Charles City, IA

KIMT

Mason City man pleads not guilty to starting two fires

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a couple of late night fires. Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, is charged with two counts of second-degree arson. His trial is set to begin on November 1. Peyton is accused of setting two fires on...
KIMT

Man, 24, arrested in Cerro Gordo County after allegedly stealing a truck

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after he loaded his bike into the back of a truck that didn’t belong to him and drove away. Logan Conway is facing a felony charge of second-degree theft after he allegedly stole a truck from a residence in the 1600 block of Opal Dr. in Mason City.
KIMT

Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor

MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
KIMT

Mason City man gets probation for methamphetamine

MASON CITY, Iowa – Getting caught twice for dealing meth means probation for a Mason City man. Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation. He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and a drug tax stamp violation.
KIMT

Trial set for bow and arrow attempted murder in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of shooting a woman with a bow and arrow is pleading not guilty. Casey John Larson, 31 of Mason City, is scheduled to stand trial starting December 13 on one count of attempted murder. Law enforcement says Larson shot his female victim...
KAAL-TV

Olmsted County woman enters guilty plea in drug case

(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County woman entered a petition to plead guilty to 5th-degree drug possession in Fillmore County Court Monday, Sept. 6. Kristy Fretty was arrested with Tylar James Miller in April 2022, after a Wykoff drug investigation allegedly led law enforcement to Miller’s apartment, where she was found with hypodermic needles, a scale, and suspected drugs in her purse.
NewsBreak
KIMT

Rochester man sentenced for Fillmore County burglary

PRESTON, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced for crimes in Fillmore County while still awaiting trial in northeast Iowa. Nathan Randal Gossman, 37, was ordered Monday to spend five years in prison, with credit for 245 days already served, and must pay $478.71 in restitution. In October 2021, Gossman was charged with first, second, and third-degree burglary as well as a charge of misdemeanor theft.
KIMT

Hancock County man to stand trial for dead kittens and trashed trailer

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man accused of damaging a mobile home and mistreating animals is pleading not guilty. Zachre Davis Thomas Weyland, 28 of Klemme, is charged with first-degree criminal mischief and five counts of animal neglect resulting in serious injury or death. His trial is scheduled to start on December 7.
98.1 KHAK

Two Iowa Companies Charged In Federal Court For Fraud

Two local companies have received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court Wednesday. According to an article in KCRG, Darrell Smith was the broker and advisor for several investment firms. He was also a corporate officer for two Iowa companies; Energae, LP, and I-Lenders LLC. According to...
