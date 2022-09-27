Read full article on original website
‘Andor’ Cast: Why Maarva Actor Fiona Shaw Looks So Familiar
Fiona Shaw portrays Cassian's adopted mother, Maarva, in 'Andor.' Where might viewers have seen the actor before the 'Star Wars' series?
TVGuide.com
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2: Release Date, New Cast, Crossovers, and More
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was a big risk for Paramount+. Not only is adding any new series to the legendary franchise a difficult decision — though with five current Star Trek shows in production, Paramount+ doesn't seem to think so — but Strange New Worlds had the idea to mimic the formula of the original series, leaving it even further open to criticism from longtime fans. But Star Trek: Strange New Worlds pulled it off, becoming one of the best series in the franchise, and certainly making a claim to being the best of the new batch.
IGN
The Acolyte: The Cast of the Star Wars Prequel Series (So Far)
Star Wars: The Acolyte is largely shrouded in mystery, but several stars have emerged from the shadows as part of the growing cast of the upcoming Disney+ prequel series. The Acolyte will take place over a century before the events of The Phantom Menace, during the final days of the High Republic era. Most plot details have been kept sheathed for now, though it is known that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is showrunning, writing, and directing the series and that she plans to take viewers into "a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emergent dark side powers."
It’s Time for Star Wars to Move on From the Jedi
When it comes to Star Wars, even the most casual viewer can tell you that the core of its story is about the balance of good and evil, light vs. dark side. When the balance shifts too far one way, the universe can throw itself into turmoil.Throughout the franchise’s 45-year history, the Jedi side has always been seen as the good side—the correct one. While the Sith are certainly evil, lead a fascist regime, and are definitively the bad guys, positioning the Jedi as the story’s sole heroes overlook their pretty big faults. It diminishes the fact that they had...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
ComicBook
Constantine Fans Are Shocked by Keanu Reeves Sequel News
Earlier today, it was reported that a sequel to the 2005 DC movie, Constantine, is in the works with Keanu Reeves set to return in the titular role. According to Deadline, the follow-up to the cult classic is in development at Warner Bros, and the first movie's director, Francis Lawrence, is also returning. Akiva Goldsman is set to write the script and produce the film, and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella are producing with Lorenzo DiBonaventura and Erwin Stoff executive producing. The first film made $230.9 million worldwide against a budget between $70-100 million, but was ultimately met with mixed reactions from film critics. However, over the last 17 years, the movie has developed quite a following. In fact, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news.
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
What's On Disney+ in October 2022? From 'Werewolf by Night' to 'Star Wars'
Each month streaming services add new films and TV shows to entertain subscribers, and Disney+ has a lot to offer in October.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: The first trailer for a fan-favorite’s return spills as everyone hearts Ironheart’s leaked design
Today we’are burdened with glorious purpose as we unleash another Marvel news roundup. Despite the studio stubbornly refusing to share it officially when it premiered on D23 earlier in the month, the first-look trailer for the much-anticipated second season of a Disney Plus favorite has snaked its way online, causing the fandom to go into meltdown. Elsewhere, everyone is similarly losing it after some new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever merch reveals our best look yet at Ironheart’s armor.
'Andor' Fans React To Awesome 'Knights Of The Old Republic' Easter Egg
Safe to say, Star Wars: Andor has gone down well with critics and fans alike. The series has a higher critical score than Rogue One and in our own review, we called Andor a “triumph,” writing that “[Andor is] a compelling and twisting drama that utilises the vast Star Wars universe to elevate what is already an extremely gripping plot.” Last week, fans hilariously rejoiced over a major character's death and in this week’s fourth episode, a very cool Easter egg has been spotted.
Collider
The Battle of Mimban Has Deeper Ties to Star Wars Than Just 'Andor'
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 1-4 of Andor. Although the first three episodes of Andor gave us only a glimpse of the Imperial presence within the galaxy, “Aldhandi” took us to the heart of the Galactic conflict. After making their narrow escape from Ferrix and the Preox-Morlana forces, Cassian (Diego Luna) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) jump into lightspeed. It’s here where Luthen reveals his plan; he is seeking out Cassian to recruit him for a heist team that he is putting together.
dexerto.com
Andor Episode 4 has a Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Easter egg
Andor Episode 4 has a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter egg connected to Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. Year after year, Lucasfilm fail to grant me my wish: all I want from the Star Wars franchise is for The Force Unleashed to be made canon. The first game was released in 2008,...
‘Andor’ Star Diego Luna Grew Up Thinking R2-D2 Had a Totally Different Name
'Andor' star Diego Luna admitted 'Star Wars' lingo can be challenging, especially as a native Spanish speaker. In fact, he grew up calling R2-D2 a completely different name.
msn.com
Netflix just canceled comic book show Grendel — before a single episode even aired
Netflix’s cancelation spree continues, and this time the streamer has canceled a show before it’s even aired. Last September Netflix first ordered an eight-episode initial season of Grendel, based on the comic series by Matt Wagner. Now, according to Variety, it’s no longer going to stream on Netflix.
Polygon
Mon Mothma returns to Star Wars as Andor’s less-than-perfect hero
As we see in this week’s Andor, Mon Mothma is far from the height of her powers. Though seen only briefly in the Star Wars films, the Republic leader’s legacy looms large: She’s one of the few to stand against Supreme Chancellor Palpatine during the final days of the Republic; she secretly helped found the Rebel Alliance; and eventually she became the leader and face of the organization. But in Andor she is only partway on that journey. Here Mon Mothma is just a senator, surreptitiously working to fight against the very fascist regime she’s trapped within.
ComicBook
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Full Cast Including George Takei and More
Avatar: The Last Airbender has wrapped filming on its first season, and the Netflix adaptation already has fans buzzing about what's to come. Despite its rocky history with Hollywood, the Nickelodeon franchise is poised to bring about Netflix's most ambitious live-action romp to date. Now, a new report has gone live detailing the show's full cast, and it seems icons like George Takei have signed on to bring the Fire Nation down.
New ‘Planet of the Apes’ Movie Gets Title and First Look, Will Star ‘The Witcher’s’ Freya Allan
20th Century Studios has revealed the first look and title of the latest addition to the “Planet of the Apes” franchise: “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.” Starring “The Witcher’s” Freya Allan, Owen Teague and Peter Macon, the next chapter of the “Planet of the Apes” saga will pick up several years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” will be helmed by Wes Ball, director of “The Maze Runner” trilogy. The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Patrick Aison, and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”...
CNET
Lego Reveals Massive 6,187-piece Mandalorian Razor Crest Set for $600
Lego fans with a love for Star Wars and a lot of money and assembly time, you're in luck. On Monday, Lego announced the upcoming release of a 6,187-piece, $600 (£519,99, AU$931) construction set of the Razor Crest, the Mandalorian's ship from the hit Disney Plus series. Its four minifigs include Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), Mando, Kuiil and Mythrol, as well as a buildable Blurrg.
