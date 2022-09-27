ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Giants draft bust sparks Dolphins-Bengals war of words

Let the trash-talking begin. Former New York Giants first-round draft pick Eli Apple is the center of attention ahead of the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins. Why, you ask?. It goes back to last season, when Apple trash-talked the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Larry Brown Sports

Jets announce big QB news ahead of Steelers game

The New York Jets are looking to get back on track after a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Zach Wilson will be on the field when they attempt to do that. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson has been cleared to return from his knee injury. The former No. 2 overall pick will start Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as long as he does not experience a setback.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jets’ Zach Wilson set to return Sunday vs. Steelers

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is clear to return to action as the team takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Wednesday. Wilson, 23, sustained a right knee injury during the Jets' preseason opener in August and underwent a successful arthroscopic knee surgery to trim his meniscus.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

Giants’ list of injuries grows again: Jihad Ward, Cor’Dale Flott projections aren’t promising

The Giants’ list of walking wounded continued to grow Wednesday when outside linebacker Jihad Ward and rookie cornerback Cor’Dale Flott were added to the injury report. Ward has a knee injury and Flott was sidelined by a calf injury. Both players were listed as “did not practice,” which were projections because the Giants only conducted a light walk-through session in an effort to recover physically from Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy