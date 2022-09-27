Read full article on original website
Sabres player Tage Thompson buys Jack Eichel's Waterfront Village townhouse
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has sold his Waterfront Village townhouse to a current member of the team for $1.05 million. Sabres center Tage Thompson, and his wife, Rachel, paid $1,050,000 for Eichel’s 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom townhome at 29 Ojibwa Circle, according to Sept. 27 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
NHL
Doty to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game
Forward facing discipline for interference on Sharks left wing Viel. Jacob Doty will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday. The Los Angeles Kings forward is facing discipline for interference against San Jose Sharks forward Jeffrey Viel. The incident occurred at 10:46 of the second...
NHL
Samuel Girard 'Free to Go' for Upcoming Season
After suffering a broken sternum in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against St. Louis, which sidelined the 24-year-old blueliner for the remainder of the Colorado Avalanche's eventual Stanley Cup Championship run, Girard is all healed up and ready to go for the upcoming campaign.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks for 2022-23 preseason home opener
The Detroit Red Wings will play their 2022-23 preseason home opener Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra in addition to the Red Wings Radio Network and WWJ 950. The Red Wings...
NHL
Detroit releases trio from amateur tryouts
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Ivan Ivan, Riley Piercey and Jake Uberti from their amateur tryouts. The Red Wings currently have 57 players on their training camp roster: 31 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. Currently at 1-1-0 through two preseason games, Detroit will host the Washington Capitals on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. The game will be streamed live on DetroitRedWings.com.
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 45 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 20 players. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 20 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of...
NHL
How eight Eastern Conference teams can get back into playoffs
NHL.com continues its preview of the 2022-23 season. For the eight Eastern Conference teams that missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche did. So how can those...
NHL
MTL@TOR: What you need to know
TORONTO - The Habs will be looking for a first preseason win when they visit the archrival Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. The team returns to action tonight following a day off on Tuesday. On Monday, the Canadiens dropped their preseason debut 2-1 to the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames
The Oilers visit the Flames on Wednesday night for a pre-season Battle of Alberta at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Oilers visit the Flames on Wednesday night for a pre-season Battle of Alberta at the Scotiabank Saddledome. You can watch the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio...
NHL
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils
The Islanders take on the Devils in preseason action. The preseason rolls on as the New York Islanders take on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night at Prudential Center. Tuesday's roster is essentially a full line change from the lineup that played in Monday's 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
NHL
Duhamel reads Ducks starting lineups before preseason game
Anaheim hosts special pregame screening of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' new season. Josh Duhamel had a mighty good time in the Anaheim Ducks locker room on Wednesday. The actor announced the Ducks' starting lineups to the team ahead of their preseason matchup against the Arizona Coyotes. "I feel really...
NHL
Blue Jackets down Sabres in preseason action
Bemstrom, Marchenko, Voracek, Meyer score in victory at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets earned a 4-1 win Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena in preseason action. Game in a Paragraph. In the team's third preseason game of eight, Columbus came out hot and led by two after...
NHL
PREVIEW - FLAMES @ OILERS - 29.09.22
Flames looking for pre-season home and home sweep over Edmonton. The pre-season schedule rolls on with a stop in Edmonton as the Flames look to complete a home-and-home sweep over the Oilers after a 4-0 victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome Wednesday. Brett Sutter, Michael Stone, MacKenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau,...
NHL
Final Buzzer: A Whale of a Game
In a match that started with chippy play, a persistent effort brought the Kraken back from a two-goal deficit to earn an overtime win. The Kraken headed out on the road for the first time this preseason to line up against a veteran-heavy Vancouver squad. While most of the Seattle players had seen some preseason action it was the first outing for Tye Kartye, Cameron Hughes, Austin Poganski and Matt Tennyson. And there were many lessons to learn about the levels of competition in the NHL. But that is the point of preseason play.
NHL
Ducks Assign Five Players to CHL Clubs, Release Cote from PTO
Gage Alexander - G (Swift Current of WHL) Nathan Gaucher - C (Quebec of the QMJHL) Tyson Hinds - D (Sherbrooke of the QMJHL) Sean Tschigerl - C (Calgary of WHL) Olen Zellweger - D (Everett of WHL) Released from PTO:. Charles Cote - D Anaheim's 2022 Training Camp roster...
NHL
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 28, the following roster transactions:. Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, Francois Brassard, Justin Brazeau, Brandon Bussi, Josiah Didier, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Georgii Merkulov, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and Jacob Wilson will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.
NHL
Friendly City set to host parent Senators Friday
The NHL is coming to CAA Arena in Belleville, Ont. tomorrow night. The home of the Belleville Senators, Ottawa's AHL affiliate, will be host to the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs pre-season match-up in front of what's expected to be a capacity crowd. The event sold out quickly, but...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 28
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Sports Complex ahead of their preseason matchup against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Wednesday, September 28. Morning skate. LW C RW. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 32 - Rem...
NHL
'Behind The Glass' docuseries on Predators training camp to debut
First episode of all-access show to follow players, coaches on and off ice. The premiere episode of Behind The Glass: Nashville Predators Training Camp, the groundbreaking all-access NHL® preseason docuseries, debuts tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network. A sneak peek from the first episode can be seen here. Following tonight, the second episode of the four-part series will debut this Tuesday, October 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET.
NHL
BLUE JACKETS VS. SABRES // 7:00PM (U.S. Only)
The Blue Jackets battle the Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Buffalo Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Catch all the action LIVE (U.S. Only) on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. Guarantee your...
