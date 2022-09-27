ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erlanger, KY

Fox 19

Pedestrians in deadly Clifton crash were UC students, school confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a suspected stolen car in Clifton Wednesday. The two victims were University of Cincinnati students, according to UC President Neville Pinto. A person in the car was also injured, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

NKY business offers active shooter training for teachers at new facility

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky business is offering active shooter survival training Friday for teachers at their new facility in Erlanger amid the Princeton High School shooting hoax. The founder and CEO of Strategic Threat Protection Group, Tyler Demmien says that are offering the training at their 3,000-square-foot facility on...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Boone County Public Library’s Chapin branch closes full-service operations

After more than 70 years in operation, the original Boone County Public Library’s Chapin branch has closed its doors in Petersburg, Kentucky — well, sort of. Due to staffing issues, Executive Director Carrie Herrmann said the library will be turned into Kentucky’s first express location; it will include an honor book system, where attendees can take a book of their choice that they will have the option to keep, return or bring back a different book for another visitor to enjoy.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

False 911 call of active shooting threat at Princeton HS traced back to California number, docs say

CINCINNATI — More details are being released on the hoax active shooting threat that shut down Princeton High School and others in Ohio on Friday. Sharonville police were dispatched for a report of an active shooter at Princeton Highschool after a chilling call was made to 911. The caller had a thick accent and described themselves to be a student.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Gladys Avenue in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Gladys Avenue in College Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical helicopter overnight, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the owner’s residence in the 800 block of Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road in Washington Township...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Kenton County prosecutor: Second man charged in Covington robbery, shooting death

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Kenton County Prosecutor's Office has announced the arrest of a second personin connection to the August shooting death of Virgil Stewart in Covington. Following the arrest last week of Latoya Dale, 31, on murder and first-degree robbery charges, officials have announced the arrest of 20-year-old Ron Holden on the same charges.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Air Care called, then disregarded at Crosby Twp crash

CROSBY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An Air Care medical helicopter was called to a serious injury crash in western Hamilton County Wednesday morning and then disregarded, dispatchers say. A man was trapped inside a maroon pickup truck when it crashed into trees along the 9900 block of Hamilton Cleves Road...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

