Oak Hill, OH

Oaks' Homecoming To Be Oct. 7

 2 days ago

Oak Hill High School announced the Homecoming Court as voted on by OHHS students. Freshman attendants Madi Donley and Grace Lundy, Sophomore attendants Brinlee Harden and Reagan Adkins, Junior Attendants Emma Davis and Haidyn Rife. Senior Queen nominees Abby Donley, Jordan Howard, and Abby Hanning and senior King nominees Gavin Howell, Reagan Michael, and AJ Harrison. The Homecoming football game will be Oct. 7 and the King and Queen will be announced before the game.

Emma Davis
