ZDNet

XeroLinux could be the most beautiful Linux desktop on the market

Over the decades, I've witnessed countless Linux desktop distributions, each of which attempts to set itself apart from the competition. Some of them, such as ZorinOS and Deepin Linux, have done a fairly remarkable job of doing just that. Since I started covering Linux back in '99, I've proclaimed distributions such as Elementary OS, ZorinOS, Deepin Linux, and Garuda Linux to be offering the most beautiful desktop on the market.
technewstoday.com

How to Make User Admin in Windows?

If you have been using Windows for some time, you might have encountered messages similar to “You don’t currently have permission to access this folder” while making changes to the folder or while installing any new software on your device. This message pops up when a user...
#Desktop Linux#Terminals#Red Hat Enterprise Linux#The Terminal#Red Hat Linux
CNET

Now That iOS 16 Is on Your iPhone, Do These 3 Things Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you have an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16? If so, you've probably already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. Before you dive into all of iOS 16's new features, however, you should take some time to prime your iPhone to make the most of the update.
CNET

Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies, Cache to Erase Junk Files

Clearing out your Android phone's cookies and cache can remove tracking cookies and excess data that may have built up while using your web browser. Whether your Android phone's internet browser is Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, it collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites.
ZDNet

For total privacy in Chrome, use these VPNs (no, an extension won't cut it)

The method of protecting Chrome browsing isn't always the same for Chrome and for Chromebooks. Although Chromebooks are essentially machines designed to run Chrome, there are differences we'll discuss. The desktop Chrome browser for PCs and Macs is best protected by VPN applications designed for those operating systems. We've done...
TechCrunch

How to set up eSIM on your new iPhone 14

ESIM is a substitute for a physical SIM that’s embedded in the phone’s circuitry so users can easily swap between SIMs. It also enables people to host more than two SIMs. The iPhone 14 will be able to host up to eight SIMs at once. So, how easy is it to load a new eSIM on the iPhone? It should only take a few steps.
ZDNet

How we search the web is changing, so Google Search is changing too

Since its beginnings, Google's search engine has offered a simple user interface: type your search query into a box, and you can find out what the internet has to offer you. The results are largely delivered in the form of blue text, hyperlinked to other sites. In recent years, the results have been upgraded with visual results, related news stories and other forms of related content.
Android Police

How to share and export bookmarks from Google Chrome

There's only so much you can remember, and bookmarks are a great way to dive right into the websites you frequently visit. It's the single productivity hack that saves hours of typing and revisiting your browsing history. While Google Chrome has made it easy to add and access bookmarks, sharing bookmarks with others isn't straightforward. Whether you use Google Chrome on a Mac, Windows desktop, or one of the top Android phones, it's tedious to share multiple Chrome bookmarks with friends and team members.
technewstoday.com

How to Split Cells in Google Sheets

Picture this. Your boss provides a share link to a Google Sheets file filled with a list of company details. He then tells you to split each full address into a separate column. While you could do it manually, it would take a long time to finish and can be...
ZDNet

Walls between technology pros and customers are coming down at mainstream companies

Looking outside the bubble of the technology sector, how close are technology professionals really getting to working with their businesses' ultimate customers? Are they still sequestered within the walls of their IT departments? Or are the walls finally coming down? It seems clear that some walls are finally coming down, and in the process, technology professionals are learning new roles in design thinking and as educators.
ZDNet

Microsoft is phasing out SwiftKey for iOS

Questions about what's going on with Microsoft's support of the predictive SwifKey keyboard app for iOS have been bubbling up over the past few weeks. A Reddit thread from a month ago highlighted the lack of updates to the app for more than a year. When a reader asked recently for an update on the situation, I asked Microsoft.
ZDNet

Microsoft takes another step toward launching the new unified Outlook

In May this year, Microsoft started testing the new Outlook for Windows client among a subset of Office Insiders in the Beta Channel. Today, September 28, officials said they are making the new Outlook for Windows available to all Office Insider testers, and plan to add Windows Insider testers to the mix "in the coming weeks." Microsoft also has added some of the missing features to the updated Outlook for Windows beta.
