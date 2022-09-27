Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor DeWine Announces H2Ohio Support for Water Infrastructure Projects
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson today announced that $2.5 million in H2Ohio grants will go to four local communities to help improve drinking water quality and to repair or replace aging water and wastewater infrastructure. “Investing in water resources ensures that our...
Ohio Rescue Teams Respond to Tropical Storm Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1), as a component of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Urban and Search and Rescue (USAR) capability, have received additional activation orders for Tropical Storm Ian. Initially activated as a Type 3 capability with 47 members from multiple...
ODNR to Celebrate Earth Science Week Oct. 9–15
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Geological Survey is inviting Ohioans of all ages to celebrate Earth Science Week. A series of fascinating activities and programs will highlight the annual celebration from Oct. 9–Oct. 15. “Teaching people about the importance of earth...
OSHIIP Hosting Virtual Town Hall on Oct. 4 to Prepare Ohioans for Upcoming Medicare Open Enrollment
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French and Medicare experts from the department’s Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program are hosting a free, virtual town hall on Oct. 4 at 11:30 a.m. to help Ohioans on Medicare understand Medicare changes for 2023, how to compare options and select coverage, ways to save money, and protect against fraud. Medicare open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.
Public Library and Board of Elections Present “How Elections Work In Knox County”
September 26, 2022— On Thursday, October 6 at 7:00 pm the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County presents a panel discussion with the Knox County Board of Elections staff on “How Elections Work in Knox County.” This event will be held at Knox Memorial Building, Veterans Hall (2nd floor) located at 112 E. High Street, Mount Vernon. As with all Library events, this program is free and open to the public, however, advance registration is required. Registration is open at https://bit.ly/3cGdikA through 5 pm on Thursday. October 6th.
KCCC’s Car Show Cruise-In Raises Over $3,400 for Knox County Food for the Hungry
Mount Vernon, OH – Knox County Career Center’s (KCCC) Automotive Technology program, led by instructor Don McDaniel, hosted a Car Show/Cruise-in on Sunday, September 25th at KCCC. Entry was by donation only. The event was sponsored by Thorpe Garage out of Johnstown and McDaniel CPA out of Mount Vernon.
Warehouse Trainees Wanted
Don’t miss out on this FANTASTIC opportunity to be a part of this family-oriented company! They are a major supplier of heating and cooling products for one of the nation’s largest home improvement stores. This is a great place to gain experience and start your career – NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED! In this position, you will be trained for general warehouse duties. Apply now!
Vendor Spotlight – Nunda Valley Produce!
Longtime vendor Nunda Valley Produce run by the Andy Nisley family offers a huge variety of fruits and vegetables every week from May through October on the Public Square. On a recent Saturday they offered 16 different items including green beans, potatoes, cabbage, eggplant, peppers, carrots, beets, kale, tomatoes, sweet onions, zucchini, watermelon, squash, pumpkins, and gourds! All produce sold at the market is grown within 25 miles of the square.
