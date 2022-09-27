ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Pedestrians in deadly Clifton crash were UC students, school confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a suspected stolen car in Clifton Wednesday. The two victims were University of Cincinnati students, according to UC President Neville Pinto. A person in the car was also injured, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on Marburg Avenue in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on Marburg Avenue in Hyde Park. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on Struble Road in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle fire on Struble Road in Colerain Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Delays expected in Verona after a crash on the interstate

VERONA, Ky. — Northbound I-71 is seeing delays after a crash in Verona, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line just north of the KY-14 exit at 12:07 p.m. Stop and go...
VERONA, KY
NewsBreak
Traffic
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Lower Tug Fork Road in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Lower Tug Fork Road in Alexandria. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
WLWT 5

Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger causing morning delays

ERLANGER, Ky. — Delays are expected after a crash on northbound I-71/75 in Elranger, Wednesday morning. This is the second crash on the interstate this morning, police advise using caution. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Union Road in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Union Road in Franklin. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FRANKLIN, OH

