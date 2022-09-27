Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?
With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Which one is right for you?
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are incredibly similar on the surface, so which one is actually right for you? We'll help you figure that out.
makeuseof.com
How Does the Apple Watch Ultra Rank Among Other Rugged Fitness Trackers?
The new Apple Watch Ultra is a marvel for most consumers. After all, it has several features that only serious athletes and adventurers use—like recreational scuba diving certification—which haven't been seen in the Apple Watch or even Samsung Galaxy Watch wearables before. However, professionals who rely on technology...
CNET
Recent iPhone and Apple Watch Models Have Huge Discounts Today Only at Woot
Apple devices regularly score top marks in our reviews and frequently claim the top spots in our best device lists thanks to their sleek designs and consistently impressive performance. The biggest downside to buying Apple gear is usually the cost. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash with sales like the one at Woot today. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save big compared to buying from Apple directly.
Apple iPhone 14 has only been out for a week, but Walmart is already discounting it
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple at Walmart...
Phone Arena
Lucky AT&T customer receives his Apple Watch Ultra early
Earlier this month Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra, its premium "rugged" timepiece with a battery life of up to 36 hours, and a price tag of $799. Considering that rumors this summer called for the watch to be priced at $999, at $200 less the Apple Watch Ultra almost feels like a bargain. Almost.
MacRumors Forums
Best Apple Deals of the Week: First Deals Hit New Apple Watch SE Along With Best-Ever Prices on iPad Pro and More
Following last week's launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, this week's deals continued to focus on great discounts and promotions on the new Apple smartphones and their best accessories. You'll also find the first markdowns on the new Apple Watch SE and ongoing solid sales on iPad Pro and MacBook Pro.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 7
We have a splendid selection of deals for you today, starting with one of Apple’s most popular laptops. The 2020 version of the MacBook Air is now available for just $850 after scoring a $149 discount. These savings come in two parts, as the first 5 percent discount will help you shave up to $49 off your new laptop, while the other part will appear at checkout.
Here’s what’s inside the iPhone 14 instead of a SIM tray
Now that the iPhone 14 series is out, we’re learning all the secrets Apple didn’t discuss during the launch event. As usual, teardowns featuring the new iPhone units reveal some of these secrets. An iPhone 14 teardown told us the cheaper models are much easier to repair. The iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown that followed revealed the more expensive units have a big piece of plastic where the SIM tray used to be.
Top 5 Tech Deals of the Day: See Time-Sensitive Savings from Anker, Samsung, Apple, Garmin, and More
Some of the best tech gifts can often be pricey. You can spend hundreds or even thousands on a geeky device you’ve been eying on for yourself (or perhaps a gift to someone), which is why a good discount goes a long way. That’s why we are constantly scouring all the channels to uncover the top tech deals around. From the best smartphones that serve double duty as our go-to cameras, to outlet extenders that offer utility to help charge all your gadgets, we want to make sure you get that satisfaction of not paying full price. You’ll want to check back...
Google Pixel Watch suddenly looks less appealing after UK price leak
The Pixel Watch will be more pricey than previously estimated
CBS News
Apple Watch Ultra and Apple AirPods Pro 2 are available for purchase today at Amazon
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, here's your chance: The Apple Watch Ultra and...
Android Authority
This foldable beats the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with bigger battery, faster charging
There aren't many upgrades over the original model, but it's still a pretty compelling proposition. Vivo has announced the X Fold Plus foldable. It offers a faster chipset, faster wired charging, and a slightly bigger battery. There’s no word on a global release for this device. The Vivo X...
Phone Arena
Samsung is updating the old Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 with a bunch of new features
As excited as Samsung and Google's fans must have felt when the two tech giants joined forces to put Wear OS software on many more wrists than ever last year, some of those already in possession of a Galaxy Watch at the time of said announcement were undoubtedly hesitant to celebrate.
iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling so well, the move to iPhone 15 Ultra is a no-brainer
Three of the four iPhone 14 models that Apple unveiled on September 7th are available in stores. And the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are selling much better than the base model. The latter is especially popular with consumers. Ming-Chi Kuo says the Pro Max accounts for 60% of the total order increase for the Pro models.
9to5Mac
Thursday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Air hits $150 off all-time lows, iPad Pro Smart Folio, more
All of today’s best deals kick off for Thursday, with Apple’s M2 MacBook Air hitting $150 off at new all-time lows from $1,049. That’s on top of a chance to outfit your 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an official Apple Smart Folio for $29 off, as well as Philips Hue HomeKit refurbished lighting sale from $19. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Broken Apple Watch Ultra? We've got some bad news
Teardown reveals fragile water seal and a huge battery
CNET
Ax Your iPhone's 4 Most Irritating New iOS 16 Settings Right Now. Here's How
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If your iPhone is using Apple's new iOS 16 mobile software, congratulations! If you're like me, you're loving the ability to unsend and edit text messages, easily remove people or objects from photos in the camera app, and explore other hidden features in iOS 16. However, we're hearing from iPhone owners that some new iOS 16 features aren't so universally loved.
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro 2 iFixit teardown: You break it, you buy it… again [Video]
In the last teardown video of Apple’s Far Out event announcements, iFixit has now dissembled the brand-new AirPods Pro 2. Three years after the first AirPods Pro was announced, was Apple able to make this second generation a little bit more repairable? Er… no. iFixit’s video shows how...
CNET
Save Up to $150 on Apple's MacBook Air M2 Models at Amazon Right Now
Apple redesigned the MacBook Air for 2022, but in doing so also raised its price. That's not great if you want to upgrade to the latest model, but there's an opportunity to score a huge saving on one at Amazon right now, which could help soften the blow. Various versions of the new machine are discounted there with $100 off the 256GB models and as much as $150 off the 512GB variants. These make for the best MacBook Air M2 deals we've seen so far with a record-equalling low price on the entry-level model and a new all-time low for the more capacious configurations. Prices are also matched at Best Buy.
