September 26, 2022— On Thursday, October 6 at 7:00 pm the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County presents a panel discussion with the Knox County Board of Elections staff on “How Elections Work in Knox County.” This event will be held at Knox Memorial Building, Veterans Hall (2nd floor) located at 112 E. High Street, Mount Vernon. As with all Library events, this program is free and open to the public, however, advance registration is required. Registration is open at https://bit.ly/3cGdikA through 5 pm on Thursday. October 6th.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO