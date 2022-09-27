Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
What they were saying about Alabama's 49-26 win over Arkansas
Arkansas scored 23 unanswered points and had Alabama reeling to start the fourth quarter, but the No. 2 Crimson Tide came up with big plays down the stretch before taking a 49-26 win over the Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs (3-2, 1-2 SEC) trailed 28-0 for...
LIVE UPDATES: Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M
Mississippi State (3-1) returns to SEC West action on Saturday as the Bulldogs host Texas A&M in a 3 p.m. kickoff (SEC Network) at Davis Wade Stadium. Follow along here for pregame notes and live in-game updates. CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES MISSISSIPPI STATE vs. TEXAS A&M.
Rutgers defeated by Ohio State: Did you notice...
Rutgers ran into one of the top teams in the nation today and put up a formidable fight against No.3 Ohio State. A 49-10 loss dropped Rutgers to 3-2 on the season while the Buckeyes are now a perfect 5-0. In the midst of today's game, did you notice... The...
Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings
Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
Louisville commit Deandre Moore locks in official visit to SEC power
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Deandre Moore remains committed to Louisville but will take a few official visits and has a date locked in with Georgia. Moore is currently rated the No. 66 player nationally in the 247Sports Top247 and is having a strong senior year. He was never healthy as a junior but is healthy now and has shown his explosive big play ability.
Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz speaks following 27-14 loss to Michigan
The Hawkeyes couldn't keep up with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's offensive problems continued and Michigan scored on four of their first five possessions. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his thoughts on officiating, the offense and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Purdue loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Purdue. They played a really good game, played really hard, forced us to not play very well. You know, it's not about us just not playing well, they forced us not to play well. We gotta give them a lot of credit. They're well coached, they got a good football team. We play them really tight. I mean, the last six years, how tight except one game was it out of the last six years. And we didn't play well enough to win tonight.
Oklahoma football quarterback Dillon Gabriel exits TCU game after taking big hit
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left Saturday’s game against TCU with an apparent head injury. The Sooners’ starter tried to slide after running the ball on first down with around 9:40 left to play in the second quarter and took a late hit from a TCU defender. Gabriel remained on the field after the hit and did not attempt to get up.
No. 11 Penn State survives Northwestern upset bid, 17-7: game balls, turning points
In a dismal afternoon at Beaver Stadium, Penn State stayed undefeated with a 17-7 win over Northwestern. The No. 11 Nittany Lions played some unsightly offensive football with five turnovers, including four lost fumbles, and had a couple key lapses on defense. But both sides of the ball did enough when it mattered to keep the Wildcats at bay. The offense converted a fourth-and-1 with less than three minutes remaining. The defense held Northwestern to 1 of 4 on fourth-down attempts.
Eight months after deciding to come to Oxford, Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career
Eight months after taking a leap of faith and deciding to come to Oxford, defensive end Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career. With his team up 22-19 with 1:49 left to play, it was up to the Ole Miss defense to hold the line and preserve a top-15 SEC victory over Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss' offense was struggling throughout the second half, and they needed the defense to deliver.
BYU Opponent Whip-Around: Arkansas loses on a bad bounce, Norte Dame gets an offensive boost
SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS (1-3) Last Week: Loss vs Louisville (41-3) Status: Any good will that Jeff Scott and the Bulls might have accumulated after their quality loss against Florida completely vanished after getting absolutely drubbed by Louisville. Nothing went right for South Florida and at this juncture they've going from competing for a bowl game to playing to keep the coaching staff around. This was the year they were supposed to turn things around and at this juncture things aren't looking so great.
If I had to predict right now…
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
Auburn blows 17-point lead, loses at home to LSU
AUBURN, Alabama — Desperately in need of offensive consistency, Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC) hosts LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) in the last of five straight home games for Auburn to open the 2022 season. LSU looks to be closing at around an 8.5-point road favorite. Kickoff is set for 6...
Podcast: Sooners stunned losing out on 5-star DL | 2023 DL recruiting | TCU game talk, OU rebound? | MORE
Sooners' stunned on recruiting trail after 5-star DL makes last-second switch| What's next on recruiting trail, and can OU still finish with top 5 class?| TCU game breakdown and predictions| MORE. Sooners have a horribly tough loss in the waning minutes before five-star DL David Hicks decided on ESPN2 on...
Live from Starkville: Jimbo Fisher talks Mississippi State game
Follow along with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher as he meets with the media following the Aggies' game against Mississippi State. The team goes to 3-2 on the season and faces Alabama next week from Tuscaloosa in a nationally televised contest on CBS.
How to Watch: No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama channel, stream, game time
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs, and the Crimson Tide currently own a 24-8 lead in the all-time series, though two of the wins were vacated due to NCAA sanctions. Alabama has won each of the last 15 matchups, dating back to head coach Nick Saban’s first season with the program in 2007.
Leach Q and A following Texas A&M
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media following his team’s win over Texas A&M. Following is the transcript:. Question: What did your team do offensively after that fumble recovery?. Leach: I’m not sure which fumble recovery, but the biggest thing was just playing together. I thought we...
Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas QB not expected to play vs. West Virginia, targeting Oklahoma game for return
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will reportedly not play Saturday when the Longhorns take on West Virginia at home. However, the former five-star quarterback and Ohio State transfer could be back pretty soon, according to a report by Pete Thamel. With the Red River Showdown on tap for next week against Oklahoma, Thamel said it is realistic to see Ewers get back under center for the game against the Sooners.
Huskers offer 2026 Omaha North freshman
Nebraska continues to invest more in Omaha under interim head coach Mickey Joseph as the Huskers have made their second in-state offer in as many days, as 2026 Omaha North athlete Champ Davis announced the verbal tender on Twitter. The two-way player, a freshman for the Vikings, tagged Nebraska offensive...
