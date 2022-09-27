Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Static display dedicated at East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday was a big day for the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park, a special gathering for the park and the anniversary of Meridian’s Air Guard. A crowd of veterans, current members of the military, city leaders and citizens filled the property at Key Field. With...
WTOK-TV
The Preserve opens in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new assisted living facility in Meridian is standing out because of the quality of life it offers for senior citizens. The Preserve at Meridian held its grand opening last week. “We probably had just over 200 people show up. We had wonderful support from the...
impact601.com
Two structure fires back to back
Jones County—It was an early morning for several Jones County volunteer fire departments and has been a long day already. A structure fire at 2211 Highway 11 north had several departments out just before 3:00 am. A passerby activated 911 after witnessing a single family home ablaze. Sandersville, Rustin,...
impact601.com
Early morning fire destroys residence
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early morning fire that destroyed a residence at 2211 Highway 11 North near Sandersville. In addition, investigators are seeking information on a stolen Kubota 4 seater side by side, camo in color, reported taken from the residence. Investigators are working to determine if the stolen side by side is possibly connected to the structure fire.
Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash
CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
State Treasurer announces unclaimed money event in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – State Treasurer David McRae announced that there will be a unclaimed money event in the City of Brandon. The event will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Brandon City Hall located at 100 Municipal Drive. The cause of unclaimed money is when the money […]
breezynews.com
Shoplifting and Assault Reports in Kosciusko
2:19 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call stating that a man was assaulted by a woman at a residence on Martin Luther King Drive. 2:49 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Sunflower on Hwy 12 regarding a shoplifter.
WTOK-TV
Name of pedestrian killed on interstate released
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The name of a man who was found dead on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Monday morning has been released. Randall Horner, 55, had been staying at a motel on South Frontage Road but did have family in the area. Meridian Police said Horner was hit overnight...
impact601.com
James Thomas Barlow Sr.
James Thomas Barlow, Sr., better known by his friends as Jim, 61 of Soso, MS went to his Heavenly resting place Sunday, September 25, 2022, after a lengthy illness in Soso, MS. He was born Sunday, May 21, 1961 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 27,...
kicks96news.com
Statutory Rape and Lots of DUIs and Disorderly Arrests in Neshoba
JAMES A HARRINGTON, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500. TYDRICK DESHUN JACKSON, 23, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. TERRANCE A KIRK, 33, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $800, $600, $1,000, $0, $0.
Brandon truck driver involved in fatal Alabama crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WJTV) – A 18-wheeler driver from Brandon, Mississippi, was involved in a fatal crash in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. The crash happened on Interstate 59 near the 68 mile marker just after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2021 Kia Forte was struck by a […]
breezynews.com
Neshoba COVID Death Reported, New Infections Plummet Locally
The State Health Department has identified another COVID-19 death in Neshoba County. It made the determination based on a review of death certificates that were issued between August 16th and September 14th. But there was a dramatic drop in the number of new COVID infections locally last week. The Health Department reports 15 cases in Neshoba County, five in Leake County and only one new COVID case in the past week in Attala County.
impact601.com
Judy Lynn Ratcliff
Judy Lynn Ratcliff, age 72 of Bay Springs, MS passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at her residence in Bay Springs, MS. She was born Friday, January 13, 1950 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Thursday September 29, 2022 beginning at 11:00 AM at Ellisville Funeral Home with...
WTOK-TV
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A body was found early Monday morning on the side of the road in south Meridian. Authorities say the owner of the Astro Motel called 911 Monday around 6:00 a.m. after he saw a man lying in the grassy area between Interstate 20/59 and S. Frontage Road.
impact601.com
Mary Ervin Gregory
Mary Ervin Gregory of Bay Springs passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Gulfport, MS. She was born on Tuesday, November 17, 1931 in Bay Springs, MS. She was nearly a lifetime resident of her beloved Antioch community. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 12:00 PM until...
impact601.com
Tania Anne Hodge
Tania Anne Hodge, age 50 of Bay Springs, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Jasper General Nursing Home with her mother and step-father by her bedside. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10:00 am until 10:45 am at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation beginning at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Bro. Rusty Stockman will officiate. Burial will follow in Fellowship Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Taylorsville.
Mississippi woman who reportedly shot her boyfriend loses appeal of her conviction in court
A Mississippi woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in the back has had her conviction in the 2020 shooting upheld after her appeals were denied. The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentencing of Sharina Lee Wooten, of Bogue Chitto. Wooten was convicted June 18, 2021, in...
2 arrested after Rankin County deputies find cocaine in car
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men after they said they found five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop. On Monday, September 26, a deputy made a traffic stop on a Ford pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During an interview, investigators said the deputy became suspicious […]
breezynews.com
Rape, Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake
GARY BARNES, 64, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. ASHLEY A BUCKNER, 35, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. RODERICK L COOKS, 43, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled...
impact601.com
Addie Bell Rayner
Addie Bell Rayner, 81 of Bay Springs, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Jasper General Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Bethany Baptist Church at Bay Springs, with services immediately following the visitation. Burial will follow in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Eddie Brady and Bro. Justin Rhodes will officiate.
