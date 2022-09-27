Read full article on original website
How to Activate SMS Protection for Overwatch 2
Players must learn to activate their SMS protection to play Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2, the next installment of Blizzard's popular series, is almost here. Complete with new characters, modes, and maps, its release is highly anticipated by fans everywhere. While the game can be pre-loaded ahead of time, some extra steps are needed to be able to play right away at launch.
Overwatch 2 Download Size: Console and PC
Blizzard have revealed that download sizes for Overwatch 2 on both PC and Console ahead of its launch next week. With the long-awaited Overwatch 2 set to launch in just under a week, plenty of players are wondering just how much space they'll need to clear in order to download the game. Whether you're planning on pre-loading it ahead of time or downloading it immediately on release, it helps to know what sizes you can expect.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals Free Games for October 2022
PlayStation has officially announced the new batch of free monthly video games set to be available in October 2022. All PlayStation Plus subscribers across the various tiers (PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium) will be able to grab Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot starting on October 4th.
digitalspy.com
The best Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope pre-order deals on Nintendo Switch
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the sequel to the turn-based tactical adventure game Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle released in 2017, which sees you assemble a roster of characters from a choice of nine and battle your way through the galaxy. With an all-new combat system, less linear...
CNET
The Moment NASA's DART Probe Hit an Asteroid Captured in Epic Telescope View
When NASA deliberately crashed its DART spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday, the daring but doomed probe was sending back some pretty incredible images -- but on impact, the screen faded to black. We couldn't see just how big of a dent DART made. Fortunately, many telescopes around the world...
'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' Just Got Even More Free DLC
It’s been a busy month for Assassin’s Creed fans who received far more news than they were perhaps expecting. Ubisoft has officially unveiled Assassin’s Creed Mirage which, as I’m sure you now know, features Valhalla’s Basim and is set in ninth century Baghdad. The surprise though was the unveiling of Assassin’s Creed Codename Red and Assassin’s Creed Hexe, plus it was announced that Valhalla will receive The Last Chapter DLC in the coming months. If you need something to tide you over though, I have just the thing.
Polygon
PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October
Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Oct. 4, Sony announced on Wednesday. Hot Wheels Unleashed (for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is the newest game of the three, launching a year ago. Milestone’s racer isn’t necessarily a kart game — it employs strong racing physics as well as arcade-racing mechanisms like turbo boosts. It was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in September 2021.
Free Classic Games Are Returning To Nintendo Switch Online
The original Nintendo Entertainment System is the inspiration for a fresh batch of free downloadable icons now available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. This week, the business released options based on a few different video games compatible with the system. These games include Metroid, Kid Icarus, and Excitebike. In addition,...
ComicBook
Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed
Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.
NME
‘Stranded: Alien Dawn’ is a sci-fi mash-up of ‘The Sims’ and ‘Lost’
In Stranded: Alien Dawn, you’ve got your work set out for you. A survival simulator set immediately after a crash landing on an alien planet, players are tasked with keeping their ship’s remaining passengers alive at all costs. Far from Earth, that’s no mean feat. Besides having to...
Tired of Old or Disappointing Games? Here's How to Get a Refund for an Xbox Game
When you buy Xbox games from a brick-and-mortar store there are no worries about being able to return them, so long as you kept the receipt. Even if you didn't keep the receipt you might be able to sell it to GameStop for a fraction of its value. But what...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 unveils revamped Competitive mode: Skill tiers, SR placements, more
Blizzard has finally unveiled how Competitive is changing in Overwatch 2 with the introduction of new skill tiers and a major adjustment to how placement matches are done. The original Overwatch’s Competitive mode left quite a lot to be desired, but Blizzard is looking to improve upon the experience with a new and improved ladder structure.
IGN
Overwatch 2: Kiriko Match Gameplay and Breakdown
Check out gameplay of a full match in Overwatch 2 as the newest hero, Kiriko!. In this Overwatch 2 Kiriko gameplay, you’ll get to check out a closer look at her kit, get a quick breakdown of her moves, and even see gameplay of some of the new maps. Kiriko is a support character you can earn on the new Overwatch 2 battle pass, and this fox hero is a little bit complicated and hard to use. Junker Queen and Sojourn are also new to Overwatch 2, also earned through the battlepass. The Overwatch 2 release date is October 4th, so you can jump into the free to play game and starting earning your characters.
IGN
Xbox Games With Gold for October 2022 Revealed
Microsoft has announced October 2022’s Xbox Games With Gold, including Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition. As revealed at Xbox Wire, next month’s lineup is led by the shipwreck survival game, Windbound. Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition rounds out this month’s offerings – a strategic World War II bombing game that puts you in the cockpit.
EA unveils Monster Hunter-like 'Wild Hearts' for PC and Xbox
EA has just revealed Wild Hearts, a new action-hunting game set to launch in 2023 by Omega Force, the developers behind Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors series.
CNET
Netflix Opens New Games Studio
Netflix is going all-in on video game development with the establishment of an internal studio in Helsinki, the streaming giant said Monday. It will make original games with no ads and no in-app purchases, Netflix said. "This is another step in our vision to build a world-class games studio that...
zycrypto.com
Kitsumon Partners With Top Gaming And NFT Platforms To Launch Its NFT Land Sale
Kitsumon, an NFT gaming platform, is happy to announce details of its highly anticipated NFT land sale that will be done in partnership with top NFT and gaming platforms. The NFT land sale comes after Kitsumon successfully held its IDO and INO. As per the announcement, the NFT Land sale will be in partnership with DareNFT, ScottyBeam, Babylons, BalthazarDAO, FantomStarter, DAOLauncher, Liquidifty, GameStation, and Synapse Network.
Voxel roguelite Ancient Dungeon VR is my new favorite Quest game
Minecraft meets Hades in this procedurally generated, hack-and-slash dungeon crawler for the Meta Quest 2.
Polygon
Fortnite’s getting a terrifying Goat Simulator skin
Epic Games and Coffee Stain — the studio behind Satisfactory and Goat Simulator — are partnering up for a terrifying Fortnite skin to get you in the mood for scary season. Starting Thursday and running until Sept. 29, 2023, players who purchase Goat Simulator 3 on the Epic Games store will get the “A Goat” skin in Fortnite.
New Lego Star Wars Razor Crest is twice as big as the old version of the Mandalorian ship
New Lego Mandalorian Razor Crest has six times as many pieces as the old one
