CIA warned Berlin about possible attacks on gas pipelines in summer - Spiegel

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had weeks ago warned Germany about possible attacks on gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, German magazine Spiegel said on Tuesday, after gas leaks in Russia pipelines to Germany were reported.

The German government received the CIA tip in summer, Spiegel reported, citing unnamed sources, adding that Berlin assumes a targeted attack on Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.

A German government spokesperson declined to comment, Spiegel added.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Tom Sims

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Mckeon Charles Sr.
1d ago

Jelly Brain Biden also said in his own words that he would take out the pipeline..... It's called "Sabotage".....

Alex Yakubov
1d ago

Unfortunately US-West censored Russian media, so there is no information for US Sitizens about the fact that last week Russian FSB arrested numerous Western trained and equiped terrorists who were in the process of blowing up gas pipeline going from Russia to Turkey and "Friendly" European countries. FSB were watching Western trained terrorists for well over a month and made arrests during the attempt by Western trained terrorists to blow up gas pipeline going to Turkey.

Richard Lo
1d ago

If you just look at who has the motive AND the means, you start seeing star spangled banners everywhere. Now the European peoples can't pressure their governments to let up on Russian sanctions in exchange for gas because the pioeline's destroyed.

