Emergency Management
This is Superintendent David Broskie with an update on the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian on our school district. District leadership is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian around the clock alongside our partners at Clay County Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and local meteorologists. Due to the projection and potential aftermath of the storm, in partnership with Emergency Management and our mutual agreement for the use of our schools that operate as hurricane shelters, we are closing schools and district offices for Wednesday, September 28, through Friday, September 30. After school activities and athletics will continue as normal for today, Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala provides flood safety tips for residents
In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the City of Ocala is providing several safety tips for residents to ensure that they are prepared and informed as the storm approaches. In the event of a flood during or after the storm, the City of Ocala Engineer’s Office, Stormwater Engineering Division, recommends that residents take the following actions to remain safe and keep property losses to a minimum:
actionnewsjax.com
‘I will never leave’: Putnam County recommends neighbors evacuate for Hurricane Ian
In the wake of everyone trying to prepare for Hurricane Ian, Putnam County Emergency Management recommends that everyone in low-lying and flood-prone areas evacuate today. With continued team coverage Action News Jax was in Putnam County speaking with someone who lives in a flood-prone area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
Alachua County Issues Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impact
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation is ordered for those residing in mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles, and homes that may not survive the storm, along with those living in low-lying areas or those in proximity to bodies of water. Alachua County has opened
WCJB
Alachua and Marion County have numbers to call for information and hurricane questions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state has activated an information line to provide more information and resources to Floridians. You can call the toll-free number 1-800-342-3557. Alachua County officials also activated their information line. You just need to dial 311. Officials say this number is for questions and rumor control....
