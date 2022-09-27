Read full article on original website
Audit shows questioned costs from Stenehjem, lawmaker in Bismarck involved
(Bismarck, ND) -- A state auditor's investigative report is showing hundreds of thousands of dollars in "questioned costs" related to a nearly two million dollar overrun on a building project initiated under late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. The report also indicated that a Bismarck state lawmaker co-owned several...
9-28-22 Weather & Ag In Focus
If anyone is on the path of Hurricane Ian you can more information on the hurricane at www.floridadisater.org. If your looking for a map of evacuation zones you can find that info at this link. Anyone that is looking for a shelter from the hurricane in Florida can find them on the Red Cross website.
State Representative Rick Becker wants to block Summit Carbon Solutions from using eminent domain to complete CO2 pipeline project
(Fargo, ND) -- A North Dakota State lawmaker says he is taking a stand to protect the rights of landowners who could be impacted by a pipeline project by Summit Carbon Solutions. "In North Dakota we are looking at a 24" pipe. What they need to do, what any pipeline...
North Dakota lawmakers working to change harassment policies following expulsion of House member
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Legislature is making changes to their workplace harassment policy. The move comes more than a year-and-a-half after the House expelled former Dickinson Representative Luke Simons, who is facing extensive harassment allegations. The changes include additional training for floor leaders who will act as contacts for handling complaints. Training for lawmakers will also include a focus on retaliation.
North Dakota AG Wrigley wants longer mandatory prison sentences for people convicted of using guns while committing crimes
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says he wants to take a tougher approach to people who use guns while committing crimes. "Criminals get guns illegally and they use them viciously and we are going to address that up ahead, because the public rightly recognizes we can't allow these trends to continue. There's too many people finding themselves victims of violent crime in this state and we have to do things to turn this corner," said Wrigley.
North Dakota Attorney General Candidate Tim Lamb: "It's Drew's race to lose and it seems like he sure is working on it."
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Democratic Party's Attorney General Candidate joined WDAY Midday to speak against his Republican opponent, voice his support for accountability, and more. Tim Lamb is a North Dakota Attorney General Candidate looking to unseat current Attorney General Drew Wrigley. Lamb says he is "up for...
FL Gov: About $2M raised to help Hurricane Ian victims
(Tallahassee, FL) -- Florida's governor says folks are donating money to help those in need following Hurricane Ian. Ron DeSantis said close to two-million dollars has been raised in 24 hours. He added much of the focus is on southwest Florida where the storm came ashore, but other places are getting hit too. The governor noted that includes some areas seeing 500 year floods.
Jensen calling for Walz to be investigated in Food Fraud Case
(St. Paul, MN) -- Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is calling for an investigation into Governor Tim Walz in connection with the Feeding Our Future 250-million dollar fraud case. Dozens have been accused of taking part in the brazen scheme where the organization massively inflated the number of children...
Candidate for ND Secretary of State Michael Howe: I'm confident in our election process, but we need to do more to protect it
(Bismarck, ND) -- A candidate for the North Dakota Secretary of State is calling for election security, easing the process to start businesses, and the cutting back of red tape across the state. Michael Howe is running to become the North Dakota Secretary of State. He joined WDAY Midday to...
Community Organizer for Democratic NPL running for state representative in Fargo's District 10
(Fargo, ND) -- The New American Community Organizer for the North Dakota Democratic NPL is running for state representative in Fargo's District 10. "You know I came to Fargo when I didn't know much of English and went to school and in between I've worked in everything you can imagine. I worked in group homes taking care of our elders, I worked in schools with students who are at risk of dropping out," said Hamida Dakane.
9-28-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 2
00:10 - Chris Hollister a resident of Rotonda West, Florida and friend of meterologist Dean Wysocki gives Bonnie and Friends an update of the current conditions of Florida while Hurricane Ian moves closer to the state. If you or someone you know are in the path of Hurricane Ian you can find more info at www.FloridaDisaster.org. You can find a map of evacuation zones in Florida using this link here. And if anyone is in need of finding a shelter you can do so with using this link to the Red Cross.
Hurricane Ian generating "Historic Flooding" in Florida Keys
(Miami, FL) -- Hurricane Ian could generate "catastrophic storm surge" when it makes landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast lateron Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center says cities and town along Florida's west coast could see storm surge up to 16 feet. As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian had maximum sustained...
Wrigley denies wrongdoing in 2020 state recount discussions
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is denying any wrongdoing after claims he discussed a proposed 2020 recount with Senator Kevin Cramer. The efforts by former President Trump's campaign were intended to force a North Dakota recount of 2020 absentee and mail-in ballots. The claims are published...
North Dakotans could soon see property tax break valued at $340M
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State Representative Mike Nathe is talking about his plan aimed at reducing property taxes. "The education piece on a property tax bill is roughly half your property tax. So, by doing what we're doing today it will equate as I said earlier to about 25 percent property reduction to everybody, property owner across the state," said Nathe.
Minnesota GOP memo cites Abortion as "Protected Constitutional Right"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A memo from Minnesota GOP Chair David Hann is advising the party's candidates to refer to abortion as a "protected constitutional right." The memo was sent to candidates Friday as Minnesota Republicans struggle to find the right message after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June.
North Dakota State Lawmakers proposing Property Tax Relief Plan
(Bismarck, ND) -- Several North Dakota Republican lawmakers are proposing their plan for property tax relief. The lawmakers detailed their plan Monday to use 340-million dollars in earnings from the state's Legacy Fund to go toward the cost of K through 12 education. “The state is constitutionally obligated to provide...
Noem campaign finance report reveals cost of out of state trips
(Pierre, SD) -- Campaign finance reports are showing the cost of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's out-of-state political trips. The reports include more than 98-thousand dollars in travel expenses for trips outside of South Dakota during 2021 and the first half of 2022. The reports were filed with the Federal Election Commission by the Noem Victory Fund and by the Keeping Republican Ideas Strong, Timely and Inventive Committee.
