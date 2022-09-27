Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
Statement From AG Yost On Breakthrough Between University Of Toledo & ProMedica
(TOLEDO, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement today after ProMedica Health System agreed to pay two outstanding payments it owes the University of Toledo’s medical school as part of an academic affiliation agreement:. “This is the best possible solution to the impasse –...
13abc.com
Community members react to Operation B.L.A.S.E.R
Community members react to Operation B.L.A.S.E.R
13abc.com
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
Court documents reveal 2 more Ohio minors who were abused left the state for abortions
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hamilton County judge has extended the temporary restraining order blocking Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, or S.B. 23. In his original ruling back in September, Judge Christian Jenkins agreed with the plaintiffs that the law, which went into effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, discriminates against women and that, under the law, patients will suffer irreparable harm.
Sam Randazzo, the Mike DeWine appointee First Energy says it bribed, will get back $8 million Ohio seized: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chairman Sam Randazzo got a win, when a state appeals court overturned a Franklin County judge’s order allowing the Ohio attorney general’s office to seize up to $8 million in assets. We’re talking about the latest in the House...
13abc.com
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It turns out check washing might be a bigger issue in this area than first thought. 13abc heard from yet another recent victim of this, but this time they still haven’t received the money back more than two weeks later. Monday we shared the story...
13abc.com
Ohio stakeholders announce state support for Broadband expansion project
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTVG) -State leaders gathered to announce their support for a broadband expansion project on Wednesday. According to statement released by the state’s Department of Development the expansion will improve digital equity throughout Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana Counties. “The DeWine-Husted Administration continues to deliver solutions to fill...
13abc.com
Ottawa Co. Commissioners discuss SB 52
Ottawa Co. Commissioners discuss SB 52
wvxu.org
Low-income Ohioans are charged higher rates for electricity than other consumers
Ohio electric utility customers who sign up for a public program that promises to cut utility costs for low-income people are charged a rate higher than the rates higher-income consumers are charged. Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus program, known as PIPP, is for people making at or below...
13abc.com
Ohio medical marijuana users satisfied with program overall but still have concerns
Issues remain with Ohio's Medical Marijuana Control Program, but users are more satisfied than dissatisfied with it for the first time, a new report shows. Josh Croup talks with Jana Hrdinová from Ohio State's Drug Enforcement and Policy Center.
Former UM doctor who overdosed at hospital charged with medical fraud in Ohio
CLEVELAND, OHIO – A former University of Michigan doctor who overdosed on drugs stolen from patients almost a decade ago in Ann Arbor is now facing federal charges in Ohio for medical fraud, according to a report by cleveland.com. Timothy Sutton was indicted, Sept. 15, in U.S. District Court...
13abc.com
Building Better Schools: Mental health and safety
Building Better Schools: Mental health and safety
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
Hospice of Northwest Ohio holding job fair
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Are you interested in working in hospice care? Thursday is your chance to learn more and interview for jobs with Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Hospice of Northwest Ohio is holding an open job fair Thursday, Sept. 29, at its Perrysburg Hospice Center. The center is looking...
The Plain Dealer, Ohio’s Largest Newspaper, Just Printed an “Overtly Transphobic” Ad
Sarcastic ad from "Citizens for Sanity" shocks and angers readers
13abc.com
Pause on Ohio ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban extended to Oct. 12
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has extended a temporary block on Ohio’s law banning virtually all abortions for an additional 14 days, until Oct. 12. The order issued Tuesday means pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks’ gestation may continue in the meantime. Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins issued his first 14-day pause Sept. 14 in a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Ohio on behalf of the state’s remaining abortion providers. They contend the ban on most abortions once cardiac activity is detected — which can be before many people know they are pregnant — violates the Ohio Constitution. The next hearing in the case is scheduled Oct. 7.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg woman who injured officer loses her appeal
A Perrysburg woman sent to prison for dragging a police officer with her car has lost her appeal. The 6th District Court of Appeals ruled Sept. 16 that Megan Mitro, 37, will stay incarcerated in the Ohio Reformatory for Women, Marysville. Mitro was indicted on Nov. 18, 2020, for felonious...
13abc.com
East Toledo Family Center mural unveiled
Rep. Marcy Kaptur and Gov. Mike DeWine haven't committed to debating their opponents as they seek reelection. Others, including JD Vance and Tim Ryan, have agreed to debate. 13abc's political analyst discusses the importance of debates to voters. Updated: 2 hours ago. After missing the second reading of a controversial
13abc.com
County commissioners award contract to tear down Ned Skeldon stadium
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners approved a contractor to demolish the Ned Skeldon Stadium in Maumee. The commissioners awarded a contract to Mark Haynes Construction Inc. for $885,484 on Tuesday. The project looks to demolish the former stadium while maintaining electricity to the Lucas County Rec center...
whtc.com
BP lays off most contractors at Ohio refinery after explosion -sources
(Reuters) – BP Plc laid off most contractors at the 185,000 barrel per day Toledo, Ohio, refinery it owns with Cenovus Energy, according to sources familiar with the matter on Wednesday, indicating the plant will experience a prolonged shutdown following last week’s explosion and fire. The explosion killed...
