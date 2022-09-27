Read full article on original website
Extreme skier Hilaree Nelson helped reset horizons, especially for moms who mountaineer
Hilaree Nelson spent years pursuing her passion up treacherous, snowbound summits, a woman in an extreme sport dominated by men, pushing boundaries and breaking ice on her way to the top of the world — and the top of her game. It was in the return to base camp,...
adventure-journal.com
The AJ Interview: Hilaree Nelson on Aging, Obsession, and Life as a Role Model
We’re deeply saddened by the loss of Hilaree Nelson this week. She leaves behind two children, a loving partner, and a hard-earned legacy of badass accomplishments on the highest mountains on earth. We interviewed Nelson two years ago and are republishing the piece today to allow casual readers the chance to learn a bit more about one of the greats. – Ed.
