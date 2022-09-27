Read full article on original website
KIMT
Guilty plea entered for violent convenience store robbery in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – In just three months, a man accused of choking a clerk and robbing a Mason City convenience store is going from arrested to sentenced. Pierre Raki Dunson, 39 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to second degree robbery for an incident on August 7 in Mason City.
KIMT
Forest City woman takes plea deal over stealing from grandmother
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman is pleading guilty to stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, was charged with ongoing criminal conduct and fraudulent use of a credit card but has entered a guilty plea to one count of forgery. Hesley was...
KGLO News
Belmond teen who pleaded guilty to Mason City stabbing wins appeal of sentence, placed on probation
MASON CITY — One of three Belmond teens charged as part of a stabbing last year in Mason City and sentenced to ten years in prison has won an appeal of his sentence and will be released from prison. David Gordon, who was 17 at the time of the...
KIMT
Mason City man pleads not guilty to starting two fires
MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a couple of late night fires. Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, is charged with two counts of second-degree arson. His trial is set to begin on November 1. Peyton is accused of setting two fires on...
KIMT
Search of vehicle, home results in Mason City man being found with 3 pounds of meth
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing felony charges after he was found with around three pounds of methamphetamine. Juan Palido, 50, was pulled over Wednesday morning at S. Illinois Ave. and 6th St. SE. A warrant was obtained and a vehicle search found close to a...
KIMT
Man arrested after Mason City shooting is pleading not guilty
MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled for a man arrested after a weekend shooting in Mason City. Reggie Isiah Williams, 31 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm as a felony as a habitual offender. Police say they found a male victim...
KIMT
Man, 24, arrested in Cerro Gordo County after allegedly stealing a truck
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after he loaded his bike into the back of a truck that didn’t belong to him and drove away. Logan Conway is facing a felony charge of second-degree theft after he allegedly stole a truck from a residence in the 1600 block of Opal Dr. in Mason City.
KIMT
Mason City man sent to prison for death of North Iowa bicyclist
MASON CITY, Iowa – Hitting a bicyclist is sending a North Iowa motorist to prison. Cody William Skiye, 29 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend five years behind bars and pay a $1,025 fine after entering an Alford plea to serious injury by vehicle while intoxicated. Law...
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
KIMT
Mason City man gets probation for methamphetamine
MASON CITY, Iowa – Getting caught twice for dealing meth means probation for a Mason City man. Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation. He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and a drug tax stamp violation.
KIMT
Trial set for bow and arrow attempted murder in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of shooting a woman with a bow and arrow is pleading not guilty. Casey John Larson, 31 of Mason City, is scheduled to stand trial starting December 13 on one count of attempted murder. Law enforcement says Larson shot his female victim...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County woman enters guilty plea in drug case
(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County woman entered a petition to plead guilty to 5th-degree drug possession in Fillmore County Court Monday, Sept. 6. Kristy Fretty was arrested with Tylar James Miller in April 2022, after a Wykoff drug investigation allegedly led law enforcement to Miller’s apartment, where she was found with hypodermic needles, a scale, and suspected drugs in her purse.
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for Fillmore County burglary
PRESTON, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced for crimes in Fillmore County while still awaiting trial in northeast Iowa. Nathan Randal Gossman, 37, was ordered Monday to spend five years in prison, with credit for 245 days already served, and must pay $478.71 in restitution. In October 2021, Gossman was charged with first, second, and third-degree burglary as well as a charge of misdemeanor theft.
KIMT
Minnesota man arrested on multiple warrants for burglary incident in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Minnesota man has been arrested in relation to a burglary incident in Winneshiek County on Monday. According to a press release, the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office responded to a potential burglary in progress on 288th Avenue in Burr Oak Township. The burglary suspect had...
KIMT
Hancock County man to stand trial for dead kittens and trashed trailer
GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man accused of damaging a mobile home and mistreating animals is pleading not guilty. Zachre Davis Thomas Weyland, 28 of Klemme, is charged with first-degree criminal mischief and five counts of animal neglect resulting in serious injury or death. His trial is scheduled to start on December 7.
KIMT
Charles City Fire Chief resigns after more than 2 decades serving community
CHARLES CITY, Iowa - After more than two decades serving his community, Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple has submitted his resignation. He has served the community in rolls such as public safety dispatcher, a career firefighter and the last 10 years as the city's fire chief. "The city would...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time, restitution on felony 1st degree arson charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man charged with attempted murder for setting fire to a house at 304 11th Avenue SW in Austin in March of 2018 has been sentenced to prison time and restitution in Mower County District Court. Wigham. In an amended court decision Tuesday, 34-year old Darrell James Wigham, who...
Two Iowa Companies Charged In Federal Court For Fraud
Two local companies have received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court Wednesday. According to an article in KCRG, Darrell Smith was the broker and advisor for several investment firms. He was also a corporate officer for two Iowa companies; Energae, LP, and I-Lenders LLC. According to...
KIMT
Mason City PD: Possible burglary suspect beaten with stick, hospitalized
MASON CITY, Iowa - What began as a burglary call ended with a man being beaten with a stick before he was taken to the hospital. Police were called to N. Monroe Ave. at 12:30 a.m. Sunday after a report that a house was burglarized when a man wearing a mask came into the house with a baseball bat.
cbs2iowa.com
Passenger dies after police chase, crash in Chickasaw County on Monday
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after the car they were in led police on a chase and crashed. Curtis Williams was driving on Highway 63 when police tried to pull him over. Williams lost control trying to turn onto an exit ramp. The...
