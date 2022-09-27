Read full article on original website
Montana says it will comply with court order requiring it to use less strict process for modifying birth certificates
Montana will comply with a court order requiring it to enforce a process that makes it easier for residents to change the sex designations on their birth certificates, the state's health department said Monday, abandoning a recent effort to impose stricter rules in the record-changing process.
State health department defies judge’s order on birth certificates
The Montana state health department said Thursday it will not abide a district court judge’s order to temporarily reinstate a 2017 procedure allowing transgender Montanans to update the sex listed on their birth certificates. Instead, the department said it would continue to enforce a rule it adopted last week...
thecentersquare.com
Inspector General: Denying religious exemptions to service members who refuse COVID-19 vaccines violates federal law
(The Center Square) – A Department of Defense Office of Inspector General report has found that officials in the U.S. military who issued widespread denials of religious exemption requests by service members who refused to take the COVID-19 shots violated federal law. Acting Inspector General Sean O'Donnell sent a...
The Skanner News
Portland, OR
