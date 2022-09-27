Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Pedestrians in deadly Clifton crash were UC students, school confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a suspected stolen car in Clifton Wednesday. The two victims were University of Cincinnati students, according to UC President Neville Pinto. A person in the car was also injured, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
WLWT 5
Mother who abandoned 5-year-old on dark, narrow highway sentenced to River City treatment
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — The mother who abandoned her nonverbal 5-year-old son along a busy, dark highway was sentenced Wednesday in a Hamilton County Court. Heather Adkins pleaded guilty to child endangering on Sept. 12 and faced 36 months in prison. “I'm going to start with your sentence of...
WLWT 5
Police: Worker dies after being hit by semi at loading dock in northern Kentucky
FLORENCE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was hit by a semitrailer in a parking lot in northern Kentucky Wednesday. It happened around 2:55 p.m. when officers responded to the 7900 block of Foundation Drive for a person not breathing. When they got to the scene, they...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on Marburg Avenue in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on Marburg Avenue in Hyde Park.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
ROSS, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on Struble Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle fire on Struble Road in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Fairbanks Avenue and Eatondale Drive in Sedamsville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Fairbanks Avenue and Eatondale Drive in Sedamsville.
UC student killed in pedestrian crash involving suspected stolen car
The Cincinnati Fire Department said they found two people down on the street while responding to a crash on Jefferson Avenue. Both were taken to the hospital, where one later died.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Delays expected in Verona after a crash on the interstate
VERONA, Ky. — Northbound I-71 is seeing delays after a crash in Verona, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line just north of the KY-14 exit at 12:07 p.m. Stop and go...
Greene County woman, used to tornadoes, is experiencing her first hurricane in Ian
ODESSA, Florida — Paige Bucheit, who lives with her fiance in a downtown Tampa, Florida, apartment, is hoping Hurricane Ian won’t linger so they can go back home where they left most of this belongings. Having grown up in the Dayton area, she’s accustomed to tornadoes. She...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Lower Tug Fork Road in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Lower Tug Fork Road in Alexandria.
Middletown HS dismisses students early due to 'suspicious package'
Middletown High School was put on lockdown around 11 a.m. due to a suspicious package at the school. The middle school was also placed on lockdown.
WLWT 5
Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger causing morning delays
ERLANGER, Ky. — Delays are expected after a crash on northbound I-71/75 in Elranger, Wednesday morning. This is the second crash on the interstate this morning, police advise using caution. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Middletown Road near the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Middletown Road near the City of Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown.
Moving company worker stole safe with guns from home in Columbia Township, jewelry from home in Strongsville, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Euclid man who worked for a moving company stole a safe with two guns from a home in Columbia Station and is suspected of stealing jewelry from a woman in Strongsville, according to federal agents. Eddie Hereford, 23, is charged in federal court in Cleveland...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Union Road in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Union Road in Franklin.
Hamilton County sheriff asks three western townships to pay $1M+ for patrols
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is asking three western townships to pay at least $1 million a year for regular patrols in that area.
