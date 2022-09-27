ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Statement From AG Yost On Breakthrough Between University Of Toledo & ProMedica

(TOLEDO, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement today after ProMedica Health System agreed to pay two outstanding payments it owes the University of Toledo’s medical school as part of an academic affiliation agreement:. “This is the best possible solution to the impasse –...
TOLEDO, OH
Community members react to Operation B.L.A.S.E.R

The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
TOLEDO, OH
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, OH
Court documents reveal 2 more Ohio minors who were abused left the state for abortions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hamilton County judge has extended the temporary restraining order blocking Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, or S.B. 23. In his original ruling back in September, Judge Christian Jenkins agreed with the plaintiffs that the law, which went into effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, discriminates against women and that, under the law, patients will suffer irreparable harm.
OHIO STATE
Another local resident warns against check washing scam

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It turns out check washing might be a bigger issue in this area than first thought. 13abc heard from yet another recent victim of this, but this time they still haven’t received the money back more than two weeks later. Monday we shared the story...
ROSSFORD, OH
Ohio stakeholders announce state support for Broadband expansion project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTVG) -State leaders gathered to announce their support for a broadband expansion project on Wednesday. According to statement released by the state’s Department of Development the expansion will improve digital equity throughout Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana Counties. “The DeWine-Husted Administration continues to deliver solutions to fill...
OHIO STATE
Ottawa Co. Commissioners discuss SB 52

OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
Building Better Schools: Mental health and safety

TOLEDO, OH
Hospice of Northwest Ohio holding job fair

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Are you interested in working in hospice care? Thursday is your chance to learn more and interview for jobs with Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Hospice of Northwest Ohio is holding an open job fair Thursday, Sept. 29, at its Perrysburg Hospice Center. The center is looking...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Pause on Ohio ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban extended to Oct. 12

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has extended a temporary block on Ohio’s law banning virtually all abortions for an additional 14 days, until Oct. 12. The order issued Tuesday means pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks’ gestation may continue in the meantime. Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins issued his first 14-day pause Sept. 14 in a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Ohio on behalf of the state’s remaining abortion providers. They contend the ban on most abortions once cardiac activity is detected — which can be before many people know they are pregnant — violates the Ohio Constitution. The next hearing in the case is scheduled Oct. 7.
OHIO STATE
Perrysburg woman who injured officer loses her appeal

A Perrysburg woman sent to prison for dragging a police officer with her car has lost her appeal. The 6th District Court of Appeals ruled Sept. 16 that Megan Mitro, 37, will stay incarcerated in the Ohio Reformatory for Women, Marysville. Mitro was indicted on Nov. 18, 2020, for felonious...
PERRYSBURG, OH
East Toledo Family Center mural unveiled

Rep. Marcy Kaptur and Gov. Mike DeWine haven't committed to debating their opponents as they seek reelection. Others, including JD Vance and Tim Ryan, have agreed to debate. 13abc's political analyst discusses the importance of debates to voters. Updated: 2 hours ago. After missing the second reading of a controversial...
TOLEDO, OH
County commissioners award contract to tear down Ned Skeldon stadium

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners approved a contractor to demolish the Ned Skeldon Stadium in Maumee. The commissioners awarded a contract to Mark Haynes Construction Inc. for $885,484 on Tuesday. The project looks to demolish the former stadium while maintaining electricity to the Lucas County Rec center...
MAUMEE, OH
BP lays off most contractors at Ohio refinery after explosion -sources

(Reuters) – BP Plc laid off most contractors at the 185,000 barrel per day Toledo, Ohio, refinery it owns with Cenovus Energy, according to sources familiar with the matter on Wednesday, indicating the plant will experience a prolonged shutdown following last week’s explosion and fire. The explosion killed...
TOLEDO, OH

