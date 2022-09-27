ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

DBLTAP

How to Activate SMS Protection for Overwatch 2

Players must learn to activate their SMS protection to play Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2, the next installment of Blizzard's popular series, is almost here. Complete with new characters, modes, and maps, its release is highly anticipated by fans everywhere. While the game can be pre-loaded ahead of time, some extra steps are needed to be able to play right away at launch.
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Download Size: Console and PC

Blizzard have revealed that download sizes for Overwatch 2 on both PC and Console ahead of its launch next week. With the long-awaited Overwatch 2 set to launch in just under a week, plenty of players are wondering just how much space they'll need to clear in order to download the game. Whether you're planning on pre-loading it ahead of time or downloading it immediately on release, it helps to know what sizes you can expect.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals Free Games for October 2022

PlayStation has officially announced the new batch of free monthly video games set to be available in October 2022. All PlayStation Plus subscribers across the various tiers (PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium) will be able to grab Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot starting on October 4th.
GAMINGbible

'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' Just Got Even More Free DLC

It’s been a busy month for Assassin’s Creed fans who received far more news than they were perhaps expecting. Ubisoft has officially unveiled Assassin’s Creed Mirage which, as I’m sure you now know, features Valhalla’s Basim and is set in ninth century Baghdad. The surprise though was the unveiling of Assassin’s Creed Codename Red and Assassin’s Creed Hexe, plus it was announced that Valhalla will receive The Last Chapter DLC in the coming months. If you need something to tide you over though, I have just the thing.
Polygon

PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October

Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Oct. 4, Sony announced on Wednesday. Hot Wheels Unleashed (for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is the newest game of the three, launching a year ago. Milestone’s racer isn’t necessarily a kart game — it employs strong racing physics as well as arcade-racing mechanisms like turbo boosts. It was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in September 2021.
HappyGamer

Free Classic Games Are Returning To Nintendo Switch Online

The original Nintendo Entertainment System is the inspiration for a fresh batch of free downloadable icons now available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. This week, the business released options based on a few different video games compatible with the system. These games include Metroid, Kid Icarus, and Excitebike. In addition,...
ComicBook

Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed

Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 unveils revamped Competitive mode: Skill tiers, SR placements, more

Blizzard has finally unveiled how Competitive is changing in Overwatch 2 with the introduction of new skill tiers and a major adjustment to how placement matches are done. The original Overwatch’s Competitive mode left quite a lot to be desired, but Blizzard is looking to improve upon the experience with a new and improved ladder structure.
IGN

Overwatch 2: Kiriko Match Gameplay and Breakdown

Check out gameplay of a full match in Overwatch 2 as the newest hero, Kiriko!. In this Overwatch 2 Kiriko gameplay, you’ll get to check out a closer look at her kit, get a quick breakdown of her moves, and even see gameplay of some of the new maps. Kiriko is a support character you can earn on the new Overwatch 2 battle pass, and this fox hero is a little bit complicated and hard to use. Junker Queen and Sojourn are also new to Overwatch 2, also earned through the battlepass. The Overwatch 2 release date is October 4th, so you can jump into the free to play game and starting earning your characters.
IGN

Xbox Games With Gold for October 2022 Revealed

Microsoft has announced October 2022’s Xbox Games With Gold, including Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition. As revealed at Xbox Wire, next month’s lineup is led by the shipwreck survival game, Windbound. Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition rounds out this month’s offerings – a strategic World War II bombing game that puts you in the cockpit.
CNET

Netflix Opens New Games Studio

Netflix is going all-in on video game development with the establishment of an internal studio in Helsinki, the streaming giant said Monday. It will make original games with no ads and no in-app purchases, Netflix said. "This is another step in our vision to build a world-class games studio that...
zycrypto.com

Kitsumon Partners With Top Gaming And NFT Platforms To Launch Its NFT Land Sale

Kitsumon, an NFT gaming platform, is happy to announce details of its highly anticipated NFT land sale that will be done in partnership with top NFT and gaming platforms. The NFT land sale comes after Kitsumon successfully held its IDO and INO. As per the announcement, the NFT Land sale will be in partnership with DareNFT, ScottyBeam, Babylons, BalthazarDAO, FantomStarter, DAOLauncher, Liquidifty, GameStation, and Synapse Network.
Polygon

Fortnite’s getting a terrifying Goat Simulator skin

Epic Games and Coffee Stain — the studio behind Satisfactory and Goat Simulator — are partnering up for a terrifying Fortnite skin to get you in the mood for scary season. Starting Thursday and running until Sept. 29, 2023, players who purchase Goat Simulator 3 on the Epic Games store will get the “A Goat” skin in Fortnite.
