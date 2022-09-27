Read full article on original website
Here Are 19 Stunning Scenic Drives You Have to Take in Maine
Rocky shores, sandy beaches, gorgeous mountain peaks, stunning farmland, we truly have it all. No matter what landscape you personally find to be the most ‘beautiful’, a drive through Maine will present many varieties. I may be biased but I love so many different things about this state,...
WGME
Waiting to turn on your heat is a matter of pride for Mainers
(BDN) -- Folks who live in Maine can agree to disagree on a lot of things, such as where to find the state’s best lobster roll or the drinkability of Moxie. This time of year the debate generating some of the most heat is exactly that: When should a home’s furnace be turned on for the season?
I Absolutely Despise Driving on This Maine Road Every Day
I fully admit this could be because I grew up in the Merrimack Valley, right on the Salem, New Hampshire/Methuen, Massachusetts border. Granted, I was on the New Hampshire side, but still. If you grew up that close to the border, you definitely inherited the Massachusetts road rage trait. So,...
WPFO
'Maine mills are adapting:' Hopes that paper will still prosper despite Jay mill closure
JAY (WGME) -- What does the future hold for Maine's paper industry?. It's a question that's top of mind for many following the announcement that the Androscoggin Mill in Jay will close early next year. The mill's owner said the decision was made because it was no longer "economically feasible"...
WGME
Mainers can enjoy free perks on National Coffee Day
Mainers can celebrate by getting their favorite Dunkin’ or Aroma Joe’s coffee for free. At select locations across the state, Dunkin’ Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day. Aroma Joe’s is also celebrating with a free...
wabi.tv
Maine puppy born with green spots
STEEP FALLS, Maine (WABI) - Every dog has its day, but one newborn pup might be a little green with envy. Tammy Braun and her husband run Riverside Lavender Farm in Steep Falls. Their Great Pyrenees watchdog welcomed a litter of eight puppies on Tuesday, including one with a unique...
How Remote Can You Get? Unorganized Territories in Maine
I was reading a great article this week about a place in Maine with only one resident. It was in an unorganized territory called Hibberts Gore. It got me thinking about Unorganized Territories in Maine. What the heck are they? How many are there? And why are the people that live there so unorganized? We have the answers.
WMTW
Mainers caught in the path of Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA — Many Mainers take a vacation to Florida this time of year while others are attending college in the Sunshine State. WMTW NEWS 8 checked in with a couple of Maine residents who are in Florida and in the path of Hurricane Ian. Steve Boutet of Scarborough is...
Did You Know Wasp Nests Are an Old School Winter Prediction Tool?
There's an old Mainer-ism for everything. If you grew up in Maine, and especially if your family goes back a few generations, you've probably heard every old Mainer saying under the sun. If not old sayings, then old ways of judging weather and whatnot. Sort of like how I imagine the whole Groundhog's Day thing got started. Superstition is strong around these parts.
wabi.tv
Mills announced $5.1 million in grants to be given to Maine families caring for a family member
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced Wednesday a $5.1 million initiative that will provide grants of up to $2,000 to Maine families caring for a family member at home. The two-year pilot program begins on Monday. Through it -- family caregivers may receive grants to help them access respite...
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
Vibrant Home for Sale on Maine Full of Natural Light and Color
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you’ve perused my articles before, then you may know it’s my dream to live on an island. Maybe that’s because I grew up in a state with thousands of islands off the coast or it’s just because living the island life would just be freaking awesome.
2022 Maine Moose Hunt Underway
Monday marks the start of the 2022 Maine moose hunting season. Maine's moose season is underway. Monday, September 26, marked the start of the season in certain wildlife management districts. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife issued 3,968 permits were be issued this year. 550 cow permits were issued for the Adaptive Unit Moose Hunt. 71,966 applications for moose permits were received this year.
EatingWell
Should You Stop Eating Maine Lobster? Seafood Watch Says Yes
Right before Maine Lobster Week (Sept. 19-25) and National Lobster Day (Sept. 25), the Maine lobster industry was dealt a heavy blow: Monterey Bay Aquarium's trusted Seafood Watch program—which rates seafood as a best choice for sustainability (green), a good alternative (yellow) or a type to avoid (red)—downgraded American lobster to the red list.
Maine’s Premiere Trail Being Inducted into the United States Rail-Trail Hall of Fame
Congratulations! Truly a celebration is in order after the nation's largest Rails-to-Trails organization welcomes one of the best trails in New England to the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, or RTC Hall of Fame. It's about time we see Maine’s Eastern Trail take this prestigious honor. In case you're not super familiar...
WMTW
Paul LePage says he can curb Maine's opioid epidemic better than Janet Mills
PORTLAND, Maine -- Sep. 28, 2022 — Maine Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage says the policies of incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on the opioid epidemic are not working, and he can do better. LePage called a news conference in Portland’s Deering Oaks, on Wednesday, next to a pond...
WGME
Long-term care staff honored in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?
So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
Maine residents to receive $850 check
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
Maine Cornfield Maze Named The Best In The United States
One of the greatest things about the State of Maine is all the family-friendly activities we have to offer. Beaches, amusement parks, hiking trails, and more. We even have our fair share of cornfield mazes. In fact, according to one well known publication, Maine is home to the best cornfield...
