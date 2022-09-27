ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman remains Saudi Arabia's energy minister under new cabinet

 2 days ago
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman remained Saudi Arabia's energy minister under a new cabinet headed by the kingdom's crown prince and de facto ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi state media reported on Tuesday.

The foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaanand and the investment minister Khalid al-Falih kept their positions in the new cabinet.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

