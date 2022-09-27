00:10 - Chris Hollister a resident of Rotonda West, Florida and friend of meterologist Dean Wysocki gives Bonnie and Friends an update of the current conditions of Florida while Hurricane Ian moves closer to the state. If you or someone you know are in the path of Hurricane Ian you can find more info at www.FloridaDisaster.org. You can find a map of evacuation zones in Florida using this link here. And if anyone is in need of finding a shelter you can do so with using this link to the Red Cross.

ROTONDA WEST, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO