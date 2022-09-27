Read full article on original website
Pedestrians in deadly Clifton crash were UC students, school confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a suspected stolen car in Clifton Wednesday. The two victims were University of Cincinnati students, according to UC President Neville Pinto. A person in the car was also injured, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
NKY business offers active shooter training for teachers at new facility
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky business is offering active shooter survival training Friday for teachers at their new facility in Erlanger amid the Princeton High School shooting hoax. The founder and CEO of Strategic Threat Protection Group, Tyler Demmien says that are offering the training at their 3,000-square-foot facility on...
Sheriff: Suspicious device that prompted lockdown at Middletown schools deemed hoax
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the suspicious device that prompted a lockdown at Middletown schools was found to be a hoax. Middletown police have given the all-clear after a report of a suspicious package prompted lockdowns at Middletown High School and middle school Wednesday. Middletown...
1 UC student killed, another injured following hit-and-run by suspected stolen vehicle near campus
CINCINNATI — A University of Cincinnati student is dead and another is injured after they were hit by a car near campus Wednesday. According to officials, it happened around 4 p.m. when fire officials responded to a report of a pedestrian hit on Jefferson Avenue. When they got to...
Brawling students fall out of third-story window at St. Bernard High School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fight that could have cost two St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School students their lives is going viral. Thankfully, the students escaped with non-life-threatening injuries. FOX19 has reviewed the video of the fight. We are working to make it available. In it, you can see both students...
Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County.
Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill.
Boone County Public Library’s Chapin branch closes full-service operations
After more than 70 years in operation, the original Boone County Public Library’s Chapin branch has closed its doors in Petersburg, Kentucky — well, sort of. Due to staffing issues, Executive Director Carrie Herrmann said the library will be turned into Kentucky’s first express location; it will include an honor book system, where attendees can take a book of their choice that they will have the option to keep, return or bring back a different book for another visitor to enjoy.
Lakota superintendent claims to be victim of ‘character assassination,’ board hires investigator
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (ENQUIRER) - Lakota Local Schools superintendent Matt Miller spoke for the first time publicly Wednesday regarding allegations against him that he says are false and “lack merit and proof,” according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Meanwhile the school board approved a contract with...
False 911 call of active shooting threat at Princeton HS traced back to California number, docs say
CINCINNATI — More details are being released on the hoax active shooting threat that shut down Princeton High School and others in Ohio on Friday. Sharonville police were dispatched for a report of an active shooter at Princeton Highschool after a chilling call was made to 911. The caller had a thick accent and described themselves to be a student.
Woman claims 'self-defense' after fatal shooting, dismemberment in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A local woman accused of murdering a man and ordering another person to dismember the body appeared in court Wednesday. Bonnie Vaughn, 59, was arrested last week after police discovered a man deceased inside a Middletown residence. Police said Vaughn shot and killed her partner, 55-year-old...
Reports of an assault with injuries on Gladys Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Gladys Avenue in College Hill.
Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical helicopter overnight, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the owner’s residence in the 800 block of Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road in Washington Township...
Mother who abandoned 5-year-old on dark, narrow highway sentenced to River City treatment
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — The mother who abandoned her nonverbal 5-year-old son along a busy, dark highway was sentenced Wednesday in a Hamilton County Court. Heather Adkins pleaded guilty to child endangering on Sept. 12 and faced 36 months in prison. “I'm going to start with your sentence of...
Kenton County prosecutor: Second man charged in Covington robbery, shooting death
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Kenton County Prosecutor's Office has announced the arrest of a second personin connection to the August shooting death of Virgil Stewart in Covington. Following the arrest last week of Latoya Dale, 31, on murder and first-degree robbery charges, officials have announced the arrest of 20-year-old Ron Holden on the same charges.
Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood.
Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
ROSS, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township.
Reports of a person shot on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale.
FD: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving suspected stolen vehicle near UC campus
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and at least two others were injured after a crash near the University of Cincinnati's campus Wednesday, according to fire officials. It happened around 4 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue when fire officials said crews were called out for a report of a pedestrian hit.
Air Care called, then disregarded at Crosby Twp crash
CROSBY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An Air Care medical helicopter was called to a serious injury crash in western Hamilton County Wednesday morning and then disregarded, dispatchers say. A man was trapped inside a maroon pickup truck when it crashed into trees along the 9900 block of Hamilton Cleves Road...
